IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jefferson Parker - Vice Chairman, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Daryl Byrd - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Restel - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Brown - Chief Operating Officer

Bob Kottler - Director of Retail and Mortgage

Analysts

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Jennifer Demba - SunTrust

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the IBERIABANK Corporation Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jefferson Parker, Vice Chairman, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jefferson Parker

Thank you, Denise. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our conference call. On our call this morning is Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO; who will make summary comments on our earnings report, after which we will move into Q&A.

Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Brown, our Chief Operating Officer; Fernando Perez-Hickman, Director of Corporate Strategy; Terry Akins, Chief Risk Officer; Nick Young, Chief Credit Officer; and Bob Kottler, Director of Retail and Mortgage are also available this morning for the Q&A session of this call.

If you've not already obtained a copy of the press releases and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations.

Additionally, a replay of this call will be available until midnight on July 27 and information regarding that replay is provided in our press release. Our discussion this morning deals with both historical and forward-looking information, our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and in the supplemental presentation.

At this point, I'll turn it over to Daryl for his opening remarks. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Thanks Jeff, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you being with us today. We’re pleased to report a very strong quarter for the company. As expected, our second quarter results reflect good loan and deposit growth, seasonal pick-up and fee revenues, a solid net interest margin, and continued diligent expense management.

For the quarter, core EPS was a record $1.71 as compared to $1.10 in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of nearly 56% on a year-over-year basis. On a linked-quarter basis, we improved $0.34 per share or 25% on a core basis. The positive operating leverage demonstrated in the second quarter continues to give us confidence that we will meet or exceed our 2018 guidance and 2020 goals.

I want to highlight that our second quarter 2018 core ROA of a dollar or 1.32% ROTCE of 16.7%, and core tangible efficiency ratio of 54.3% exceeded those of our recently announced 2020 goals. While this is only one quarter and the first since providing these goals and we know there is a lot of work to do to maintain or exceed these results on a full-year basis, we are pleased to be off to a strong start.

This quarter, the New Orleans, Birmingham, Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa markets, Energy and Corporate Asset Finance produced the highest loan growth, while Energy, Miami-Dade, Atlanta, Shreveport and Baton Rouge led the way in deposit growth. As mentioned in our press release, this quarters net interest income includes $7.4 million or $0.10 impact to EPS, 11 basis points impact to reported net interest margin on higher recoveries and incremental accelerated accretion on acquired loans, as well as rising short-term interest rates.

Excluding this income, our Core EPS would have been $1.61 per common share, up $0.24 per share or 18% from first quarter 2018, and a net interest margin of approximately 3.65%, essentially flat and reflective of the full impact of the Gibraltar acquired loan portfolio. As we’ve often mentioned, the timing and magnitude of payoffs is difficult to predict and model into our earnings.

However, given the charge-offs coming out of the recent crisis, we anticipate seeing recoveries into the future. Our company has worked hard to grow revenues, while continuing to contain expenses. For the quarter, we experienced significant improvement in our operating leverage, realizing a 5.4 times operating leverage multiple. We saw improvement in several of our fee businesses, including treasury management, title, swaps, and trust and are encouraged to see an increase in recent capital markets activity.

Our mortgage business has shown solid improvement in the second quarter, while still working to recover from obstacles occurred in late 2017 and through the first quarter of this year, mortgage production is up and we were close to breakeven profitability for the second quarter. The mortgage team has worked hard to take out cost, recruit high quality teams, and improve our production processes from both the workflow and [indiscernible] standpoint.

For the third and fourth quarters, we do expect to be profitable, while not quite making up for the slow start in the first quarter. Looking ahead to 2019, given our current view of the business, we expect profitability to improve. From an expense perspective, we remain focused and diligent on exceeding our targets. Earlier in the second quarter, we announced the closure of 22 additional bank branches by the end of the third quarter of this year and we are well on our way to getting this done.

We anticipate these closures along with other expense reductions will provide over 8 million in annual run rate expense savings beginning in the fourth quarter of this year. Total one-time non-core charges, anticipated with the branch closures is 9 million of which we’ve already incurred 6 million in second quarter and expect to see the remaining 3 million come through in the third quarter.

For the second quarter, our core tangible efficiency ratio improved 450 basis points to 54.3%. Our core non-interest expense to average assets is 2.3% for the quarter. During the quarter, we charged off several credits, which has been previously provided for. We continue to view our overall credit has improved both non-performing and classified assets were down from the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses was down slightly, mainly reflective of charge-offs from the loans, which carried prior specific reserves, however, the credit risk reserve coverage to non-performing assets improved to 144%. From an earnings guidance perspective, we're providing an update today, which should help narrow the range for full-year 2018 and can be found in the supplemental PowerPoint on Slide 17. I’ll walk through a few of the highlights in the guidance.

First, we see organic loan growth continuing in the high single digits through the remainder of the year. Our third quarter pipeline is approximately 1.6 billion. We’re seeing payoffs in the CRE portfolio as clients begin utilizing the secondary or insurance markets, which we view as healthy. We saw a pickup in C&I lending as the economies in some of our markets were picking up steam. Loan originations are up a robust 25% in the second quarter.

Second, we remain focused on deposit growth and expect deposits to mirror loan growth. From a fee income perspective, we should land in the 205 million to 210 million range, which is slightly lower than our prior guidance. We continue to see benefits into fee income from our recent acquisitions. We anticipate noninterest expense to come in between 692 million to 698 million for the year better than our prior guidance. We believe credit is in good shape and expect our full-year provision to be between 32 million and 37 million.

Finally, we’ve updated our estimate of pre-tax one-time charges to be between 37 million and 39 million, reflecting the previously mentioned branch closures. We have two additional rate increases in our modelling for the year. One which will impact the current year, and the second which will occur too late to meaningfully impact our numbers in 2018. Altogether, we expect core EPS to be in-line with the midpoint of guidance at $6.55, an increase from 2017 of approximately 25% on a tax adjusted basis.

We continue to be asset sensitive with net betas better than most peers. All that being said, our deposit beta is moving. Our current cycle to take deposit beta is 21%, while our second quarter 2018 total deposit beta was 40%. In the second quarter of 2018, our net adjusted beta was approximately 54%. Our cost of total deposits were 63 basis points, up 10 basis points from the prior quarter.

However, we continue to see a favorable impact from our non-interest-bearing deposits, which grew 3% from March, representing 48% of the current quarters deposit growth. In May 2018, our Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to approximately 1.1 million or 2% of outstanding common shares. This is our 10th share repurchase program and is expected to be completed within a two-year time frame. In the second quarter, we purchased approximately 400,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $76.67 per common share.

Looking at our current stock price, relative to analysts 2019 estimates implies a one-year forward P/E [ph] of 11 times, which we believe is vastly undervalued and we will continue to use excess capital generated to support additional buybacks of the stock. For the quarter, our common stock dividend payout ratio was approximately 29%. As with share repurchases, our Board of Directors reviews, our pace of capital generation and shareholder dividends on a regular basis.

As we’ve done in the past couple of years, we expect to revisit the level of our quarterly dividend on a semi-annual basis to determine our appropriate target ratio. That being said, we will be meeting again before the end of the third quarter to review the current dividend payout with a good chance of a $0.01 increase. We continue to maintain strong capital levels with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.56%, common equity tier 1 ratio equal to 10.72%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.37%.

We're pleased with the company's performance during the quarter. A result of client focused execution and strong expense discipline. As always, we remain focused beyond just this current quarter to drive continuous sustainable and profitable growth for our shareholders. I want to thank all of our associates who have worked diligently to help produce these improved results.

At this point, I’ll open the call for questions. Denise?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question will be from Catherine Mealor of KBW. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning and great quarter guys.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning, Catherine.

Catherine Mealor

I wanted to first ask about the margin, the new guidance to the margin is 3.65 to 3.70, so if we think about the higher margin for this past quarter to even get to the bottom-end of your guided range I’ve got to put the margin, almost in the low 3.60s in the second half of the year, so what is the scenario where we could even see that happen or is it fair to assume that your buyers should be towards the top end of that range on the margin? Thanks.

Anthony Restel

Hi, Catherine, it is Anthony. I think right now if you look at kind of where we are thinking, I think with two rate hikes we’ll continue to grind out some incremental margin expansion and we should end up towards the higher end of the range. I think the lower end of the range would be a scenario where let’s just say maybe the Fed decides to pause, not move rates, and we see deposit betas accelerate beyond normal expectations. So, you’ve kind of got worst case, I think on the downside of that ratio of the guidance, but my expectation is, we will be at the upper end of that.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, awesome. And then on the growth, Daryl you mentioned commercial real estate pay downs is part of what’s driving this slower growth, how much is the acquired run-off also playing into that slower growth estimate?

Daryl Byrd

You know Catherine you get some payoffs, we do CRE, and its really kind of in the healthy part of the cycle. Everybody comments about it, but those kinds of credits go out into the secondary market or to the insurance markets that’s really healthy for those developers. That’s what they should be doing, particularly kind of at this point of the rate cycle. So, those developers will be back borrowing again. So, we’re not nervous about that, but see that as a healthy part of the cycle. From an acquired loan perspective, you know, Michael?

Michael Brown

It is really not impacting our numbers at all Catherine. To Daryl's point, we’re not losing clients across the board whether they were acquired or originated organically. It’s just simply softer time for real estate as it relates to new opportunities and business that’s on the books is moving into the permanent market, which as Daryl described is a good thing. I think, I mean at the end of the day it fits in with our sort of strategic vision in terms of having a diversified stream of growth, so we're getting it from multiple markets and we’re getting growth from multiple businesses. So, when you see a slow down and one we’re able to get growth from somewhere else in the system.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. Great that’s helpful. Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Casey Haire of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Casey Haire

Thanks, good morning guys. Jumped in a little late, so apologize if I’m repeating questions here, but just on the earning asset guide, you tightened up a little bit despite taking down loans and deposits, does that presume that we're going to be building the securities book in the back half of the year here, just wondering how the earning asset guide has not taken down lower either?

Daryl Byrd

Anthony will take that.

Anthony Restel

Yes. So, Casey when you look at it, we did purchase some incremental securities as kind of we saw some elevated 10-year [ph] levels in the second quarter, and so we bought securities up a little bit earlier as opposed to what we had originally forecasted. So, I think despite the fact that we're bringing the guide down ever so slightly we’ll probably see the – I’m not expecting to see the significant build in the investment portfolio.

Casey Haire

Okay, great. And on the …

Daryl Byrd

Hi Casey, although we are guiding you down a little bit, I am very encouraged one by our C&I growth in the second quarter, and we’re also seeing our economy is picking up steam and so there may be some upside hopefully to the loan guidance.

Casey Haire

Okay. I mean the pipeline sounds pretty good at 16 [ph].

Daryl Byrd

Pipeline is good at originations. We’re very good.

Casey Haire

Yes. Okay. On the expense front, appreciate the updated guide here, I know you have the 2 million coming in the fourth quarter on the branch cuts, are there any other Gibraltar cost saves on the come [ph] or that cost plan that you announced late last quarter, I’m just trying to understand the progression of the quarterly expense run rate in the back half, are we lower going forward or are we levelling off?

Daryl Byrd

Casey, what I would comment is, we think we’ve done a really good job, really assimilating both acquisitions and feel very good, very good about the Gibraltar and feel like we’ve hit our numbers there very effectively. What I would tell you is that we continue to work expenses very hard and are trying to do better every day on the expense front. So, hopefully we can do better than we’re showing here, but we feel really good about the work we’ve done in expenses over the course of the year.

Casey Haire

Okay, great. And just last one on capital. You guys were in the market this past quarter, you are getting, you sound pretty aggressive on the buyback by the same token you are close to your, sort of 8.5 TCE ratio, would you be willing to go blow that temporarily just to take advantage of the stock price?

Daryl Byrd

I’ll let Anthony take that.

Anthony Restel

Yes Casey, we’re billing to go a little bit below that.

Casey Haire

Great. Thank you.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hi guys, good morning.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning, Stephen.

Stephen Scouten

I wanted to ask a question on the improvement in mortgage, how much of that do you think was kind of related to seasonal improvements versus the new hires that you've had recently and kind of the changes that you’ve made? I know it’s probably tough to quantify, but maybe, I mean do you feel like you’re already starting to see material improvements from those 20 new hires and the changes you’ve made or is it largely just seasonal to date?

Daryl Byrd

You know Stephen, what I would tell you is, it is a fairly interesting revamp of our mortgage business, and I’m very proud of what we’ve done in terms of the originators that we’ve recruited. I think we’ve done a really good job with that. You are, kind of playing a catch-up game from a pipeline perspective. So, yes, you get some seasonal impact that always happens first quarter, second quarter, and third quarter, but it’s also a function of the quality of the originators we’ve recruited, and also, we’ve got a new team that’s coming on, and Bob I’d turn it over to you and see if you want to give some other commentary.

Bob Kottler

Thanks, Daryl. I think – certainly we benefited from the seasonality, but I also tell you we recruited 20 net new originators in the quarter. We had a good recruiting session in the fourth quarter and the first quarter. And so, you’re starting to see the benefit of that. We have a pretty robust pipeline and our mortgage market presidents along with the help of our bank market presidents know that this is really important and we will continue to recruit.

At the same time, we’ve worked really hard on our process. We’ve put in our digital front-end and we’ve got pretty good adoption from our customers who are willing to go online and input their information. So, I think it’s a combination of the process improvements and the recruiting along with some seasonality as well.

Daryl Byrd

Yeah Bob, again I would say, I would congratulate your mortgage team on the continued improving efficiencies in the business and kind of getting us to the right place.

Bob Kottler

They’ve done a really good job. We’ve worked really hard. We understand really clearly that we need to continue to improve the process and manage expenses, recruit and grow the business, and manage our margin as well. So, if we do those three things, I think you’ll see continued improvement in our business.

Daryl Byrd

And Stephen, even where we are today, we feel like we’ve made really good progress and look for profitable third and fourth quarters, but if you step back and look at it, it’s a huge turn around from what happened last year. So, very proud of our team.

Stephen Scouten

Sure. Thanks for that color. Maybe one other question would be, can you talk about any additional investments that you’re looking to make for future growth. I mean, obviously the corporate asset finance division seems to be helping the bank nicely, and I know you’ve been making investments in the Carolina’s, can you maybe talk about the status of those investments? And if there’s been any kind of incremental investment up in New York to date that is worth noting?

Daryl Byrd

Stephen, I’ll start. New York, we’ve got a good team. They’re executing. I think they’re doing well. Not really any significant new investment there. We’re very happy with the corporate asset finance business. We’re in the fairly early innings and I think we’ve got a good team, they’re very disciplined in the way they set the business up. Put the right disciplines in place, put the right procedures in place, but we’re really early innings in terms of growth for that business.

The Carolina’s feels really good to me. We’ve got a vertical that we kind of picked up from the Sabadell acquisition, which is a sports and entertainment business that I think I’m fairly excited about. Michael, any other comments?

Michael Brown

Yes, just a couple of, maybe expensive comments on the Carolina’s. Keep in mind it’s a fairly limited investment we’ve made thus far. We just moved into our first office in Greenville. We have a couple of relationship managers in the market there. We have a couple of relationship managers up in Charlotte, and then we have a couple of relationship managers in Greensboro. So, it’s really not a large investment at this particular point. What we’re doing is letting the revenue build before we run the expense through. It is on track, as it relates to performance this year, and I expect it to have a good final six-months.

Operator

Mr. Scouten, do you have any additional follow-up questions? Alright, we’ll move on to the next question. It will be from Jennifer Demba of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you, good morning.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning, Jennifer.

Jennifer Demba

Anthony, on the non-core items you had in the second quarter, what was the compensation expense related to?

Anthony Restel

Sorry Jenny, it is Anthony. We had a number of items you had, some compensation related to retention. We had the Sabadell, we had the Gibraltar transaction kind of move through, so we had a number of individuals that were on the payroll temporarily. So, I don't think there was anything abnormal beyond just the normal flows having to deal with the acquisition and kind of retention related stuff that we had to do.

Jennifer Demba

Okay. And the expense guidance that you adjusted for the back half of the year, is that primarily related to the additional branch closures that you're going to do or is there anything else meaningful to point out there?

Anthony Restel

So, we’ve got, obviously the branch closures we’ve talked about and we are working a number of other core expense related items within the company that we believe will help continue to drive that down. So, again that’s not something new Jenny for us, we were always looking at the expense, but now we have got more kind of in the bag. We are not going to get into specifics on that right now, but we’ve got more stuff that’s kind of in the bag relative to the expense guide for the year.

Daryl Byrd

Jenny, we are very focused on the productivity of our people and our efficiency.

Jennifer Demba

Are the full rate of Gibraltar savings in the second quarter run rate or is there a little bit more to get in third quarter?

Anthony Restel

There’s a little bit more to get.

Jennifer Demba

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning, guys.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning, Ebrahim.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Yes, I wanted to make sure I heard this correctly. You said in your opening remarks that you can hit the midpoint of your guidance at about 6.55 in EPS for 2017 [ph]?

Anthony Restel

Yes, I mean essentially, I think what we're seeing is that that’s kind of what we are looking to try to do for the year, give or take a couple of pennies.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And, just moving to expenses, Anthony, and I think there's so many moving pieces going on, you guys are obviously focused on it, any color around what you expect the expense run rate or the efficiency ratio to exit, may be by the time we end 2018 or if you can give us a sense of how you think year-over-year efficiency ratio 2019 versus 2018 are the sort of things forward [ph]?

Anthony Restel

So, Ebrahim I got to be honest with you, it’s a little hard to kind of gather the…

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim you’re breaking up on us a good bit.

Anthony Restel

I think the question is where do I think expense kind of number have gone on overall basis? So, let me just kind of hit that and assume that’s kind of the question. What I will tell you is, I think for the guidance for the year you stand on a core basis if you look at what’s left just to the midpoint, it would imply that we expense – we expect expenses to continue to come down. As I mentioned, we’re working a number of other initiatives to continue to make sure that as we have the resetting rate and other things next year we’re able to manage the expense level to be fairly flat to hopefully down on a prolonged basis.

On an overall perspective, I expect the balance sheet to continue to grow, revenues will grow, and so you should expect you can see the margin, although we will see periods like the first quarter, which is seasonally soft, it’ll be a little bit higher, but I would expect to see the efficiency ratio continue to grind lower and our noninterest expense to average assets will also continue to go lower.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That's helpful. Thank you.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. I was wondering Daryl, if you or Michael could give us more color on the C&I improvement this quarter, particularly from a geography perspective?

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Chris I’ll start and Michael will certainly jump in. First, our energy business is doing really well. We’re also seeing kind of a pickup in steam in a bunch of our markets, and so, we feel really good at this point in the cycle about the growth we're seeing in the C&I business. Michael, other comments?

Michael Brown

Yes, just a couple more, I mean Daryl related to or mentioned it earlier the corporate asset finance business, which is pure C&I has really gotten off to a great start for us. As a reminder, we’ve been in that business for about 12 months to 18 months. It is both equipment finance and leasing and we’ve got a great leadership team, great group of people there. It’s not a large investment, it’s extraordinarily an efficient business for us. And it ties directly into our client base. So, very excited about that investment.

In terms of broader base to C&I comments, I think Daryl's comments earlier about our economies in our various markets showing a level of robustness we have not seen for some time, so clients are starting to spend money again, which is really what is driving increased opportunities for us to learn. And in terms of markets, it’s really across the board. That’s what we’re enthusiastic about, and sort of optimistic as it relates to the rest of the year with sort of more cylinders of the engine firing up. The only part as I mentioned earlier, we’d love to see some more activity in is real estate, but it’s nice to have some other businesses to rely on.

Christopher Marinac

Great. Thank you for that color. I appreciate it. Daryl, just a follow-up. One of the large national really regional banks mentioned that they were getting inbound calls from other banks between 20 billion and 50 billion, you know from an M&A perspective, I’m wondering if this is a moment in time where IBERIA really has an upper hand relative to your peer banks, particularly given the strength that comes out of this quarter, just curious if you have any thoughts on that?

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Chris. Look, all of us our shareholders and as I have always said, and again always because I have said it many times before in this call, we’ll always do the best we can for our shareholders and our stakeholders. You know, we’ve just given 2020 goals, which is very, very much our focus. We want to do everything we can to make, sustain, and exceed those goals like we did this quarter. And I'm pretty sure if we would do that correctly and work hard at it, we kind of take care of our future and have a bright future.

Christopher Marinac

Great Daryl. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will be from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hi, good morning guys. Just wanted to get a little color on the energy growth this quarter. Obviously, the portfolio has shrunk like everybody else, but you did highlight it as being a good source of both loans and deposits. So, any sort of color there or change in your strategy going forward as it relates to being more open to doing energy deals and just any general thoughts would be great? Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Michael. Again, my comment is, we were very happy and most of what we're doing is on the E&P and midstream side. We brought that portfolio down, I think proactively kind of heading into the tough times in the business and we're beginning to build it back up. And Jeff, what are your thoughts on the business?

Jefferson Parker

Thank you, Daryl. What I would say is, we have a very dynamic group that resides in Houston that's been with us for a good long time. Really going back to 2009, 2010, they have been – they had a record production level in terms of new clients in 2017. And frankly that has – we have exceeded that in the first half of 2018, where we were last year. We have seen the public window pretty much closed for IPOs. So, a lot of these conforming loans with good clients have been available for us.

And what I would say to you in addition to that is, we've been able to mix that nicely with PCard [ph] opportunities, treasury management, and we're seeing good deposits from a lot of these clients. So, as Darryl said, it's certainly the reserve base lending around the E&P business, but we're seeing some opportunities on the midstream side. And frankly, we believe we'll see some leasing opportunities there too. So, I would say, we feel very good about where we are with that group.

Michael Rose

That's great color. Maybe a follow-up to the earlier question on the mortgage business. So, it seems like some of the changes that you are making have helped. Can you give us maybe what you envision that company or the mortgage group to be both from maybe a return on invested capital standpoint or from a size of the business, maybe revenue contribution? Any sort of longer term metrics you might have through the cycle for that group?

Daryl Byrd

Michael, as you know, it's not a capital-intensive business. And our main goal is, we had a pretty rough 2017, we've significantly turned the business around and have it headed in the right direction, and we looked for 2019 to have pretty good profitability. You know Bob, I don't know if you want to add anything else to that.

Bob Kottler

I mean one thing I would say. We will continue to incrementally grow it, we will continue to add new originators. I think certainly – as we grow it, we will do a better job and continue to cover more of our fixed costs, which I think is important. And I think we will grow it as fast as we can, hire high-quality originators that want to be here and it fit with our model.

Michael Rose

Okay. That's helpful. Maybe one last one for me. Any color on the charge-offs this quarter, what industry were they in, any sort of – just trying to get a sense if there's any notable trends or this is all, maybe historical energy stuff? Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Michael, not really to talk a little bit more about it, but it's broad-based. These are some previously provided for kind of credit sit, we wanted to go ahead and take care of. So, there it's really very, very benign and frankly we feel extremely good about where we stand from a credit perspective. Look, we`re in the commercial lending business, so you can always get things that kind of bump. But I don't have any particular insight into anything like that at this point in time, NPAs, you go back and look at energy in late 2016, we had about $150 million that we have put on nonaccrual in the third quarter of 2016. We’re down to like less than $30 million left in that bucket. So, credit is very tame for us.

Michael Rose

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Daryl Byrd for his closing comments.

Daryl Byrd

I want to thank all of you for joining us today. I hope everybody has a really, really great weekend. Thank you, all.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.