Philip Morris' 6% Dividend Yield Isn't Attractive, It's Scary

I’m all for buying well known dividend names when they’ve experiencing sell-offs. I’ve made a lot of money doing so. A few months back, I bought PepsiCo (PEP) shares during their sell-off at $100.96 and today, I’m sitting on ~14.5% gains. A month or so after that, I picked up shares of Dominion Energy (D) at $63.65 during its sell-of and now I’m sitting on double digit gains there as well. More recently, I added to Starbucks (SBUX) when it’s share price crossed below my price target of $48. Every time I buy these beaten down names, there will be naysayers. However, I’ve learned to trust myself over the years when it comes to identifying high quality value and I’ve increased my wealth because of it.

This brings us to today. Another well known DGI name took another leg lower, hitting a yield threshold that I wasn’t expecting. Philip Morris (PM) took a ~5% nose dive after the opening bell because of disappointing guidance. For awhile, the stock hovered in the $77 range before bouncing back and eventually closing the day down only 1.5%. At the lows, PM shares were yielding more than 6%. This caused PM to pop up on my radar, but after a quick look at the shares I decided that buying this dip was not in my best interest. In this piece, I will discuss why.

As a dividend growth investor, there are few things that I like to see more than well known DGI stocks selling off. When I buy dividend growth names into weakness, I lock in higher yields on cost and increase my share counts relative to the money I have to invest. In doing so, I significantly increase my ability to generate passive income. High quality companies typically continue to generate earnings and cash flows through periods of weakness enabling them to increase the dividend even when the market’s sentiment has turned against them. Assuming dividend growth continues, starting with a higher yield on cost really helps the compounding process of a passive income stream long-term.

Sometimes it’s difficult to buy stocks into weakness. It’s scary. People talk about catching falling knives, broken charts, broken stocks, and bottom fishing. Developing a process to determine whether or not a sell-off is rational or not makes or breaks a value investor because sometimes stocks are cheap for good reason. With that being said, I think the underlying fundamentals and their longer term trends tend to speak for themselves. It’s these fundamentals that signify a safe yield and sustain dividend growth over the long-term. In Philip Morris’s case, when it comes to fundamentals, I’m not impressed.

When I woke up and saw PM’s headline earnings report numbers, I was impressed. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines and grew revenues by 11.7%. Double digit revenue growth from a slow moving high yielder like this seems fantastic to me. But, the market’s problem wasn’t with the Q2 numbers, but the full-year guidance.

Prior to Q2, the consensus analyst estimate for PM’s full year EPS was $5.14. This was below PM’s previously stated guidance of $5.15-$5.30. The market was already uneasy when it came to PM meeting its full-year expectations. This is why PM trades with a ~16.5x ttm P/E multiple, which is below its long-term average. When PM management lowered its estimates for the year to $5.02-$5.12, the shaky ground that the company was already standing on crumbled.

My issue isn’t really with the lowered growth expectations. Sure, I’d rather see a confident management team increasing guidance than lowering it, but the mid-point of this new guidance still represents ~7.5% EPS growth on the year when looking at 2017’s total of $4.72/share. You give me a company yielding nearly 6% that posts 7.5% EPS growth and I’m typically going to be a buyer. No, I’m focused on the decreasing dividend coverage instead.

Philip Morris recently announced a 6.5% dividend increase, from $1.07/share to $1.14/share on a quarterly basis. As the old adage goes, the safest dividend is the most recently increased. That makes sense in a rational world. One wouldn’t think that a management team would increase a dividend if they were worried about short-term headwinds and being able to cover the dividend, right?

PM certainly has strong cash flows and a long history of generous shareholder returns, but the forward dividend is $4.56/share and now management are expecting to see ~$5.07/share of earnings. This means that PM’s forward payout ratio is 89.9%. This figure is entirely too high, in my book, and because of it, I no longer consider PM’s dividend yield to be safe.

When you look at free cash flow/share, PM’s dividend coverage picture is even more bleak. During the trailing 12 months, PM’s FCF/share is $4.74. The forward dividend equates to ~96% of the ttm FCF/share. There is very little margin for error with these types of ratios.

When looking at these numbers, it seems like best case scenario for DGI investors holding PM is drastically lowered dividend growth expectations. Assuming that management continues to post mid-high single digit annual EPS growth (which isn’t guaranteed, by any means), assuming that make token, low single digit dividend increases to maintain the current annual increase streak, it will take years for PM to low its payout ratio to more acceptable levels. Worst case, we’re talking about raising debt to make dividend payments, or potentially hitting rock bottom with a dividend cut. As a DGI investor focused on long-term compounding and growth, none of these options seem very attractive to me.

It is worth pointing out that PM slightly reduced its debt during Q2. PM’s total debt has decreased from $34.3b on Dec. 31st to $31.6b today. PM’s cash on hand has decreased by ~$2b during FY18 thus far. At the end of Q4, PM had ~$8.5b of cash/cash equivalents on hand. At the end of Q2, that figure has fallen to ~$6.6b. These maneuvers have decreased PM’s total debt to adjusted EBITDA from 2.77 to 2.46. This is a step in the right direction in terms of strengthening up the balance sheet, but it won’t matter much if they had to add to the debt pile to maintain the dividend.

I realize that I’ve been pretty bearish throughout this article. I want to make it clear that I think PM could turn out to be a fabulous, contrarian based investment. It’s rare to see opportunities to buy companies like this trading down more than 30% from recent highs. In May of 2017, PM shares nearly touched $120/share. Today, they’re hovering near 52-week lows, around $80. If shares were to bounce, not only would you get the capital gains, but also the ~5.7% dividend yield. That would be a very solid total return. If you’re a contrarian, this might be the stock for you. However, I’m not writing from that perspective, but instead, a dividend growth mindset.

With a ~90% payout ratio, PM’s dividend growth prospects are highly diminished. It’s payout ratios like this that set companies up for dividend cuts. I never like to see companies raising debt to pay dividends, but if PM continues to experience earnings related headwinds, this might be required to maintain the dividend at its current level. As an income oriented investor, I will not consider PM for an investment until this ratio brought down to more reasonable levels.

If the ratio fell to the ~70% mark, I’d say that the yield is more safe. This is still high, but more in-line with peers in the cash rich tobacco space. To reach such a ratio, PM would need to increase its EPS to ~$6.50/share. This is ~30% higher than current guidance. I don’t see PM earning $6.50/share on an annual basis anytime soon (the average analyst estimate for 2020 EPS is only $6.15 right now). It looks like I’ll be sitting on the sidelines for awhile when it comes to PM. That’s okay though, there are plenty of other high quality, high yielding names in the market with much safer yields. In this case, I’m happy to ignore this ~6% yield, looking elsewhere instead.

