Energy Week: Bring The Noise

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year, and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last six to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day, as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. On his Marketplace service, Oil & Gas Value Research, Long Player covers mostly bargain-priced oil and gas and midstream companies. He's worked in the commodities industry most of his career, and his take on Energy right now is that discipline and patience is the name of the game for investors and that there are ample opportunities for those who are willing to put in the time and wait for the right time to strike. He shares his thoughts here to continue our Energy Week series.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example, between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Long Player: Disciplined traders who have the time to assimilate a lot of information may be able to take advantage of the volatility. The industry itself appears to be taking things six months at a time. So, that may be the best route for investors. Commodity industries are amazingly fluid. Solutions tend to come out of the woodwork and surprise the market. Changes often happen when no one is looking. A buy and hold investor should probably stay with low debt and low cost operators. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) would be a good example here. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is another company with a decent track record despite market volatility over the last few years. That is really what you need, companies that grow through thick and thin unless you are willing to put the time into assimilating a lot of information and have the discipline to act quickly.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

LP: Well breakeven costs are dropping like a brick as new designs enhance production and other operation improvements lower costs. So far, any well cost increases are more than offset by production improvements. No end to this appears to be in sight. But that means strong prices are probably not here to stay for a long time. There are issues like Venezuela, Libya, and of course, a very volatile president. But these issues will not take years to resolve. Unconventional opportunities appear to be far more prevalent than conventional ever was. In fact, unconventional could turn out to be a much larger industry long term. I worked in a commodity industry much of my life. It was an amazingly flexible and fast moving industry. In the meantime, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is cashing in on the Permian pricing issues. The company could easily make an extra billion or two with its extra pipeline capacity as well as its own terminal.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

LP: You have to remember there is a whole world out there. Natural gas prices are very different once you leave the United States. Just ask big chunks of Eastern Canada that paid several times the United States natural gas price last winter. Many parts of the world would love to have our prices. As our export ability grows, natural gas prices around the world could change as a result and would benefit the industry.

SA: What do tariffs mean for U.S. oil & gas imports? How is this impacting your investing strategy, if at all?

LP: It really does not yet impact investing. Right now, there is a whole lot of noise. Not much solid actual action just yet. I think it is probably best to wait and see how much is posturing and how much is permanent.

SA: Whatever your current thesis is in oil and gas, what gives you the most concern? What could change that would force you to update your view on the sector over the next 1-2 years?

LP: If someone were to knock out Saudi Arabia or if Russia destabilized. A major supply change would cause a new analysis.

SA: What's a favorite investment idea in the energy sector for you right now, and what is the story?

LP: Right now, it is Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA), the stock is up nicely since the June article on continued Egyptian stability and cash flow progress as oil prices remain strong. The company remains relatively cheap on a cash flow basis. There are plenty of growth prospects in Egypt where costs are relatively cheap.

