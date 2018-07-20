IBM Q2 Is 'Good', But Questions Remain

IBM (IBM) reported better than expected Q2 2018 earnings on 7/18, after the close, and the stock was rewarded with a 3.3% appreciation the next trading day. This article analyzes quarterly financial metrics in a historical context, and discuss key questions raised in the quarter. As always, I encourage investors to view stocks as ownership of businesses and take a fundamental, long-term view of their ownership.

Revenue

(Unless otherwise noted all historical data are from the company, and all consensus numbers are from FactSet.)

Revenue for Q2 2018 came out to $20.00B, beating consensus estimates by 0.8%, which is the fourth consecutive quarterly revenue beat. This represents a y/y increase of 3.7%, vs. -4.7% y/y in Q2 2017. Investors are encouraged by the positive annual growth since Q4 2017 and the continued revenue upside vs. consensus. Traders with a shorter time horizon are concerned by the tougher comps in the second half, but I don't think that is a material consideration for most investors.

The Systems segment drove the revenue upside with $2.18B of revenues vs. $1.85B consensus. The biggest revenue disappointment was the Cognitive Solutions segment with $4.58B of revenue vs $4.76B consensus.

Operating Income (non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP Operating Income for Q2 2018 came out to $3.4B, beating consensus estimates by 1.6%. This represents a y/y growth of 9.3%, vs. -15.2% y/y in Q2 2017. After missing consensus numbers for six (!) consecutive quarters, IBM finally beat expectations. Margins expanded by 87 bps y/y after 4 consecutive quarters of y/y contraction. Q2 was truly a bitter sweet quarter for IBM shareholders!

EPS (non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 2018 came out to $3.08, beating consensus estimates by 1.3%. This represents a y/y increase of 3.7%, vs. 0.7% y/y in Q2 2017. Despite fluctuating revenue and operating income, IBM's adjusted EPS has consistently beaten consensus expectations, which should always raise questions. In fact, IBM has been accused of financial engineering for many years now. In my advice to management is to quite playing the earnings game.

CFFO for Q2 2018 is was $2.30B vs $3.47B a year ago, implying a 33.8% y/y decline. Due to rising capex as a % of revenue, FCF declined even more at -52.5% y/y. Weak CFFO coupled with rising capex should be a concern to investors as it cast doubts on its non-GAAP earnings numbers.

Key Question: Why is Cognitive Solutions Declining?

Besides concerns related to IBM's poor cash flow trends, I'd like to like to know why Cognitive Solutions is declining.

A year ago, I wrote an article questioning IBM's Cognitive Solutions business. This segment was built around Watson, IBM's supposedly cutting edge AI technology which management ceaselessly hyped for years. Fast forward to Q2 2018, and Cognitive Solutions continued to disappoint, as discussed in the Revenue section above. In Q2, this segment's revenue declined 1% y/y on constant currency.

In the Q2 earnings call, management stressed the positives in their prepared remarks and ignored the negatives. In the Q&A section, management was asked three times about their Cognitive segment, and twice to address the "deceleration" in growth (nice way to say "decline"). In my view, management completely dodged the questions by talking around it, making the transcript a very frustrating read.

My question is, why is management not forthcoming with investors as to why Cognitive is floundering? Management's responses suggests to me a lack of urgency, especially as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and others are aggressively investing in AI. Cognitive's failure to grow also cast doubts on the prospects of IBM's other supposedly cutting edge technologies in quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain.

