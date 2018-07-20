Zix Corporation Has Been On A Tear Since February 2018

source: Zix

Cybersecurity is an increasingly big part of doing business, and it's not surprising to see the sector do very well so far in 2018, and should continue to do so for several years. E-mail security specialist Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is positioned well to ride that trend if it can continue to execute well in a couple of areas.

The vast majority of Zix's business is done in the U.S., and it targets the government, healthcare, education, financial services and insurance industries, offering a variety of services associated primarily with e-mail encryption. That includes compliance in a variety of industries, including HIPAA, GLBA, CFPB and FERPA.

Along with e-mail encryption, Zix provides its over 19,000 customers with archiving, data loss prevention, threat protection and bring-your-own-device security.

Zix has had a history of pushing up above the $5.00 per share mark, and then falling below that as time goes on. Going forward, the question is now that cybersecurity demand and compliance issues are trending in its favor, whether or not the company can sustainably generate revenue and earnings that will push it to new heights.

The trend

with the headlines pointing out numerous security breaches, and the fines associated with failure to meet compliance and protect customers, students and patients, companies are increasingly looking to specialists like Zix for cybersecurity needs.

That is evidenced by ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, which has jumped by over 20 percent YTD, representing a wide swath of the cybersecurity industry.

There's still room for the sector to grow, and I believe Zix has a good chance of breaking through the ceiling it has struggled to surpass in its history, as the momentum from the trend remains in its favor.

The key will be winning more business from its installed base and being able to add more new customers than it loses to churn.

Over the last five years Zix has been able to boost sales at an annual average of about 15 percent, or 65 percent total. It's not earthshaking, but it's not bad either. I think the time may have come where it will be rewarded for its consistent growth.

Historically the company tends to push above $5.00 per share, and then fall back to a little above $3.00 per share.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the quarter was $16.7, up 5 percent year-over-year. GAAP net income was $1.9 million, up 7 percent, with GAAP fully diluted earnings per share up 7 percent, or $0.04. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings was $0.08, a gain of 16 percent over the same reporting period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, a gain of 8 percent.

Cash flow from operations fell to $1.0 million. The major reason for the decline measured against last year was a lower deferred revenue balance from its "designed shorter contract term length."

Annual contract value finished at $68.4 million, an increase of 7 percent, and a record performance for the company. New first year orders climbed to $2.3 million, up 3 percent from last year. Overall orders jumped 7 percent to $14.8 million.

Zix’s Chief Financial Officer David Rockvam said this about the quarter:

As our results for the quarter demonstrate, we are making steady progress in our efforts to capture a larger share of the broader email security market. Once again, we achieved our guidance for both the top and bottom line, and generated another quarter of solid New First Year Orders, over 20% of which were driven by ZixProtect and ZixArchive. We also returned to year-over-year growth in our total orders, saw improvement in customer retention and maintained our 29% adjusted EBITDA margin.

CEO David Wagner cited putting together a full suite of services was a big part of the performance of the company, which should continue on into the future.

He said:

There’s a real sense of growth, momentum and success in our customer acquisition and retention efforts since entering the new year. We are increasingly winning larger deals and displacing competitors. We recognized more than a year ago that building a full suite of services was what we needed to win; now, a year after the introduction and early success of our bundles, we are winning new customers and becoming a more formidable force in the email security space. ZixProtect and ZixArchive had another strong quarter in Q1, continuing their impressive momentum from 2017 to generate competitive displacement after displacement.

Zix said the three major revenue catalysts were its "e-mail protection, bundled offerings and rapid adoption of our cloud based hosted encryption solution."

As for its balance sheet, the company had $29.3 million in cash with no debt at the end of the reporting period.

Erado

The acquisition of Erado was for the purpose of responding to customer demand for bundled services related to "unified archiving, supervision, security, and messaging solutions."

This will be a solution to those customers that are required to comply with SEC and FINRA regulations.

It will also grow out Zix's cloud-based e-mail archiving capabilities to over 50 content channels. Those include "social media, instant message, mobile, web, audio, and video."

Zix sees it a way to improve its relationships with legal and financial services customers. This is directly from the strength Erado has in the archiving business.

Another key reason for the acquisition is Erado's 100 percent cloud-based architecture should be able have most of its functionality integrated into Zix's platform architecture. The company expects to complete the integration by the end of the year. This will help strengthen its archiving bundles. Zix sees the transition of archiving to the cloud as being subject to disruption. This is particularly true in the broker/dealer segment. Many small financial businesses need help with meeting FINRA and SEC requirements, as well as the ability to securely deliver e-mails and deal with advanced threats.

The company also said it "integrating the additional data channels and supervisory capability into our core ZixArchive product on the ZixCentral platform."

Zix has found in the past that cloud-based solutions also helps to keep some of the churn down.

The company said in the earnings report that it is unlikely to return to the stickiness it enjoyed in 2016, where retention was in the mid-90s. It attributed the lower retention rate to "shortening term of contracts in the market space and a lack of stickiness or the less stickiness in the advanced threat space...."

It said that "we think will be in the low 90s as opposed to mid 90s as our new normal." That will be achieved by moving more customers to cloud-based services. That's one of the key metrics to watch going forward in regard to churn. Erado will play a key role in this area of the business.

Conclusion

There are a couple of reasons I believe Zix will finally break out of its prior share price ceiling of about $5.50. They are the acquisition of Erado and what comes with that, and the strengthening of its bundles and cloud-based business.

The company revised its guidance in response to the Erado acquisition. Revenue was upwardly adjusted by $1.5 million, bringing the total for the second quarter to a range of $17.3 million and $17.5 million, an increase of 6 percent to 7 percent year-over-year. Full-year revenue is guided to be from $69 million and $70.5 million, up 5 percent to 7 percent in comparison to full-year 2017. Presumably, in 2019 that should increase with an additional quarter of results added.

Updated guidance for fully diluted GAAP earnings per share was from $0.15 and $0.16 and fully diluted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at $0.30 for fiscal 2018.

That suggests to me the share price bottom has increased, and the probability is even if it corrects, it won't be do the degree it has in the past, and in the stronger probability it retains some momentum, it will surpass its prior highs. Finally, while it is still working through additional churn as a result of its on-premise appliance customers, it is improving there, and that will show in the performance results in the near future.

The more compelling bundles and the expansion of its cloud-based encryption business should incrementally improve its churn rate, keeping in mind it won't return to 2016 anytime soon.

The good news is while it loses some customers to churn, the new customers are offsetting that, and the migration of customers to the cloud make it likely that the new customers will bring more revenue to the company as they buy more products as a result of marketing various solutions across its platform.

For that reason I see Zix being able to continue to grow at a measured pace, and believe the market will reward it for the added revenue from the Erado acquisition, and the increase in sales from existing customers.

Much of this integration will take until the latter part of the year to complete, but once it's in place it should bring the company up to the next level in revenue and earnings.

