MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Recover From Holiday Dip

MannKind (MNKD) has had full control over Afrezza for 119 weeks. In that time the average increase on script sales has been 2.42 scripts per week. Over the past year, the pace is better with an increase of 4.52 per week. Over the last quarter, the number is 10.92 scripts per week. What we are seeing here is progress. The problem is that the progress is slower than needed in general terms and compounding the issue is that it is slower than needed to meet company goals.

For the week ending July 13th, Afrezza script sales came in at 555. That is enough scripts to generate roughly $382,000 in net revenue. The fact of the matter is this. The current sales trajectory would be impressive on a launch that is 3 or 4 quarters young, but is not very impressive when you consider that the product has been on the market for over 3.5 years.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind's management has been in a very tough position. Essentially the company is trying to drive growth of Afrezza on a shoestring budget. No matter who is at the helm, such a task is challenging. Without capital to push the marketing effort in a big way, this company must rely heavily on a pull being created from doctors and patients. That pull lacks the strength to drive the numbers at a pace and level that the budget can afford to sustain. The result is that the company finds itself essentially hoping for something to break its way, and hope is never a very good business or investment strategy.

In order to drive growth, MannKind needs funds. By my estimation, the company has about $29.7 million in cash (assuming that the ATM facility has not been tapped). With quarterly cash burn in the $23 million to $25 million range, it does not take much imagination to see the issues. MannKind does not have a level of cash that allows it to make material shifts in how Afrezza is marketed, lacks cash to spend very much on its pipeline, and lacks the leverage to conduct a capital raise at prices that are shareholder friendly. The company did an investor conference in late June, and as yet we have not seen an offering materialize. The company began running television ads around the American Diabetes Association even and the investor meeting, but those ads seem to have paused. These types of actions are likely driven by the amount of cash the company has, but can also have the appearance of it attempting to put on a good front for the investor conference.

Quarter-Over-Quarter Scripts

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, script sales are pacing at 15.7% better this quarter than what was accomplished last quarter. As stated earlier in the article, this growth pace falls short of what is needed to impress the Street, as well as what is needed to meet guidance (discussed later). From a net revenue standpoint, the quarter-over-quarter progress is about 27%. Revenue is tracking better than scripts, but this is still a number that is shy of what is needed.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Year-Over-Year Scripts

The year-over-year numbers present the best talking points for MannKind. Scripts sales in Q3 of 2018 are pacing 63.5% better than what was accomplished in Q3 of 2017. The revenue increase for that same period is an impressive 89%. What investors need to consider is that this is a comparison between older and smaller packaging to newer larger packaging. The year-over-year numbers are impressive, but if one digs deeper, there are clear reasons why these numbers present well.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

I have suggested many times that investors model their expectations to make it easier to keep track of progress and to hold themselves accountable for assessing the actual progress vs. what was anticipated. If what you anticipated would happen is not happening, you owe it to yourself to re-assess and become more realistic.

Over time, my projections have been pretty accurate. While some may be frustrated with the fact that I am projecting lower than the desired growth, I find it better to be realistic. Anyone can throw out a high price target on an equity, but until they defend why they arrived at that price target with some specificity, it is simply hope. My critics oft take exception to my models, but as time passes, they cannot take exception to the fact that they tend to be very realistic.

At this stage Afrezza sales have been tracking below my script model for quite some time. I have stated multiple times that my model is a bit aggressive, so at this stage there should be no shock that the actual sales remain behind my projections. On an aggregate basis, 28 weeks into the year, my low end projection is 783 scripts higher than actual performance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

From a sales and revenue tracking perspective, my projections for retail sales and gross revenue are tracking very well, while net revenue performance is below my projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

In my opinion, the most unfortunate thing about MannKind's guidance is that the company went on a bit of a limb by projecting a triple and is more likely to deliver a double. This is a case of over-promising and under delivering. By most measures, achieving a double in net revenue is a good performance. What could be a good performance is now on the verge of being a disappointment. At this stage, I see some investors counting on a big order from Brazil (which has yet to approve Afrezza) in order to achieve guidance. The reality is this. While MannKind did not stipulate that it was including Brazil in its guidance, logic dictates that it was not a consideration. One does not need to look further than internal goals for the sales team to see this clearly.

When MannKind initially gave its guidance, this is what the sales growth curve needed to look like:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Because the sales have tracked below the needed pace, the new growth curve needed to look like this:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Let's put this in perspective of dollars and time. At 28 weeks into the year, the estimated net revenue is about $8.2 million. The low end of guidance is $25 million in net revenue from Afrezza sales. This means the company needs to bring in $16.8 million in net revenue in just 24 weeks. That is an average of $700,000 in net revenue per week. Simply stated, it needs to more than double sales in the remaining 24 weeks to hit the numbers.

This pace is unrealistic, and looks to be more unrealistic as each week passes. The big issue with the guidance story is this. It is getting less believable at a point in time when the company needs it to be more believable. It is no secret that MannKind needs to raise more capital. Three weeks ago MannKind told prospective investors that net revenue from Afrezza would come in at $25 million or better. At that time there were 27 reporting weeks left. In the three weeks since, scripts have not been near the needed pace. These potential investors can see that clearly now, and the company does not have a good answer.

Cash

By my estimation, MannKind now has $29.7 million as of July 13th. The company is on a pace to finish the quarter with about $11 million in cash. This takes the company out of compliance with the Deerfield covenant of having at least $20 million in cash at the end of any quarter. Compounding the issue is the fact that a $3 million payment is due to Deerfield on August 31st. The latest Deerfield deal makes shares available for payment at a price of $1.80. With the stock currently trading below that level, the company may find itself needing to sit down with Deerfield yet again and using shares at a price that is lower still.

At this stage, there are 5.75 million shares tied to a conversion price of $1.80, and 14 million shares tied to warrants exercisable between mid-October 18 and mid-April 19 at $2.38 per share. The company would like to see these warrants exercised because it needs cash. The issue is that the holders are not likely to exercise warrants at such a premium. This could mean lowering the exercise price to something much lower than would otherwise have transpired.

The bottom line is that a cash infusion is needed sooner rather than later. It is possible that the company has been tapping the ATM facility, and that move could get the company into compliance for Q3, but the cash crunch would still be in place. The likelihood of an offering at discount prices sometime in the next 5 months is huge, and the Street is well aware of this.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

I have long stated that MannKind is dominated by active traders playing the swings and various binary events. Positive catalysts seem to oft be offset by negative ones making equity price progress difficult at best. At this juncture, the cash crunch is once again raising its head, but now in a more pronounced manner. The MannKind investor conference on June 27th has yet to grow into some form of offering. With the quarterly call about 4 weeks away, MannKind may be faced with having to address its guidance head on, which by all appearances is going to be a miss. The likelihood of a new negotiation with Deerfield at a lower share price is high, as is the likelihood for having to reprice warrants that can begin being exercised in October. Possible positive catalysts include news on pipeline candidate Trep T, a possible late year approval in Brazil, and a possible signing of a term sheet for another foreign country or region. MannKind is not in a very good place, and while the equity has been known to pop every now and then, it is most frequently existing in a trading range. Right now that range is between about $1.50 and $2.00. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.