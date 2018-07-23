Energy Demand Increases - A Pick And Shovel Play In Oil

The price of crude oil dropped by almost $3 per barrel on Monday, July 16. After trading to a high of $75.27 per barrel on the nearby August NYMEX futures contract on July 3, the price settled at $68.06 per barrel on Monday, a decline of $7.21 or 9.6% in a little less than two weeks. On Tuesday, the energy commodity slipped to a low of $67.03 per barrel before recovering to around Monday's closing level. Crude oil then spent the rest of the week recovering part of the losses as the August futures contract rolled to September on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Crude oil moved to the downside as OPEC increased production at their June 22 meeting. Initially, the price climbed as the OPEC increase in output was less than the market had expected. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has lobbied OPEC through the Saudis to boost production by two million barrels per day.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. are the world's three leading producers of crude oil. The summit between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on July 16 likely encouraged the Russians to increase their production of the energy commodity as a good faith move for the U.S. which continued to press for increased output and a lower the price for petroleum.

One of the issues facing the oil market for the future is the lack of exploration that has threatened to send the price of petroleum back to triple-digit territory. Eventually, oil companies and producers around the world will realize that economic growth combined with demographics will increase demand for energy around the world. An increase in exploration activities will support the businesses of those companies involved in servicing the oil industry. The pick and shovel business that have lagged behind the price of oil when it comes to their share prices will once again see their day in the sun when it comes to earnings in the energy-friendly environment of the United States and around the world.

Oil services have underperformed crude oil price

The price of oil has moved appreciably higher since the last most recent low at $42.05 over one year ago on June 21, 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the now active NYMEX September crude oil futures highlights, the price was trading at just over the $68 per barrel level on July 20. The soon to expire August contract was at over the $70 per barrel level. The premium for nearby oil highlights the tightness in the market because of a bottleneck in the Permian Basin and economic growth. However, the backwardation in Brent crude oil is a sign of the economic growth that continues to underpin support for the energy commodity. At $70 per barrel, crude oil has moved 66.5% higher in a little over one year.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, perhaps the most popular energy ETF product is the XLE which moved to a low of $61.80 in late August 2017 and has moved to the $74.94 as of July 20, 2018, an increase of 21.3% since the 2017 bottom. The diversified energy ETF product underperformed the price of crude oil over the period. The XLE contains a broad universe of energy equities from the production, exploration, and energy services businesses. At its high in 2018 of $79.41 on May 21, the XLE was 28.5% higher since the 2017 low, which was still far below the level of appreciation in the crude oil price.

The performance of an oil services index has underperformed both crude oil and the XLE since the 2017 lows.

An impressive group of companies in OIH

OIH is the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of OIH shows, it moved from its 2017 low at $21.70 to a high of 29.86 on May 21 and was trading at the $25.67 level on July 20. At the highs, the oil services ETF outperformed the XLE as it moved 37.6% higher, but it underperformed the price action in the crude oil market. At its current price, it is 18.3% higher, trailing both the XLE and the percentage gain in the price of oil.

OIH is a product that represents the price of pick and shovel oil service businesses that tend to thrive when exploration and drilling activities increase. Schlumberger Limited and Halliburton Co. account for over 34% of the index which also contains other oil services companies like National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Core Labs (NYSE:CLB), Baker Hughes, and other services companies. Together, the companies listed account for over 58% of the OIH ETF product.

Lots of liquidity, a dividend, and a low expense ratio in this ETF product

OIH has net assets of $1.58 billion and trades an average of around 6.5 million shares each day. The VanEck product has a low expense ratio of 0.35% and has a dividend yield of about 2.58% as of July 20.

Oil services have been the red-headed stepchild in the energy business as the recent performance of the shares in the OIH demonstrates. The price of crude oil has been in a bull market since June 2017. At its current price around the $70 per barrel on the soon to expire August NYMEX futures contract, it is more than 2.68 times higher than the price at the February 2016 low of $26.05. The OIH found its bottom in January 2016 at $20.46 per share and is only around 25.5% higher since the beginning of 2016 when crude oil and all related energy businesses were under a bearish siege.

Economic growth lifted the price of crude oil since early 2016, and while shale production from the U.S. has increased dramatically to a level where output is almost at the eleven million barrels per day level, exploration, and demand for oil services has been less than buoyant weighing on the shares of the leading oil services companies. However, there are three reasons why these service companies could have their days in the sun over the coming weeks and months. Exploration for crude oil and the need for services provided by the companies that comprise the OIH declined to a level which has become unsustainable.

Three reasons why pick and shovel plays could be a lot more attractive than oil today

The first reason why exploration activities are likely to pick up over the coming weeks and months is the price action in the crude oil market. When the price of a commodity rises because of increasing demand, production tends to expand to meet requirements around the world. While the price of NYMEX crude has dropped from over $75 per barrel in early July to just over the $70 level, it remains appreciably higher than it was in early 2016 and in June 2017. Higher price supports increased investment in exploration for oil companies around the globe. Second, production in Venezuela and Libya has been declining, and it is likely that sanctions on Iran could cause tightness in OPEC supplies. Brent crude in September remains at an over $4.75 per barrel premium to WTI at the end of last week which indicates concerns about supplies of Middle Eastern, European, and African crudes as the Brent price serves as the benchmark for oil from those regions. At the same time, both Brent and WTI crude oil remain in backwardation on their respective one-year spreads. As of July 20, the September 2018-September 2019 NYMEX crude oil spread was in a backwardation of around $5.65 per barrel, while the September 2018-September 2019 Brent spread was trading at a lower backwardation of approximately $1.70 per barrel. The tightness in NYMEX WTI is partially because of a logjam in the Permian Basin as the new network of pipelines will not be ready until sometime in 2019. However, the fact that nearby crude oil is trading at a premium to deferred crude oil in both the Brent and WTI markets is a sign of tightness and demand for the energy commodity which is a function of economic growth.

Finally, the population of the world continues to grow by leaps and bounds. In 2000 there were approximately six billion people around the globe and today, that number stands at over 7.487 billion, an increase of 24.8% in less than two decades. At the same time, wealth has grown around the world. Therefore, more people, with more money, require more energy to power their lives which increases the demand for all energy products. Crude oil is the most ubiquitous energy commodity, and the demand side of the fundamental equation for petroleum is expanding meaning that it is only a matter of time before the pick and shovel companies that supply equipment and services to exploration companies will see an increase in demand for their products. Given the lag in performance in the OIH, it is possible that this product enters a period where it becomes a star in the energy sector.

Closer to lows than highs on the long-term chart

OIH offers investors and traders a diversified vehicle in the oil services and equipment sector.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2001 shows, the price range in the OIH has been from $13.94 to $76.25. At under the $26 per share level on July 17, OIH is a lot closer to the lows than the highs over the past seventeen years.

Energy demand is growing around the world, and it will not be long before the exploration business gears up once again. Those companies that supply the oil sector with the equipment and services required to find and secure the energy commodity will likely see their business increase sooner, rather than later.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.