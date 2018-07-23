First Majestic Silver Outperforms The Precious Metal

Some of the best opportunities in markets come from times where prices of assets that have a high correlation with one and other diverge. Bifurcation or divergence can last for a long time in markets, but the theory of mean reversion suggests that prices typically return to a normal, average, or midpoint level over time. However, there are times when the fundamentals for two assets change which influences the norm.

Recently the price of silver has been moving lower. In late June, the precious metals traded below the $16 per ounce level for the first time in 2018. While silver has made lower highs and lower lows throughout this year, a silver mining stock has been going the other way. Nearby COMEX silver futures were trading at $16.145 at the start of this year, and as of July 20, they were at around $15.45.

Meanwhile, First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) opened 2018 at $6.84 per share and were trading at $6.67 on July 10, while silver was significantly below where it started the year, the silver producer's stock was just a little bit below where it started this year.

Silver is weak

Gold fell below its technical support level at the December 2017 low of $1236.50 in mid-July. The first session it probed below the price that stood as a line in the sand for the pattern of higher lows in the gold futures market was on July 13. On July 17, the price settled below that level, and it has not looked back with August gold futures falling to their latest low at $1210.70 on July 19. Gold approached its July 2017 bottom at the $1204 per ounce level on the continuous futures contract. After the dollar turned lower on Thursday and Friday, gold was trading back at the $1230 level at the end of last week.

On Thursday, July 19, the price of nearby silver futures probed below its July 2017 bottom at $15.15, the low that came during a flash crash in early Asian trading hours on a summer day last year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX silver futures highlights, the price of the precious metal fell to a low of $15.135 on July 19 which was the lowest price since April 2016. On Friday, it recovered to the $15.45 level. The trend in silver and other precious metals has been lower as the path of least resistance for the metals turned south on the back of a stronger dollar, higher short-term interest rates in the U.S., and concerns that a trade war could thrust the world into a global recession. The next levels of technical support for the silver market stand at $14.785, the March 2016 low, $14.61, the February 2016 bottom, with the line in the sand on the downside at $13.635, the December 2015 low in the silver futures market.

The price action in the silver market has been bearish, and as the weekly chart highlights, the speculative metal has been making lower highs since July 2016 when the price rose to just over the $21 per ounce level. The most recent lower peak came in June, when during the week of June 11, it hit $17.35 per ounce. Silver had dropped more than $2 or more than 10% over the past six weeks.

First Majestic reports record output

While the price of silver has been making lower highs and now lower lows, First Majestic Silver (AG) has done better than the precious metal when it comes to price performance in 2018.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of AG stock illustrates, the shares settled at $6.74 on December 29, 2017, and after trading to a high of $8.48 on July 9, AG was trading at the $6.67 level on July 20, just seven cents lower on the year. Meanwhile, nearby COMEX silver futures settled at $16.985 on December 29 and were trading at $15.45, $1.535 or over 9% lower since the end of last year. AG has outperformed silver as the producer has met production expectations and has exceeded their guidance when comes to production cost. In 2017, the company reported annual silver output at 16.2 million ounces which was around the expected level of production. However, the final production cost with all-in sustaining costs at $13.82 per ounce was significantly lower than the bottom end of AG's guidance range at $14.40 per ounce. AG rallied from lows of $4.93 per share on February 9 to its high at the start of July at $8.48 per share before the most recent selling on the back of the lower silver price.

It's all about Mexico

Most silver production around the world comes as a byproduct of other metal production. Copper, zinc, and lead ores all contain the precious metal. Since byproduct output is a significant factor when it comes to supplies each year, the production cost for the precious metal is a bit of an enigma.

When it comes to primary production, the world's leading silver-producing nations are Mexico, China, and Peru who together are likely responsible for more than half the annual supplies of the metal each year. First Majestic has a significant portfolio of producing properties in Mexico in the company's seven operating mines. The company completed its acquisition of Primero Mining in May and added the San Dimas gold and silver producing property to its portfolio. AG's silver production has been growing, as its ore processing increased by 5% in Q2 on a quarter-to-quarter comparison and 23% on a year-on-year basis.

Mexico is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to primary silver production around the world, and First Majestic's position in the country is expanding. Economies of scale and technological advances in mining are contributing to lower output costs for the company which drove the price of AG shares put to the July 9 high and is causing the stock to outperform the price action in the silver market these days.

Physical silver demand is rising

Silver is a highly speculative precious metal. Now that the price has declined to the lowest level since April 2016 I expect that physical demand from India and China will increase over coming days and weeks, and the lower the price of the metal falls, the more physical buying we will see from those countries.

Meanwhile, silver demand has been rising each year because the metal has growing applications in high capacity batteries and solar panels. At the same time, the industrial and precious metal has many other uses as silver has amazing properties when it comes to reflecting light and conducting electricity. Many market participants thought that silver was a relic of the past when it came to industrial applications as digital photography lessened the demand for the metal. Aside from coins, silverware, and jewelry, silver is required in so many areas of our daily lives from medical and personal hygiene products to water purification and 3D printing, to a myriad of other products. Physical demand for silver is growing, but the price of the speculative precious metal continues to move higher or lower on the back of the herd of buyers or sellers who periodically come to the market to profit from price movements. The latest trend points to the sellers who are now in control of the silver market, but if history is a guide, the buyers will take the torch once again when silver finds a bottom. First Majestic Silver (AG) could be an attractive addition to portfolios as it has outperformed silver on the downside which could mean it will do the same on the upside when silver finds what is now an elusive bottom.

A rebound in silver could send these shares soaring

In 2017, management bought back 230,000 shares of AG stock. This year, the board of directors approved the repurchase of 8.3 million share which amounts to 5% outstanding as of mid-March. The junior silver producer with a market cap of $1.308 billion as of July 20 trades an average of over 2.5 million shares each day.

Keith Neumeyer, AG's President and CEO recently said that the acquisition of San Dimas would "result in a transformational lead forward in our production profile with an estimated doubling of profitable ounces produced."

The price of AG shares has dropped on the back of the falling silver price. Silver will eventually find a bottom, and that could be the perfect time to load up on AG shares instead of the precious metal to prepare for a price recovery. Declining production costs and an increasing production portfolio of properties could make AG shine a lot more than silver during the next rally.

