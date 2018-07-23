Trade War And Commodities - Bearish Short Term, But Bullish Long Term

There are so many issues facing markets these days that it is hard to keep up with the news cycle. Last week, President Trump, perhaps the most disruptive force in U.S. politics in history, met with NATO members, the Prime Minister and Queen of the U.K., and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The President verbally spanked NATO for not contributing enough to the military alliance. He asked Germany how they could send billions of euros to Russia for their natural gas while expecting NATO to defend them from their supplier. The Germans could undoubtedly buy LNG from the U.S. just like Poland which is geographically closer to Russia. The President then went off to the U.K. where demonstrators protested his presence. He gave an interview that favored a harder line on Brexit than Prime Minister Theresa May is following, and he may have even violated protocol by walking ahead of the Queen.

On Friday, July 13, the U.S. Special Prosecutor indicted twelve Russians who will never face a trial in the U.S. over election meddling. On Monday, President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir met and gave a press conference that his detractors back home characterized as treason. Well, it was just another humdrum week in U.S. politics these days. Political divisiveness has never been so apparent, but throughout history, disruptive forces have fostered changes from the status quo.

Last week, in an interview with CNBC, the President commented on the Fed's interest rate hikes. The man who appointed Chairman Jerome Powell told markets he is against increasing short-term rates, but he will let the head of the central bank do his thing.

There is never a dull moment in the news cycle these days as politics have captured the attention of those who revere the President and cheer him on, and those who detest him. It's all very entertaining to me.

This week, we will turn our attention back to trade as it appears China has dug in its heels and the President gets set to give the Asian nation and President Xi 200 billion more reasons to reconsider.

More tariffs on China coming soon

The President of the United States has a thin skin. Whether in a debate, a disagreement about policy, or any other issue for that matter, President Donald J. Trump responds to criticism or controversy by upping the ante in almost all cases. On July 6, the first round of tariffs on China took effect. China responded with equal measures on U.S. goods. Last this summer, the next round of tariffs bringing the total of $50 result in a proportionate response from the Chinese. The tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the nations with the two largest economies in the world are likely to continue over the coming weeks. In an interview with CBNC on Wednesday, July 18, the President's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that President Xi is not coming to the table to negotiate. The President hinted that he is ready to slap another $200 billion in tariffs on China if he does not see progress on the trade dispute.

At the end of last week, he said he was ready to go all-in and raise the number to $500 billion in tariffs to counteract the trade imbalance. China has been the central focus when it comes to President Trump's desire to level the playing field and achieve "reciprocity and fairness" in trade. In an interview on CNBC the President put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve saying that all of his initiatives to spur economic growth and level the playing field when it comes to international trade were being offset by interest rate hikes that slow the economy and boost the value of the dollar, which makes U.S. exports less competitive in the global arena. The President's comments turned the dollar lower from a higher high on Thursday. We have learned to take the President at his word as threats have often been put into action since he took office in early 2017. It is likely that we will see him up the ante with China and another equal and measured respond from his "friend" President Xi of China.

Commodities will hate it and move lower

So far, the stock, bond, and currency markets have turned a blind eye to the growing potential of a trade war with China. Stocks have concentrated solely on earnings which have support from tax reform. Meanwhile, commodities are the products on the front lines in the dispute with China and other countries around the world. Remember, the U.S. slapped a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel imports from Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and other countries around the world to bring them to the negotiating table to rework existing agreements.

Protectionism impedes the flow of raw materials around the world, and it distorts supply and demand fundamentals in commodities. Over recent weeks and months, we have seen some dramatic price moves in raw material markets as they respond to the trade issues facing the world.

Source: CQG

As the chart of nearby CBOT soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed recently dropped to the lowest level in a decade at $8.1050 per bushel. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans, and China typically purchases one-quarter of the annual U.S. crop. Beans have declined under the weight of trade issues. Meanwhile, corn and wheat prices have declined in sympathy with the beans, but the most dramatic price adjustment occurred in the oilseed futures market.

Source: CQG

Copper is a bellwether industrial commodity that goes by the nickname "Doctor Copper" as the red metal has a long history diagnosing the health of the global economy. In a symptom of the current trade issues, copper broke a bullish trading pattern that had been in place since January 2016. In early July, COMEX copper futures fell below critical technical support at $2.8750 per pound and moved to lows of $2.6695 per pound last week, the lowest level since July 2017.

Over the past few weeks, the prices of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and many other commodities have moved to new lows for 2018. The price of oil which recently hit a new high in early July also turned lower. Lumber has slumped below the $500 per 1,000 board feet level. The bottom line is that commodities are under pressure as the odds of a trade war mount. The growing potential of a recession caused by the wave of protectionism is hitting the raw materials asset class which continues to be ground zero for the issue.

Demographics mean more demand

Politics are trumping fundamentals in commodities markets these days as trade has overwhelmed the supply and demand equations in a myriad of raw material markets.

In 1959, the ancient year when I was born, there were fewer than 3 billion people on our planet. At the turn of the century, I had lived through a period where the population of the earth doubled. At last count, there were 7.487 billion commodities consumers around the world who have put a never-ending strain on the demand side of the fundamental equations for all commodities. While technological advances in production have lowered the cost of production, many commodities are finite resources, and they are struggling to keep pace with ever-increasing global consumption. At the same time, increasing wealth in China and other countries around the world create a situation where each day, more people, with more money are competing for these staples.

Falling production and exploration at the wrong time

Some nations around the world subsidize raw material production to ensure ample supplies to meet requirements at times when prices fall to levels that become uneconomical for producers.

The current protectionist wave could have far-reaching ramifications for raw material markets in coming years. As prices fall, exploration, production, and investments in the sustainability of crops and other raw material supplies are likely to decline. Currently, economic growth has not suffered under the weight of tariffs, but a continuation of disputes could change that in coming months. A prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China could cause economic pain in both countries, and by extension, the rest of the world.

I believe it is the wrong time for commodities production and exploration to fall because of the consistent demand pressure from demographics which are not a function of political policies, but a reality for the world that transcends borders.

Commodity economics point to explosive moves under both scenarios

When the market price of a commodity declines to levels where it is below the production cost, output tends to decline or, in some cases, grind to a halt. The cyclical nature of the raw materials markets and economic theory teaches that when prices drop and production slows, inventories decline. At the same time, the elasticity of demand causes buying to increase which eventually results in bottoms in markets. For many years, growing demand has caused these bottoms to form at higher levels. However, a protectionist wave could interfere with the usual ebb and flow of the cycles for many raw material markets. Therefore, it may be just a matter of time before the falling prices of today give way to the shortages and the much higher prices of tomorrow.

I believe that demographics have been leading to a bull market in commodities prices before the trade issues took a grip on markets over recent months. Moreover, the current trade issues could reflect the trend of rising raw material prices and declining availabilities. For decades, China has been buying up raw materials resources and flows around the world in anticipation of meeting the demand of its 1.4 billion citizens. China has been on a buying spree all over the world, and they have made investments in President Trump's backyard. In 2013, the purchase of Smithfield Foods, the world's leading pork producer and processing company were one of many examples of China's appetite for commodities flows.

While we may be in for a period of risk-off which could take the prices of commodities significantly lower over coming weeks and months, we will eventually find a bottom, and these prices will reflect the overwhelming effects of rising demand.

Source: CQG

DBC is the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product with just over $3 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 2.6 million shares. DBC is a diversified product with exposure to a selection of commodities futures markets. At $16.94 per share on July 20, DBC has traded in a range from $11.70 to $46.63 since 2006. A scale-down buying approach during the current period of weakness in the commodities sector could offer attractive returns in coming months.

I continue to believe that the U.S. and China will come to terms on trade and avoid a prolonged trade war, but things could get a lot worse before they get better.

President Trump's popularity could suffer if economic conditions start to deteriorate because of the trade issues. However, demographics and China's one-sided trade policies over past decades tell us that he is doing the right thing for the future by taking the competitive advantage away from the world's most populous nation.

While the current environment of trade disputes has been bearish for commodities prices over recent weeks, these assets have nowhere to go but higher over coming years, and that is why China is resisting any change to their carnivorous approach to trade. However, China depends on the U.S. for imports of some essential commodities. If the President and Fed can line up to counter the Chinese intransigence on the trade issue, the most populous nation in the world could realize that there are $500 billion reasons for them to compromise and reach an agreement with the United States.

