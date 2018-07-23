New Lows In Natural Gas, But It Holds $2.70

Natural gas fell to a new low before the release of the weekly Energy Information Administration data on Thursday, July 19, and then move higher when the agency confirmed that the energy commodity continues to trickle, rather than flow into storage in the United States.

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart from Thursday highlights, the price on the August futures contract fell to a new low at $2.704 per MMBtu before the EIA's data release and then moved to the upside in the aftermath. Natural gas was dropping like a stone since June 28, but after falling to the lowest level since mid-February on the August contract, the energy commodity turned higher. Natural gas futures were trading at the $2.77 per MMBtu level on Friday, July 20 as the selling appears to have run out of steam.

Volatility in the natural gas market is nothing new as the price of the commodity tends to be as combustible on the up and downside as it is in its physical form. Since June, we have seen the price of natural gas move from a new high to a new low.

From highs to lows in just one month

The period from June 18 through July 19 took August NYMEX natural gas futures from the highest level of 2018 to the lowest price since mid-February.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price fell from $3.043 to $2.704 in one month and one day, a decline of over 11%. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX natural gas futures market remained relatively unchanged over the period. On June 18 it stood at 1.52 million contracts, and on June 19 the metric was at 1.534 million, an increase of just 14,000 contracts over the period. However, while the market was near the high, open interest dipped down to 1.458 million contracts on June 26 as the price was still flirting with the $3 per MMBtu level. It is likely that some market participants with short positions exited the market as the price continued to threaten to move higher. However, the metric began to rise as natural gas rejected $3 and fell towards the bottom end of its range reaching the highest level since early June on July 19. The rising open interest as the price fell was a validation of the downward trajectory of the price, and it was a sign that more shorts were coming to the market. As the price of August natural gas futures made lower lows from early July through last Thursday, price momentum fell into oversold territory.

Meanwhile, the most recent report on inventories from the EIA stopped the downward sloping trend dead in its tracks.

Storage is not filling quick enough

As the ten-minute chart of natural gas futures on Thursday, July 19 shows, it did not take more than a nanosecond for the natural gas market to turn higher from a new and lower low.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the EIA reported that 46 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas flowed into storage for the week ending on July 13. Stocks now stand at 2.249 trillion cubic feet which is 24% lower on a year-on-year basis, and 19.2% lower than the five-year average for this time of the year.

We are now in the heart of the injection season, but in 16-17 weeks, it will be the middle of November and the start of the 2018/2019 withdrawal season when it comes to natural gas storage. In 2015 and 2016, the total amount of the energy commodity in inventories rose to consecutive record highs at over four trillion cubic feet (tcf). Last year, the peak was at 3.79 tcf. To reach last year's level, we will need to see injections average 90.7 to 96.4 bcf between now and November. Over four tcf in storage at the beginning of the 2018/2019 season of peak demand would require an average weekly injection of 103 to 109.5 bcf. Given the levels of injections so far this season, it is looking highly unlikely that we will reach either level by November.

Production at highs, but so is demand

Natural gas production is at record levels, but you would never know that looking at the weekly EIA storage data. Demand has more than kept pace with production and supplies this injection season. Natural gas demand from power generation and the growing business of shipping LNG around the globe have more than offset the increase in output from producers. The flow of the energy commodity into storage across the United States stands as proof that demand is more than keeping up with supplies. While the low level of stocks likely caused the price of make seven attempts to trade at or above $3 per MMBtu between May 25 and June 28, but the repeated failure and reports of record production sent the price down to just over the $2.70 per MMBtu level on July 19.

With quadrillions of cubic feet of reserves in the crust of the earth in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States, there is plenty of the energy commodity to meet all demand requirements for decades. However, immediate supplies depend on the amount of gas in storage, and while reserves and production stopped the market on the upside, the low level of current inventories and consistently lower than anticipated injections did the same on the downside.

A bullish reversal

The short-term, ten-minute chart displays the natural gas futures market reaction to the lower than expected injection data on Thursday, July 19.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price action on Thursday appears to have put at least a short-term bottom in the energy commodity. Natural gas put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on July 19 as the price fell to the lowest level since mid-February at $2.704 per MMBtu and then turned around and rallied to a high of $2.776 on the session and settled near the high at $2.767 per MMBtu, above the previous day's high. Additionally, price momentum on the daily chart which had declined into oversold territory, crossed to the upside indicating a reversal in the trend.

Levels to watch in the natural gas futures market

Support for August futures now stands at last Thursday's low at $2.704 with technical resistance at $3 per MMBtu and the June 18 peak at $3.043. The first area of technical resistance should kick in around the $2.874 level, the 50% retracement level of the recent move from the highs to the lows.

We are in the heart of the summer season and the cold winds of winter of peak season of demand for natural gas seem so far away. However, in sixteen to seventeen weeks, natural gas will likely be facing the withdrawal season with less inventory than last year and the uncertainty of the season will provide seasonal support for the energy commodity.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve of NYMEX natural gas futures on Friday, July 20 shows, natural gas is trading below the $3 level for the coming winter season with the high in January futures at $2.991 per MMBtu. Inventories are telling us that such a low price could be a bearish leap of faith for the natural gas futures market.

I will continue to use the highly liquid UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products and the NYMEX futures market to trade natural gas on a short-term basis over the coming week. Since the 50% retracement level of the recent move remained above the price last Friday, it is likely we are still in the buy zone for the energy commodity on a short-term basis.

We made new lows in nearby natural gas futures last week, but the price held the $2.70 level. If natural gas decides to revisit the downside, the next levels of support below Thursday's bottom at $2.704 stand at the February 12 low at $2.69 and the December 2017 nadir at $2.608 per MMBtu. On the continuous contract, the critical technical support level and line in the sand on the downside for the energy commodity stands at $2.53 per MMBtu, the low on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in mid-February of this year.

Another EIA report that amounts to a trickle rather than an injection into storage could send the price of the energy commodity above the midpoint of the recent trading range, and perhaps to the upper end and the $3 per MMBtu level once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.