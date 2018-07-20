Will 2 Straight Good Quarters Mark A Turn For ABB?

As far as ABB (ABB) is concerned, the industrial recovery that has propelled names like Honeywell (HON), Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) over the past couple of years is just something that happens to other companies. Hampered by large exposures to industries that have been much slower to recover, and troubled by some of its own restructuring and execution issues, ABB has been a frustrating laggard at a time when investors are banking solid profits in many other industrial names.

With two straight better-than-expected quarters and improving orders, though, maybe ABB’s late-cycle leverage is about to start shining through. The outlook for transmission and distribution is still not particularly strong, but the company is executing well in its automation operations and there are signs of life in the low/medium voltage business as well. There remain good reasons why ABB continues to trade at a discount to its peer group, but if ABB can make the most of this late-cycle move, the shares could finally close some of that performance gap.

A Decent Quarter

Although ABB’s second-quarter results were better than expected, it has to be noted that expectations were not particularly rambunctious.

ABB logged 1% organic revenue growth – a pretty feeble result in the wider context of industrial company results, and a little below expectations. Results were weighed down by weak results in the Power Grids business (down 8%), while Industrial Automation was flat. Electrification Products rose 4%, though, and Robotics and Motion saw 8% growth in the quarter. Service revenue was also a very solid contributor to total results, growing 13% from last year.

Rising input costs continue to pinch results (electrical steel, for instance, is a significant part of the cost of transformers), but gross margin was flat on a more beneficial mix. Operating income (EBITA) was up 8% in the quarter, beating sell-side expectations by about 3%, as margin expanded more than half a point. Every segment except Power Grids saw margin improvement, with one-point improvements in Electrification Products and Robotics & Motion and 70 bp of improvement in Industrial Automation. Power Grids margin slipped 40 bp.

Orders Strengthening, But Will Bigger Orders Materialize?

ABB’s solid performance on operating income was certainly welcome, but it is likely the order results that will provide more lasting encourage. Orders rose 8% on an organic basis, with base orders growing 9%. Not only were orders better than the Street expected, there seems to be some momentum building in the business. Every segment saw growth in both total and base orders, with automation (Robotics & Motion and Industrial Automation) leading the way despite tough comps. Even Power Grids is seeing order growth, though the comps are more forgiving.

The biggest “but” for me in orders is that large orders are still quite weak. Of all the segments, that’s probably most significant for the Power Grids business (given the typical scale of utility-type projects), though it’s also relevant to some extent in Industrial Automation. Management expects larger orders to start materializing in the second half of 2018, with more of a bias towards IA versus PG, and that seems basically consistent with what engineering and construction companies have been saying as well.

Mixed Reads On The Key End-Markets

ABB noted that utilities are spending on renewables and smart grid products, and those are two major drivers for the company’s long-term success in Power Grids. Unfortunately, one the biggest drivers for the business remains off the table – as seen with the warnings from Prysmian and Nexans and confirmed by ABB, spending on transmission and distribution projects just isn’t happening. This has to happen eventually, but it means that an end-market that is supposed to contribute around 15% of revenue over a full cycle is largely out of the picture now.

Within process automation, ABB noted increased spending in oil/gas and mining as companies invest in upgrading and automating their brownfield assets. It’s encouraging to finally see this improvement reaching ABB, as Emerson and Honeywell have seen stronger, quicker recoveries due in part to their specific market exposures (Emerson, for instance, is far more exposed to U.S. shale basins). ABB also noted ongoing willingness to spend by auto OEMs and food/beverage companies – something seen with Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and encouraging for others like Rockwell (on the food/beverage side) as well as Cognex (CGNX).

ABB is also doing well in robotics, which backs up the strong demand conditions reported by Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) in their last report. ABB appears to be gaining share in China and isn’t really seeing any particular weakness in the country, which may be due to its skew toward industries like autos as opposed to electronics. ABB also noted that they’re seeing more and more demand for comprehensive systems, which benefits ABB given its wide product offering in automation and electrification.

The Opportunity

Management sounded more bullish on the Industrial Solutions business it acquired from GE (GE), but it’s going to take a couple of years to integrate and turn around this business. In the meantime, ABB management made some interesting comments about its commitment to active portfolio management – commentary that I believe will probably re-ignite the debate over whether the company should/will divest the Power Grids business. Selling out of the Power Grids business certainly remains an option, but I don’t believe ABB is necessarily looking to make significant new acquisitions in the near term – getting the GE Industrial Solutions integration/turnaround right is absolutely essential and should keep management busy. That said, a deal for a smaller instrumentation/sensor company and/or software company wouldn’t shock me.

I’ve been slow to move my estimates up despite some signs of improvement at ABB, and that remains the case for now. Even so, my modeling assumptions ultimately result in long-term revenue and FCF growth rates of over 4% and 7%, respectively, and I don’t think those are necessarily conservative assumptions. They do support a fair value in the mid-to-high $20’s today, though. An EV/EBITDA approach based upon ABB’s margins and returns produces a similar output with a “fair” forward multiple in the 11.0x to 11.5x range.

The Bottom Line

Bullishness on ABB has not been rewarded so far, but with late-cycle companies like Alfa Laval and Eaton (ETN) doing better, it’s starting to feel like a “now or never” set-up for ABB. Stronger process and factory automation budgets should continue to support strong robotics and IA orders, and electrification demand likewise seems to be improving. If large-scale utility projects finally come through and become orders/revenue, it could finally help correct a long-running period of underperformance for this industrial conglomerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.