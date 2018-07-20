Audiophiles Preparing For Sonos' Huge Forthcoming IPO

Sonos is still not yet profitable, however, and is reliant on many other companies like Amazon and Best Buy.

Smart speaker company Sonos is preparing for an IPO, but financial details like the amount of shares offered and expected profits aren't yet known.

Audiophiles all over the world and financial investors interested in the tech scene are likely jumping with joy after news broke that Sonos (SONO) will be debuting on the open market soon. According to filings made with the SEC, the high-end, tech-savvy smart speaker company Sonos will soon hope to leverage the financial staying power of its loyal consumer base to become a permanent member of the tech and audio community.

Here are the insider details on Sonos' finances, and how the smart speaker company will compete with tech giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as it attempts to carve out a place for itself on the market.

The Smart Speaker Market Is Growing

The good news for Sonos is that the smart speaker market the company is helping to pioneer is set for some explosive growth in the near future; consumers around the world are going crazy for high-tech products, and the elegant smart speaker produced by Sonos has garnered a serious fan base for themselves. Nonetheless, not everything is smooth sailing for Sonos; the company has posted losses in the millions recently, for instance, and may have to work to convince investors that its future on the market is secure.

According to the prospectus that Sonos' executives filed with the SEC, the company has pretty colossal revenue figures to rely upon. Sonos reported a net revenue of some $992 million in fiscal year 2017, for instance, a 10 percent increase from the year before. If Sonos can keep that kind of revenue growth up in the long-term, investors will doubtlessly be flocking behind the company as it debuts on the NASDAQ. Despite its soaring revenue streams, however, Sonos isn't yet profitable; in FY 2017, Sonos posted net losses that totaled $14.2 million.

Tech investors, in particular, will be familiar with debt-heavy companies that struggle to turn a profit in their first few years on the open market, but many will nonetheless be skittish about hopping into bed with a business partner beset by heavy losses. However, as of March 31st, Sonos has $120 million of cash on hand and debt of just $40 million, which should give some reassurance. Given that the broader market for smart speakers and other smart products is set to grow in the near future, however, Sonos could very well leverage the hectic demand for its products into continued revenue increases that could help it become profitable.

Smart speaker market analyses are overwhelmingly positive, after all, and are expected to be worth nearly a whopping $12 billion by 2023 alone. If the California-based speaker company can continue to command intense loyalty from fans that are in love with its products, it could ride that growth all the way to the bank.

U.S. Adults Will Flock To Smart Speakers

Already, tens of millions of adult consumers have access to a smart speaker, according to one report. With more than 47 million American adults alone accessing smart speakers, it stands to reason that tens of millions of more will be flocking to these smart devices in the near future. That's because smart speakers are an integral part of the growing trend of smart homes, where consumers are spending tons of money to digitize every facet of their house, including their speakers and entertainment systems.

Nonetheless, Sonos has some major hurdles facing it. The company is essentially a thrall of Amazon, for instance; as its prospectus makes clear, Sonos is essentially forced to follow the whims of Amazon, whose Alexa voice recognition tech is absolutely essential to the success of Sonos' products with fans. If Jeff Bezos' huge e-commerce empire decides to turn on Sonos, the smart speaker company could very well find itself in a desperate situation in the market.

Thus, while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posits that more than 70 percent of all U.S. households will have voice commerce capabilities by 2022, Sonos may not be able to totally ride the wave of smart speakers that's taking over consumers. Similarly, Sonos' reliance on physical retailers will also hurt the company's prospects if companies like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), its largest distributor, see their own sales figures dampen. Still, if Sonos can leverage the intense loyalty of its consumer base and keep swelling its revenue streams, the company could seriously disrupt the soon-to-be-lucrative smart speaker industry.

As Sonos' prospectus notes, for instance, many consumers who purchase a smart speaker will inevitably purchase another. Thus, the company has serious potential to expand its line of products. Nonetheless, until Sonos demonstrates an ability to boost revenue streams to the point of profitability, investors are likely to view the company with suspicion until it can prove it's here to become a permanent member of the smart speaker market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.