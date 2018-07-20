Calfrac: Wilks Brothers Push For A Sale Of The U.S. Business

Calfrac (OTC:CFWFF) has long been our favorite name in the North American fracking sector due to its torque to the sector recovery resulting from a leveraged balance sheet and its ability to benefit from both Canadian and U.S. markets. After we reviewed the first quarter result in "2018 Gets Off To A Great Start After Strong Q1" there have been a few significant developments at the company ahead of the scheduled Q2 release on July 25, 2018.

Situation Overview

Calfrac shares have traded up to C$8.0 in May and we have taken the opportunity to take profit by trimming two-thirds of our position. The shares have since traded down to below C$6.0 amid sector-wide concerns, a major refinancing transaction, and a major dissenting shareholder.

Calfrac's drop in share price is not uncommon as its peers (ProPetro (PUMP), Keane (FRAC), and Liberty (LBRT), and Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) also saw similar pressure on their share prices. Wells Fargo issued warnings about the potential headwinds facing completion firms due to takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian region. Several brokerage firms have also increased their relative weighting towards land drillers instead of completion firms due to the Permian concerns. However, we remain optimistic about the mid-to-long-term outlook for pressure pumpers due to the continued growth of U.S. oil production.

The U.S. is poised to become the largest oil producer in the world in the next few years. We are optimistic about the future of U.S. oilfield services sector because near-term takeaway capacity constraints will not suffocate the demand growth expected out of the fast-growing market. We think any weakness coming out of the next few quarters will not undermine the supportive thesis we have had on the sector. Calfrac is well-positioned to take advantage of the overall growth in the U.S. market while having the least impact from Permian as it only entered the Permian with one fleet. The rest of the U.S. market will continue to grow and support the increasing export.

Refinancing and Wilks Brothers

On May 9, Calfrac announced the issuance of US$650 million senior notes due 2026 at 8.50%. The proceeds will be used to refinance the existing 7.50% senior notes due 2020 and repay the second lien term loan. On the same day, Wilks Brothers, a shareholder with 19.9% ownership of Calfrac shares announced that it has voted against the existing Board at the AGM due to its dissatisfaction with the lack of progress to date on addressing Calfrac's elevated debt and leverage. Wilks Brothers went on to state that they would like to see Calfrac management and Board consider all means available to address its debt load including separating its U.S. and Canadian operations. On May 30, Calfrac's management issued a response to the Wilks alleging that the brothers are acting in their own interest and is forcing Calfrac to divest its U.S. business so they could acquire such business. Calfrac also launched a lawsuit against the Wilks Brothers seeking damages due to the adverse impact it had suffered on the refinancing transaction as a result.

Our Take

While we are not privy to the confidential information that has been exchanged between Calfrac and Wilks Brothers, we think the drama served as a good alarm for the Calfrac management. The leverage at its current levels are not sustainable for the company in the long-run and we think shareholders are getting impatient as the oil market could change on a whim. If the next oil downturn hits tomorrow, Calfrac is not well-equipped to handle its debt load and we have serious concerns about Calfrac's going concern. However, we disagree with the Wilks that selling or spinning off the U.S. business would be the optimal solution. We think management needs to quickly pull levers including selling non-core assets including its international operations while understanding that finding an opportune timing is crucial in maximizing shareholder value in any divestitures. The refinancing does prolong the debt maturity and helps consolidate Calfrac's debt profile by eliminating the burdensome second-lien term loan at the expense of a higher interest rate. While near-term debt maturity has been eliminated, we think Calfrac still represents a high-risk high-reward name in the pressure pumping space as any deleveraging event could result in a substantially higher share price due to the power of leverage. We think the near-term catalysts for the stock include any positive decision from the LNG Project in Canada and potential deleveraging event from asset divestiture. Near-term headwinds include continued Permian bottlenecks that will limit near-term pricing and demand. We continue to hold Calfrac and rate the shares Outperform.

