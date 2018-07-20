Noodles: Time For A Pause

After a 200% gain in a little over a year, the stock needs a pause.

The company will face tough comparisons in 2019 while the stock no longer offers the bargain price.

At the start 2017, my investment thesis was that Noodles & Company (NDLS) was poised for a rally. The prediction held that the key to a stock rebound from the $4s was hitting financial targets. The valuation though is getting aggressive around $12 considering the limited actual improvement in results.

Image Source: Noodles website

Financing Was Key

Noodles had a two-pronged problem about 18 months ago. The company was consistently missing financial targets and the restaurant concept needed more cash.

Back in mid-March 2017, Noodles secured $31.5 million in financing from Mill Road Capital and the stock hasn't looked backed. The private placement involved the company selling 8.87 million shares at a price of $3.55. The stock trades around $12 about 18 months later.

The stock jumped following Q2'18 results that produced 5.4% comp sales growth on a 3.1% traffic gain. Noodles still missed EPS estimates for the quarter, but the period since my last article has seen plenty of green numbers compared to the prior years where about all of the numbers were red.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Don't Get Too Excited

While the comp sales boost is impressive for a restaurant concept on its death bed last year, the actual numbers aren't as impressive as the relative ones. Noodles closed 55 restaurants back to start 2017 and the concept has constantly closed stores each quarter since to improve operations.

Fewer stores has the potential of boosting comp sales in the remaining stores, and this quarter was the first of the easy comps without all the stores. Total sales only grew 4.1% due to the fewer stores.

Ultimately, metrics like adjusted EBITDA saw only minor improvements despite the highest comp sales boost in six years. The company only forecasts EBITDA of $33 million for the year, placing the stock trading at about 15x EBITDA with a market valuation of $500 million based on 42.6 million diluted shares outstanding.

Source: Noodles Q2'18 earnings release

Noodles just isn't cheap anymore in comparison to other struggling restaurant concepts. Bojangles (BOJA), Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) and The Habit Restaurants (HABT) all trade at cheaper forward P/S ratios now. Noodles had by far the lowest multiple a year ago when the stock was positioned for a rebound.

The company has made an amazing transition, but the stock is starting to reflect very bullish concepts. Basically, the market is now overplaying the positive comps thesis.

Noodles forecasts comp sales of 2.5% to 3.5% for the full year after 2.7% in the first half of the year. Basically, the 2H will average around 3.0% comps suggesting a dip from the 5.4% level in Q2.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need some perspective with this company. What provided an opportunity in the stock requiring limited improvements in the business this time last year now requires that Noodles put together better quarters in order to push the stock price higher.

Noodles will face tough comps in 2019 and won't see any trickle over revenue from closed stores. Look at $12 as an opportunity to exit this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZOES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.