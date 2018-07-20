If AbbVie Is A Buy, What About Abbott?

After spinning off its researched-based activities into AbbVie (ABBV) a few years ago, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has concentrated its focus on various medical devices, nutritional products, and branded generic medicine distributions. Strong from major acquisitions in 2014 and 2017 (Notably St. Jude Medical which opens the door wider to the cardiac devices business), ABT shows several growth vectors for the future. ABT is also a strong dividend paying stocks with over 46 consecutive years with a dividend raise. ABT definitely shows a strong profile. After posting strong organic sales in all its divisions, it's time to decide if ABT should be in your portfolio or on your watchlist. Ignoring this stock would be a mistake.

Understanding the Business

Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare company that manufactures medical devices, blood glucose monitoring kits, nutritional healthcare products, diagnostic products, and equipment, and branded generic drugs. ABT shows over 130 years of existence, more than 99,000 employees and operates in over 150 countries. Abbott's reputation is well established. The company develops products in four different segments: Diagnostics, Nutrition, Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals.

Source: ABT website

The company counts 35% of its sales from the U.S., 25% coming from international developed markets and 40% of sales coming from emerging markets. This offers investors a great diversification, while ABT will always find a growth vector across one of its geographic segments. According to ABT Investors presentation ( January 2018), the company is already #1 in Columbia, Peru, Chile, #2 in India, and #5 in Russia for established pharmaceuticals products.

A Look at Their Latest Quarter

On July 15th, ABT reported the following quarter:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, up by +17.7%, beat estimates by $0.03.

Revenue of $7.77B, up by +17.0%, beat estimates by $60M.

Dividend of $0.28/share, no increase.

What the CEO said,

"All four of our businesses exceeded expectations and contributed to strong growth overall," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We forecast continued strong performance and are raising our full-year outlook despite recent currency shifts."

Source: ABT Q2 presentation

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

ABT has its eyes on emerging markets with the constructions of facilities in India and China for its established pharmaceuticals division. This will help the company to streamline its distribution network of generic drugs. As Abbott is already well-established in many emerging markets, it should be able to surf on this tailwind going further.

Second, Abbott's new FreeStyle Libre blood glucose monitor should establish new standards in the diabetes care landscape. In their most recent quarter, Diabetes care sales increased by 39.8% (33.6% organic), led by rapid market uptake of this new device.

Third, ABT has gained lots of experience in acquiring and integrating companies over the years. In early 2017, the company acquired St. Jude Medical for $25B. When ABT adds another company to its portfolio, it is not only generating synergy, but it also improves its diversification. After St. Jude acquisition, ABT became a major player in the cardiovascular device playground. As population ages, I'd say it's a very good place to become a leader!

Dividend Growth Perspective

ABT has posted 46 consecutive years of dividend increase. Don't get fooled by the graph below showing a "dividend cut" in 2013. This is related to the ABBV spin-off.

Source: YCharts

While the spin-off unlocked lots of value for investors, it left ABT as a low yielding stock. If you compare ABBV recent success and dividend yield (about 4%), you may want to switch money to Abbott's better half.

Source: YCharts

Here's a good example of why I look at both payout and cash payout ratios. While new accounting rules hurt EPS, ABT shows it has more than enough cash flow to continue its way to become a Dividend King (50+ year with dividend increase) going forward. Shareholders can expect mid-single digit dividend growth going forward.

Potential Downsides

First, any pharma is not shielded against product quality issues leading to recalls. What happened back in 2013 still has an impact on China's sales today. Medical devices are subject to recalls.

The second possible downside resides within ABT's competitors. There aren't many players in their business segments, and each company is investing massively to bring the next innovation in their niche on the market. Once in a while, one company brings a game changer in the market, leaving its competitors aside. ABT is going against other big players like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for some of its devices. There are lots of money allocated to R&D, and nothing is won for Abbott.

Valuation

ABT shares have enjoyed a strong uptrend in the past couple of years. While the company shows many growth vectors, it seems that we are a bit late for the party as the PE ratio is already around 22.

Source: YCharts

In order to have a better idea of what would be the perfect entry point for ABT, I ran a dividend discount model calculation. I've used a rather generous 6% dividend growth rate with a discount rate of 9% as the company is well diversified and shows limited risks. Unfortunately, the DDM calculations can't show any value at the current price.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.12 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $71.23 $47.49 $35.62 10% Premium $65.30 $43.53 $32.65 Intrinsic Value $59.36 $39.57 $29.68 10% Discount $53.42 $35.62 $26.71 20% Discount $47.49 $31.66 $23.74

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I don't think the stock will plunge back to $40 anytime soon, though. I think ABT is a strong dividend payer that is being fully priced (probably a little bit overvalued). Therefore, it's a good addition on your watch list, but wait for a potential dip before entering a position.

Final Thought

ABT has shown that it is a shareholder-friendly business, doubled with a growth by acquisition model. I can see how it can fit in my dividend portfolio. Unfortunately, the price is just not right at the moment.

Instead of buying ABT, I think that ABBV is a better option. After a strong start in 2018, the stock went from nearly $120 to low 90s, making a great opportunity. ABBV was discussed last December at Dividend Growth Rocks.

