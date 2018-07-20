In Gold We Trust 2018: 3 Turning Tides In The Global Monetary Order

SBTV's latest guest is Ronald Stoeferle, Managing Partner at Incrementum AG. He is the co-author of the In Gold We Trust report. In this interview, Ronald highlights three turning tides in the global monetary order that is already happening now and will have profound impact globally in the years ahead.

Discussed in this interview:

08:09 First tide: Change in monetary policy

12:44 Bursting of the 'Everything Bubble'

18:05 Second tide: Change in global monetary order

23:54 Dethroning the dollar as reserve currency

34:09 NIRP cannot work without abolishing cash

37:14 Cryptos: Consequence of distrust in fiat money

39:00 Third tide: Digitization of money

47:17 Gold on the blockchain

