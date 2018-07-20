U.S. Silica: Mining Sand, Mining Profits

Given the decoupling between oil prices and the share price, as well as solid fundamental performance, I am adding some shares at these levels.

Shares of U.S. Silica have been lagging compared to oil prices, just as more oil service firms have seen tough times, at least in their stock performance.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) has been a stock which I have watched with great interest, certainly as the stock continues to lag, while oil prices have been relatively strong in recent months.

Reality is that the company has made quite a move in diversifying its business away from being reliant as an input to the oil and gas business. Following the purchase of EP Energy, the industrial minerals business is responsible for little over a third of earnings, creating some sort of diversification from the violent swings in what remains the core sand business.

While I am not a big fan of the leverage taken on, I do find appeal in the current earnings power, as well as general strong oil price environment, which creates appeal, given that the share price has decoupled from these trends.

The Business

U.S. Silica now positions itself as a performance materials growth company, aiming to "outcompete" other firms by size, diversification, integrated business model, and low cost operations. The company is largely known as supplier of proppant to the US oil and gas industry. After demand for proppant was cut in half between 2014 and 2016, current expected demand trends show a 50% increase in proppant demand in 2018 vs. the previous peak of 2014. Hence, the core operations are seeing healthy demand, driven by innovative solutions such as the SandBox containerised last mile solution.

The other part of the business is much less volatile. While U.S. Silica already owned an industrial business for a long period of time, it doubled down on these operations with the $750 million purchase of EN, as announced in March of this year. To learn more about this deal, please re-read this article in which I praised the diversification move but questioned the attached price tag of that decision.

With this deal and existing industrial business, the company caters to a wide range of more stable industries including, building products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, and many others. In fact, the company has hinted that future M&A could focus on growing the non-oil and gas business further.

This diversification move is in some respects somewhat contradictory to the claim made by management earlier this year indicating that the oil and gas business is no longer as cyclical as has been the case in the past. That seems like a bold prediction, as I certainly do believe that the oil and gas proppant business remains cyclical, even if cyclicality might be reduced as a combination of structurally lowered break-even points.

Expectations Continue To Come Down

Shares of the company went on a massive run, having rallied from $10 in 2012 to $70 in 2014 amidst exploding demand for proppant during the fracking boom. Shares collapsed to $20 in 2015 when oil itself was trading in the twenties, and with exception of a brief rally to $60 in 2016, shares have been lagging a great deal. After all, shares of the company have fallen back to just $25, while oil is trading in the seventies again.

The great collapse in the share price is somewhat surprising as the company was very profitable in 2017. The company more than doubled sales last year to $1.24 billion and turned an operating loss of $53 million into a profit of nearly $169 million. Thanks to a small tax benefit of nearly $9 million, net earnings came in at $145 million, for earnings of $1.77 per share.

In April, first quarter results were released. First quarter revenues came in at $369 million, and while sequential growth slowed down to just 2% (in part driven by weather circumstances), sales were still up 50% year on year. Operating earnings more than tripled on an annual basis to $45 million.

To put the move into perspective, sales are running at annualised rate of $1.4-1.5 billion, with operating earnings trending at $180 million. Somewhat disappointing is that the $45 million quarterly operating profit number fell compared to the $49 million posted in the final quarter of 2017 and the $63 million number reported in Q3 of 2017.

Nonetheless, I expected and continue to expect that the company can earn close to $2 per share in 2018, driven by higher oil prices and indications of price hikes.

The All-Important Balance Sheet

U.S. Silica ended Q1 with a sound balance sheet as it held $330 million in cash and $511 million in debt (or $561 million if pension-related liabilities are taken into account). This net debt load of $180-230 million will jump significantly for two reasons.

Capital spending was and is seen at $300-350 million this year, roughly three times the annual depreciation charge of $110 million. The resulting net cash outflows of more than $200 million compare to estimated earnings of $2 per share, for earnings of $160 million. This indicates that free cash flows are slightly negative. The bigger item is the $750 million cash deal with EP Minerals. Including this deal, existing net debt and some net capital investments minus retained earnings, I see net debt at around a billion later this year.

To put this number into perspective, U.S. Silica reported adjusted EBITDA of $95 million in Q1. If we annualise this number and include a little further growth in the remainder of the year, while accounting for $60 million in annual EBITDA reported by EP, adjusted EBITDA might approach half a billion per year. That makes that leverage will come in at 2 times EBITDA, as leverage ratios might rise to slightly higher ratios as the board announced a $200 million buyback program in May.

What Now?

Alongside the release of the first quarter results, U.S. Silica indicated that oil and gas volumes would grow another 10-15% in the second quarter on a sequential basis, while higher prices would only accelerate total revenue growth. Given these expectations, as well as strong oil prices, I fully expect the company to deliver on a $2 earnings per share number this year, which at $25 results in just a 12-13 times multiple. Important to realise is that the more stable operation is expected to generate roughly 35% of the overall earnings number. This implies that if these businesses are valued at a market multiple of 18 times, the volatile oil and gas business is valued at just 10 times earnings, even as the outlook remains relatively good.

While the increase in leverage is a small concern, I recognise that the diversification provided by the industrial segment allows for some more stability in the overall results, although I would not like to see the business operate with a >2 times leverage ratio going forwards. The real discrepancy is that of continued recovery in oil prices while the stock continues to move lower, making that I continue to add to my current position which I have started to initiate in the higher-twenties at the start of the year.

While I had some doubts about the EP deal, which I still have, I simply have to conclude that the lagging share price performance and improved oil price environment makes that potential for upside surprises makes shares look very attractive at this point in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.