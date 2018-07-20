U.S. Global Jets ETF: Airlines To Beat Earnings But Not Your Best Bet For After

Airlines have been reeling in the past year. In response, (JETS), the airline ETF has been hurting. Rising fuel costs and pricing pressure have caused the companies to struggle to make a profit. However, with increased oil output and increased disposable income, we may see more companies beat earnings expectations for this quarter and next quarter.

As we can see above, airlines have been hammered by the markets for about a year now. This is for many reasons that can be shown with charts.

The first is fuel prices. As can be seen below, oil prices have risen significantly in the last year. As one of the top expenses for airlines, generally falling between 18% for legacy carriers, and 30% for Ultra Low Cost Carriers (ULCC), the swings in oil prices have large effects on the profitability of airlines. This is likely one of the two main reasons that the airline industry has lost over a quarter of its share value.

The next reason is decreased air fares. While the economy has seen the rise of many items, especially fuel, airfares have not kept up. Not only have they not kept up, but they have moved inversely to the price of fuel. To make it simple, the blue line is a direct driver of costs while the black line is a direct driver of revenue. This graph alone could explain what has hurt the airline industry. As history shows, these tend to correlate as airlines make up for increased fuel prices with increased airfare, thus the divergence makes rising fuel costs that much more important as they are not being mitigated.

The last chart that shows why many U.S. airlines could be hurting displays the appreciation of the dollar. While this doesn’t hurt domestic airlines such as Southwest, it makes tickets more expensive for other countries and reduces demand. As the largest holding of JETS are United Airlines (UAL), Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL), and American Airlines (AAL), respectively, the majority of the exposure includes significant international segments.

However, as we could see from the top chart showing performance, we have seen a small upswing by airlines in recent trading days. There are a couple reasons for this and while we can’t ignore the above indicators that have depressed the airline industry, there are some that could improve other areas and bring some of the value back.

The first is oil output is increasing and fuel prices are finally receding.

This is primarily due to increased production in the U.S. and the lack of infrastructure to use it have decreased WTI to an average of $6 less than Brent prices. As prices remain in the economically viable region, we will likely see output continue to increase thus further lowering U.S. oil prices and in turn fuel prices. This should have a pretty big impact on the industry and could help restore some lost margins.

The next indicator is U.S. economic activity. In the following three charts we see increased wages, consumer credit, and disposable income. These three charts show that the average U.S. consumer has more money available to spend on travel. This is also true of a stronger dollar that makes international travel cheaper for Americans.

While the competition for airlines has caused lower fares, these other factors in addition to lower fares should increase air travel. We can see these trends coming true in United Airlines most recent earnings release shown below, which sent the stock soaring and helped the whole airline sector. We can see that while RPASM (Revenue per Available Seat Mile) has barely increased, the passenger revenue and available seat miles grew hugely. As shown above, lower fares while not helping PRASM, helps increase overall volume and can promote top line growth.

We can also see from Delta’s release:

”Delta reported a $1.6 billion June quarter pretax profit and earnings per share of $1.77, beating consensus of $1.72. Our EPS was up 11% over last year driven by tax reform benefits and the lower share count. Our revenues grew 10% to $11.8 billion, a record level for the June quarter. We have seen early success in addressing the fuel cost increase and we did offset two-thirds of the $600 million impact from higher fuel in the June quarter. While this is good progress, there is still more to be done.”

It is likely we see these trends repeat themselves with the other main airlines. This will cause earnings to beat for other competitors and will help the entire industry. However, this trend may only last this quarter and the next one. Unless fuel comes down more and fares go up, at least part of the decline in the stock prices of these airlines will have been deserved.

This is also true as the positive economic data will likely increase interest rates which increases the cost for airlines to expand their fleets to meet consumer demand. Rising rates make it harder for the airlines to play the high volume game which they are visibly doing now. That being said, for now, buy the dip before Southwest and American release earnings on the 26th. However, unless large change is seen long-term, the airline industry may not be the best sector to allocate your money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.