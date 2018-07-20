Cango Files Proposed Terms For $138 Million U.S. IPO

While CANG is growing rapidly, it faces direct competition from other online marketplaces such as Uxin.

The firm operates a fast-growing online marketplace for buying and selling automobiles in China.

Cango intends to raise $138 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs.

Quick Take

Cango (CANG) intends to raise $138 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides consumers and car dealers with an online portal that connects them to facilitate buying and selling of new and used cars.

CANG is growing revenues quickly while generating cash flow from operations and earnings. The IPO isn’t cheap, but management’s financial results are impressive.

Company and Technology

Shanghai, China,-based Cango was founded in 2010 to develop an online new vehicle purchase system by connecting car dealers to consumers.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO Jiayuan Lin.

The company’s business is composed of three primary services, as the chart below indicates:

Automotive Transactions

Automotive Financing

After-Market Service

(Source: Cango)

As the graphic above shows, Cango facilitates new car and to a lesser extent used car buying and selling. It also connects financial institutions with buyers so they can afford to purchase a new car - it provides connections to auto maintenance after the sale.

With regard to its financial services, Cango provides access to third-party financial institutions that bear credit risk and it will also bear credit risk through Shanghai Autohome which provides lease financing. Upon completion of the IPO, Shanghai Autohome will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cango.

Management intends to use some of the proceeds from the IPO to bolster its financing offerings to consumers.

Customer Acquisition

Cango targets its services to financial institutions and car buyers using its dealer network. To the company, the dealer network is vital to acquiring more customers. Cango also uses online automotive advertising platforms to attract a larger user base.

The firm is focusing its efforts on providing service to tier 2 and tier 3 cities where there are a large number of auto dealers, which it divides into new and used car dealer as well as "2S" and "4S." 2S are dealers that provide "Sales" and "Service,"while 4S dealers also provide ‘Spare parts’ and "Survey," which refers to obtaining customer survey data.

Its in-house sales team is responsible for expanding and managing its dealer network.

As of December 31, 2017, Cango counted 37,667 registered dealers, 11 third-party financial institutions and had facilitated transactions for 734,336 new car buyers.

According to a recent Oliver Wyman report, Cango’s platform serves the largest number of new car dealers, at 27,054.

Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have increased, as the figures indicate below. This indicates that the firm is becoming less efficient at generating new sales as it scales its operations:

Q1 2018: 14.0%

2017: 10.8%

2016: 9.1%

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by ReportLinker, the new cars via an online marketplace market is forecast to accelerate for the five-year period 2016 - 2021. The Chinese additional cars sector generated revenues of $417 billion in 2016, representing a CAGR of 10.70% between 2012 and 2016.

The main factors driving expected market growth are tax cuts on the sales of small engine vehicles and the loosening of regulations that banned pickups from circulating in main cities.

Major competitive vendors that sell new or used cars via an online marketplace include:

Yixin Group (2858.HK)

Uxin Group (UXIN)

Gauzi.com

RenRenChe

Tiantian Paiche

Souche.com

Notably, Uxin Group is focused on the used car market with its online platform, whereas Cango is more focused on new car dealers.

Financial Performance

CANG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue, although at a decreasing rate

Increased gross profit

High and increasing gross margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Cango F-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $39.7 million, 27% increase vs. prior

2017: $167.7 million, 151% increase vs. prior

2016: $66.8 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $26.8 million

2017: $106.2 million

2016: $40.7 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 67.5%

2017: 63.3%

2016: 60.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $93.9 million cash flow from operations

2016: $12.8 million cash flow from operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $408.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $103.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

CANG intends to raise $138 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 12.5 million ADSs representing underlying 25 million Class A shares. The midpoint price of each ADS will be $11.00 per ADS.

Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shares will be entitled to 20 votes per share, effectively entrenching management and existing shareholders in the event they lose economic control of the capital stock. Each Class B share may be converted into one Class A share. Each ADS will represent two underlying Class A shares.

However, the S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

For investment in research and development capabilities, and data and technology; For expansion our sales and marketing efforts; For capital injection into Shanghai Autohome to increase the amount of financing leases it is able to fund; For expansion of automotive transaction facilitation services, including technology upgrades and inventory purchases; and The balance for general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs (Asia).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.



An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UXIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.