Commodities Recap For The Week Of July 20, 2018

President Trump favors low rates and a weak dollar - bullish for commodities in the long run

The President of the United States is never shy about sharing his opinion. On Thursday, July 19, in an interview with CNBC, President Trump issues a slight jab at his appointee at the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The President said that it is frustrating that interest rate hikes offset tax reform and other initiatives to improve the economy. While the President explicitly stated that he would not interfere with the central bank's activities when it comes to conducting monetary policy through the use of the Fed Funds rate, the message to the central bank was clear. President Trump also mentioned that rate hikes had caused the dollar to appreciate, which was not good when it comes to the current trade environment.

A weaker dollar can be a useful tool for trade as it makes U.S. exports more attractive in global markets. Both the President and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin have advocated for a weaker dollar since before inauguration day in early 2017. Time will tell if the President's comments strike a chord with the Fed Chairman and slow the pace of rate hikes over coming months. However, the statement had an immediate impact on markets as the dollar index fell from a new and higher high at 95.44 on Thursday to close the week at the 94.385. The dollar index declined in the immediate aftermath of the President's comments.

Lower interest rates and a weaker dollar are typically supportive for commodities prices. Many raw material markets have been declining precipitously over recent weeks because of trade issues and the rising potential for a trade war between the U.S. and China. When the Fed added another rate hike to its agenda for 2018 at the June FOMC meeting, and with the dollar index probing the 95 level, it added another level of selling pressure on the commodities asset class. Last week, all four precious metals that trade on the futures markets, copper and several other base metals, lumber, and several other commodities markets fell to new and lower lows. Crude oil has slipped below the $70 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. However, on Friday, we witnessed some buying return to commodities on the back of the weaker dollar and President's comments and pressure on the Fed when it comes to interest rate hikes.

It is no time to be complacent in markets across all asset classes. In addition to comments on the dollar and short-term rates, President Trump also said he is prepared to go "full-Monty" on the Chinese with $500 billion in tariffs covering the entire trade gap if necessary. The administration had already slapped China with $50 billion in tariffs which began to go into effect on July 6. When the Chinese retaliated with a proportionate response, President Trump said he was considering upping the ante to $200 billion in tariffs. Late last week that number rose to a half a trillion. Fasten your seatbelts; this is no ordinary summer in the commodities sector or markets across all asset classes for that matter as volatility is the norm rather than the exception. When the current earnings season comes to an end, we could see wider price variance in the equities market as the news cycle will take center stage.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.81% loss on the week after trading to a low of $1210.70 on Thursday

Silver moves 1.68% lower to a new low of 2018 since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.10% loss for the week and was trading at a $401.60 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 4.71% lower on the week and settles below the $890 per ounce on the September futures contract for the first time in 2018

Copper declines 0.70% on the week as the red metal drops to a low of $2.6735 per pound on the lows on the September COMEX futures contract on Thursday before rebounding on the final trading session of the week

Iron ore up 2.10% on the week as steel remains a central focus in the tariffs issue

The BDI moves 1.53% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal down 4.04% on the week in sympathy with crude oil

Lumber posts a 6.70% loss on the week and settles below $490 per 1,000 board feet

September NYMEX crude oil moved 1.83% lower during the week- After trading to lows of $66.29 the energy commodity settles at the $68.26 level.

September Brent crude oil and moves 2.81% lower as the Brent premium continues to decline

The premium for Brent over WTI in September closes the week at the $4.88 down $0.49 on the week

Gasoline moves 1.54% lower, and heating oil falls 1.15% since last week on September futures

The gasoline crack spread moves 0.46% lower while the heating oil crack gains 1.35% on September since last week's report as refining spreads begin to reflect seasonal influences

Natural gas moves 0.18% higher after falling to just over the $2.70 level on Thursday and reversing higher on the back of inventory data. The EIA reports an injection of 46 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on July 13

Ethanol rebounds 2.15% on the week on the back of gains in corn

Soybeans bounce 3.66% for the week but tariffs continue to hang over the new crop futures contract

Corn recovers 4.02% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 3.82% higher on the week. September KCBT wheat trading at a 7.50 cents discount under CBOT wheat, down by 2.25 cents from last week

Sugar moves 1.46% higher on the week

Coffee marginally higher, up 0.68% since last week's report

Cocoa moves 7.60% lower on the week as the soft commodity falls to the bottom end of its trading range

Cotton moves 0.87% lower on the week

FCOJ futures rise 1.27% on the week and settled over the $1.70 per pound level

Live cattle move 4.18% higher since last week

Feeder cattle up 1.96% since the previous report

Hog futures continue to slump on a glut of pork and tariffs falling another 5.27% on the week

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.29% lower on the week after the President challenges the Fed over interest rate hike. The dollar index rallied to a new high at 95.44 on Thursday before reversing to the downside

September long-Bonds trading at around 144-07 down 1-16 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,058 on Friday, July 20, up 39 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.60 higher and was trading at 12.86 on Friday. Earnings continue next week, but trade issues lurk in the background

Bitcoin explodes higher and settles the week around the $7,326.73 level up $1,146.13 or 18.54% since last week

Ethereum moved higher to $446.70 up 3.16% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

DBC closes the week at $16.94 per share, down 9 cents since last week's report on the continuation of volatility over trade issues.

Source: Barchart

DBC is the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF, which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $3.01 billion and trades an average daily volume of 2.625 million shares.

