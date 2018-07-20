Blackstone Group: Excellent Q2 Results To Bode Well For Future

Blackstone's distribution appears to be too high in the most recent quarter, but this is actually not the case.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, asset management giant Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) announced second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were quite good, with the company beating on both the top- and bottom-lines. The partnership units reacted quite well to the news as the company's record fundraising should lock in its higher revenue levels going forward. The company's growth in assets under management also should lend support to its sizable distribution yield. Overall, investors should be happy with the results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Blackstone's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Blackstone brought in a total of $2.632570 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a massive 71% increase over the $1.535726 billion that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017.

The company brought in a total of $20 billion net inflows in the quarter and $120 billion over the trailing twelve month period. This set a new record for the firm.

Blackstone had total expenses of $1.016381 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This was a 15% increase over the $881.193 million that Blackstone spent in the prior year quarter.

The company had $523 million in realized performance revenues during the quarter. It has generated a total of $805 million in such revenues over the first half of 2018.

Blackstone Group had a net income of $742.042 million during the quarter, which represents a 120% increase year-over-year.

Without a doubt, the first thing that many investors, myself included, noticed is the company's substantial year-over-year revenue growth. The biggest reason for this is growth in unrealized performance allocations. We can see that here:

Source: The Blackstone Group L.P.

As clearly shown, the company's unrealized performance allocation revenue increased by a massive 361% year-over-year, going from $95.532 million in the year-ago quarter to $440.351 million in the most recent one. This is due to impressive returns that some of Blackstone's funds generated for its investors. As a general rule, private equity firms are eligible to receive some of the upside from their funds, so when Blackstone's funds perform well, we see revenue growth like this.

A second source of revenue growth came from management and advisory fees. As mentioned in the highlights, Blackstone saw net fund inflows of $20 billion in the quarter and $120 billion of net inflows over the trailing twelve-month period. These fees work much the same way as the fees charged on a mutual fund or ETF. Basically, Blackstone simply levies a flat fee against the assets in the funds. As the aforementioned inflows would boost the company's assets under management, we can expect these fees to increase. That's exactly what we saw in the second quarter of 2018, with management and advisory fees climbing 4% year-over-year to $721.384 million. An increase in these fees also is good for the future, more than an increase in performance fees, because management fees are recurring and performance fees are not. Thus, the increased revenues caused by the growth of assets under management should essentially permanently raise Blackstone's baseline revenue.

Blackstone looks likely to grow its management fees going forward. This is because the company, having already grown its assets under management at an 18% year-over-year rate to $439 billion, intends to continue its aggressive fund, raising efforts in order to push this figure over $500 billion. The company expects to accomplish this goal in the first half of next year. However, its ability to do this depends largely on its ability to outperform the major investment indices going forward, which is by no means certain. This should keep the performance revenue coming in if the company's funds do continue to perform well, however.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Blackstone Group boasts a relatively high distribution yield. While this is something that's certainly very appealing to investors, it's always important for us to ensure that a company can actually afford a distribution that it is handing out. One measure that we can use to do this is distributable income, which is an alternative way of measuring the company's earnings that accounts for certain things such as equity-based compensation. It is theoretically a measure of how much actual cash the company generated that's available to be paid out to its unitholders. In the second quarter, this amount was $700 million, $525 million of which was realized performance revenue. This works out to $0.56 per partnership unit. Along with its earnings announcement, Blackstone declared a $0.58 per unit distribution for the quarter. At first glance, this appears problematic as the distribution is going to be higher than the amount actually generated for distribution. However, $0.10 of this distribution is an installment of a previously announced special distribution. Therefore, only $0.48 of this distribution is coming from the money that the partnership earned this quarter. It therefore does appear that Blackstone did indeed earn enough money during the quarter to cover its distribution.

One thing that many income-focused investors may not like about Blackstone is that its distribution tends to vary wildly. Here is the firm's distribution history:

Source: Nasdaq

The reason for the tremendous quarter-to-quarter fluctuations is Blackstone's distribution policy. Basically, the partnership distributes 85% of its distributable net income to its unitholders every quarter. Thus, the distribution will vary depending on the firm's performance, but its yield is normally fairly high. At the current distribution and price, Blackstone yields 6.45% annually.

In conclusion, The Blackstone Group certainly had an excellent quarter, performing quite well on both a net income and a fundraising basis. The firm's aggressive fundraising also should position it quite well for future growth due to the rising assets under management. Overall, unitholders should be very pleased with their company's performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.