“And you may find yourself In another part of the world” “And you may ask yourself, well How did I get here?”

--Once In A Lifetime, Talking Heads, 1981

A notable divergence is taking place across worldwide equity markets. It was a narrative as old as the last time global central banks joined forces to save the economy from toppling into recession. And as we travelled through the supposedly glorious calendar year that was 2017, the notion of a globally synchronized economic acceleration was all the rage. But then the central bank liquidity stopped flowing. And the trade wars started. And here we find ourselves, back to where we started so many years ago. Same as it never was.

This is not my beautiful house! It was not that long ago that we appeared headed toward recession and a bear market. The energy market began to collapse in the summer of 2014. By the summer of 2015, the China stock market bubble was bursting. And by early 2016, volatility was rising, and the U.S. stock market was definitively breaking down. But then the central bankers intervened. The People’s Bank of China stopped shrinking their balance sheet at the same time that the Fed started tipping their hand that the four rate hikes planned for 2016 were effectively off the table. And global stock markets have been cheering ever since, that is until recently.

“Letting the days go by, water flowing underground”

--Once In A Lifetime, Talking Heads, 1981

Rising in unison. Thanks to the supercharged global liquidity environment, stocks from around the world have been rising in lock step since the bottom set on February 11, 2016. That is until recently. For since the start of May, we have seen stocks from the rest of the world trail off sharply to the downside, while the S&P 500 Index continues to rise.

How did we get here? So what is the primary cause of this divergence between U.S. and non-U.S. stock market performance? Certainly, developed markets outside of the U.S. have not been performing particularly well of late, as the MSCI EAFE Index is lower by -3% while the S&P is higher by +3% since May 14. And while some might say this is nothing more than currency effects from the strong U.S. dollar, the currency hedged MSCI EAFE is also down by more than -1% over this same time period. A notable divergence, but not the primary driver.

Instead, the primary source of the divergence has been emerging markets. For since April 11, the MSCI Emerging Market Index is lower by -8% at the same time that the S&P 500 Index is higher by +6%. Even on a currency hedged basis, emerging markets are still down by nearly -4% over the past three plus months.

The culprits are many. The struggling performance of emerging market stocks has been widespread across countries over this time period. For example, South Korea is lower by more than -12% since early June. Brazil is still down by -15% since early April after having been down by more than a quarter. And South Africa is also lower by more than -13% since early April after having dipped by as much as -20% a few weeks ago.

The primary laggard is China. But more than any other of the many non-U.S. markets that have been struggling as of late, it has been China that is leading to the downside. Lower by nearly -20% since early April and down by nearly -30% since its January highs, the China stock market is in a full-fledged bear market. And this is true on a local market basis as measured by the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite.

The split that has taken place between U.S. and China stocks has been nothing short of dramatic since the January highs.

The optimist view. Now the optimistic investors among us might look at this divergence and shrug. Sure the China economy may now be slowing, but China is not the U.S. and we’re doing just fine. As long as I’m not exposed to China stocks I have nothing to worry about. Moreover, this widening divergence is nothing more a confirmation that the U.S. is winning the ongoing trade war battle with China. Move along, nothing to see here. Get long FAANG stocks and fire up the grill!

The realist view. The realist investors among us might take a different view. Despite the increasing trend toward nationalism across the world, the global economy is still closely integrated. And if the second largest economy in the world that is also our largest lender and also has a debt-to-GDP ratio north of 250% by some measures is falling into an economic slowdown with its stock market cascading to the downside, it is only a matter of time before negative spillover effects start breaking onto U.S. market shores.

“Same as it ever was Same as it ever was Same as it ever was”

--Once In A Lifetime, Talking Heads, 1981

Same as it never was. Recent history provides considerable support for the optimist view. For while the China stock market breaking to the downside is disconcerting, it is not at all unusual when viewing the markets throughout the entirety of the post crisis period. The U.S. and China stock markets rose in unison in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis through the spring of 2011. But from that point on more than seven years ago through today and outside of a massive stock market bubble that was inflated starting in the summer of 2014 and ultimately burst in the summer of 2015, the China stock market has lagged far behind ever since.

So while the U.S. and China stock markets have been tightly joined in recent years until recently, the recent divergence is nothing more than a return to a relationship that is the same as it never was.

Same as it never was. In fact, the U.S. stock market has made its mark during the post crisis period of being the one market around the world that is continuously doing its own thing. For while the S&P 500 Index is now more than +125% higher than it was the day the stock market peaked prior to the financial crisis in July 2007, both developed international and emerging market stocks are barely higher with annualized returns of just over +1% that pale in comparison even to relatively benign inflation over this eleven-year time period. As for emerging market stocks in particular, they are no higher today than they were in the spring of 2011 despite all of the fanfare they received in 2017. Stocks for the long run? How long when outside of the U.S.?

QED? Not so fast. We have demonstrated that U.S. stocks have done just fine during the post crisis period even with the rest of the stock market world including China remaining solidly in the dumps. So we can reasonably expect that the U.S. can continue to hold up just fine even if the rest of the world including China starts plunging to the downside today, right? We cannot, for one key reason.

“Into the blue again after the money’s gone” --Once In A Lifetime, Talking Heads, 1981

Same as it ever was. The one key difference confronting the U.S. stock market in 2018 that did not exist in the past is the position of global central banks in general and the U.S. Federal Reserve in particular. For years during the post crisis period, U.S. stock investors (not stock investors across the rest of the world, apparently) could count on the fact that a steady stream of liquidity would be flowing into financial markets to the benefit of U.S. stock investors each and every trading day. But as we continue through 2018, this flow is now reversing. For the first time during the post financial crisis period, each of the four major central banks in the Fed, the People’s Bank of China, the Bank of Japan, and the European Central Bank have all been contracting their balance sheets at the same time over the past two months. In addition, the Fed has been actively raising interest rates for some time and will be turning up the dial on its Quantitative Tightening program to $50 billion by the later part of the year.

It's not that this time is different. Instead, it’s that this time were finally returning to some semblance of the same. This assumes, of course, that central banks including the Fed can maintain the courage of their convictions to stay the course with their current tightening path. Only time will tell, but this is an upside risk that those that are bearish must keep in careful consideration, for one only has to reflect back to the time since February 2016 to understand what central bankers can do for markets if they put their minds and seemingly boundless resources to it.

Still behind the wheel of a large automobile. Despite the fact that the rest of the world is back to struggling while the U.S. continues to soar, maintaining a domestic focus in U.S. stock portfolios remains prudent both from a total returns and risk control perspective at the present time. For while valuations are considerably more discounted across the rest of the world, the U.S. continues to boast better and more sustainable economic growth prospects as well as the safe haven status that is in demand when economic and market conditions become more uncertain. Thus, continue to favor U.S. equities over their non-U.S. counterparts in stock portfolios for the time being.

Where is that large automobile? It is also important to remember the following. The U.S. stock market has risen beyond all comprehension despite an otherwise sluggish economy throughout the post financial crisis period whereas the rest of the world has not. Eventually, the U.S. stock market will break. And given how far it has floated to the upside relative to its own fundamentals not to mention the rest of the world, the subsequent give back period could prove both long and painful. The rest of the world is already surrendering to the downside once again. Eventually, the U.S. stock market is bound to follow. As a result, investors must be as prepared as ever for the time after the U.S. stock market has finally reached its bull market peak.

The best time to prepare is now. Of course, the best time to be positioned and prepared – not thinking that your prepared only to suffer -40% downside or more over the course of several years once the next bear market sets in, but truly prepared with a carefully developed strategy – is today, not after the fact. This includes a strategy that holds not only stocks, but securities from a number of other asset classes that are sufficiently differentiated from U.S. stocks. For while U.S. stocks have been the best game in town in recent years, they are just one of many ways to generate a solid and predictable rate of return over time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

