West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFTBF) CEO Edward Seraphim on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:WFTBF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2018

Executives

Edward Seraphim - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Virostek - Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Raymond Ferris - President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Mark Wilde - BMO Capital Markets

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Edward Seraphim

Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today’s call are Chris Virostek, our Chief Financial Officer; Ray Ferris, our President; and a number of our Vice Presidents. I will make a few brief comments before I pass the call to Chris.

Strong markets across all our segments contribute – contributed to record financial results. Lumber markets have recently taken a breather after a strong shipping quarter. Although markets have temporarily weakened, we continue to be optimistic about medium and longer-term demand and supply fundamentals for lumber, as well as our panels business. Pulp markets continue to outperform expectations.

From an operational perspective, our greatest challenge continues to be our pulp business. We experienced unplanned downtime at our Quesnel River mill to deal with transportation issues early in the quarter and had another difficult quarter. And although our management group is working hard to put in place a fundamental building blocks to ensure mill reliability, we have yet to see the results on a consistent basis.

We continue to be delighted with the results of the Gilman acquisition and are excited about the startup of our new sawmill at Opelika, Alabama.

And with that, I’ll pass the call on to Chris.

Chris Virostek

Thanks, Ted, and good morning, everyone. In the second quarter, we experienced attractive pricing levels for all our commodities and we’re able to partially overcome the transportation headwinds that led to an accumulation of inventory at the end of the first quarter.

The combination of pricing, higher operating rates in lumber, offset by fiber input cost inflation in Canada, led to an adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of duties of $593 million, or approximately 32% of sales for the quarter.

In our Lumber segment, we shipped 82 million board feet more than our production in the quarter and shipped 416 million board feet more, or 29% more than we shipped in the first quarter. We added ships, loaded rail cars and trucks on weekends and extended hours at many of our locations to achieve this reduction.

We have more work yet to do in reducing inventory levels across our Canadian lumber mills and expect the process will carry us into the fourth quarter. We recaptured about a third of the profit on the delayed shipments from the first quarter as we worked the inventory levels out.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 34% of sales, and for the year, stands at 32%. Our Panel segment benefited from stronger pricing in plywood and the carryover of Q1 volume into Q2 because of the transportation challenges we faced earlier this year. We have largely returned our panels inventories to target.

Panel’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 26% for the quarter and 24% year-to-date, up from 18% in the first quarter and 17% in the prior year quarter. Our Pulp segment generated roughly similar adjusted EBITDA to Q1 of this year albeit in an environment of higher prices. Reliability challenges at Hinton and a shutdown at Cariboo served to reduce our production and shipments by approximately 27,000 tons versus targeted levels.

Excess inventory from Q1 has been shipped. Our pulp adjusted EBITDA margin was slightly down from 25% in the first quarter to 22% in the second quarter, but is up 800 basis points on a year-to-date basis over the prior year. Additions to capital assets were $69 million in the quarter and $173 million for the year-to-date, in line with our full-year estimate of $300 million to $350 million of spending.

Our sawmill rebuilds in High Prairie, Alberta and Opelika, Alabama are proceeding according to plan. We continue returning capital to shareholders and on a year-to-date basis through the quarter-end have distributed $279 million in dividends and share repurchases, while retaining strong liquidity of just over $800 million from cash on hand and an undrawn revolver.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ted for some closing remarks before we open it up for questions.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks, Chris, and actually I don’t have any further remarks. We will now open it for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Hamir Patel from CIBC. Hamir, please go ahead.

Hamir Patel

Hi, good morning, and congrats on the record results.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks.

Hamir Patel

Chris, if I recall in prior years, the company treated the Canadian Woodland costs differently in Q2, which to me suggests the results might have been even stronger if you’d done it the same way that some of your peers do it. So do I have that right? And can you quantify what that difference would have been quarter-over-quarter?

Chris Virostek

That’s right, I think, in terms of the slight difference I think and how some of those Woodland costs are treated, where when we’re in breakup, we let those costs go to expense rather than smoothing them over the log inventory. I don’t have a quantification of that amount available kind of right at hand. Over the course of a full-year, it evens itself out. But you are correct in that understanding that I think our practice is slightly different in expensing those items.

Hamir Patel

Okay, thanks. That’s helpful. And maybe just a market question about plywood. I know Canada imposed – was it 10% tariffs on U.S. plywood imports? Do you think the effect of that on product pricing has played out yet, or I’m just curious how’s that being received in the Canadian market?

Edward Seraphim

I think, it’s Ted here. I think, from my perspective, it’s more difficult to really read through that than it is in terms of the impact of U.S. duties on softwood lumber. But plywood markets have been strong for quite sometime, and I’m sure it’s having an impact. But I don’t think it’s significant in all honesty. I think, the weaker Canadian dollar also has an impact as well, right?

Hamir Patel

Right. And then sorry, Ted, just a final question. I hate to bring up Hinton, but obviously, you guys had some operating challenges there again this quarter.

Edward Seraphim

Yes.

Hamir Patel

Could you maybe speak to what’s – where you think you are in that journey and how have operations fared in Q3 so far?

Edward Seraphim

Well, I think, I will pass that question, because I tried to answer unsuccessfully for a number of calls. So I think I will pass it along to Ray Ferris, our President. So maybe, Ray, you can give a little color on that question.

Raymond Ferris

Thanks, Ted. I’m not sure I can offer a lot more clarity. But what I would say, Hamir, is that, we do have a very good group of employees that are very engaged from management through hourly. I would say, they’re probably more frustrated than we are. I think, we’re very focused really on kind of two areas. One, kind of infrastructure issues, where we have a program, where we’re systematically bringing the Hinton infrastructure up to kind of into the 2000s and really focused on reliability systems.

What I would say is, we’re very pleased with the activities. We’re very pleased with the direction, very frustrated with the results. But I think, we still have quite a bit of confidence in kind of our long-term, mid-term direction. That’s all I had, Ted.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks, Ray. Yes, as I said, I guess, a year – I think, at the end of the first quarter last year, I think, we had two or three good quarters in a row. And I said, I think we need a year, year-and-a-half of steady operating before. I –we can confidently say that we are where we need to be. But I think, we definitely see the potential in that mill. And – but we just have to get to more steady operating. And as Ray says, the group is really working hard.

Hamir Patel

Yes, fair enough. Thanks for that. That’s all I had. I’ll turn it over.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks very much.

Raymond Ferris

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Sean Steuart from TD Securities. Sean, please go ahead.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Edward Seraphim

Good morning.

Chris Virostek

Good morning.

Sean Steuart

Couple of questions. Lumber price realizations, they were up about $90 per thousand quarter-over-quarter, that outpaced our expectations. And I guess, a couple of questions on that front. Can you speak to the average order file lengths during the quarter and where your order book stand right now? And then can you comment on mix differences this quarter that may have contributed to the strength?

Edward Seraphim

Well, I don’t – it’s Ted here and Chris McIver is on vacation. And we thought we’d let him take the day off. But in terms of mix, really no shift in mix. I think, there was obviously lag from the first quarter into the second quarter. And in terms of our order files, we really don’t comment on that, on what it was. But where we are today.

I mean, the order files are not that strong today. I mean, we’ve seen – because of such an improvement in transportation, we’ve really seen movement from inventory from the suppliers, at least, from West Fraser to our customers. And so I think, customers are a little bit nervous right now. But in the summer, it’s usually a slower period as well, Sean. So I don’t think what we’re seeing now is really abnormal.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Thanks for that, Ted. And second question is on capital allocation. You guys were very busy on the NCIB in Q2 you remained, so it looks like so far in July as well. Can you speak to share buybacks preference relative to growth opportunities you have and you’ve articulated your 2018 CapEx plans well. But how is the CapEx plan shaping up for 2019? And can you comment on the M&A environment for sawmills as well?

Chris Virostek

Sure, Sean. We remain focused on a – on trying to make sure we have a balanced capital allocation strategy. And I think, as we’ve said pretty consistently, our first priority is always investing in our facilities to maintain that low-cost position and continue to improve our returns through grade and recovery. We remain open to M&A opportunities, but qualifying them that they have to make our platform stronger and at a valuation that generates an appropriate return for us.

We can, at this point, we continue to see repurchasing West Fraser shares as offering an attractive risk-adjusted return for the use of our capital, while at the same time not constraining our financial flexibility in anyway. I think, as we look forward into 2019 and 2020 with respect to capital programs, we’ve got a long pipeline of projects.

The tendency of the company is to spend in good times and in bad when there’s not financial constraints. So, I would anticipate that next year, capital spending is – it’s still early days as we’re looking into our budget for next year. But we do have a lot of projects already locked in that we’re thinking about for next year that are very high likelihood of going ahead.

So, if we – if there’s other stuff that we can pull forward that are high return and are comfortable with the execution risk next year, we might spend a little bit more next year than we do this year. But I think it’s fair to say too that the landscape of – on the landscape of contractors and equipment suppliers and availability of labor to do large-scale capital projects. It’s a lot tighter now than it was a year 18 months ago. Ted I don’t know if you have anything you want to add to that.

Edward Seraphim

I think that – thanks, Chris. I don’t have anything to add to that at this time.

Sean Steuart

Okay, guys. Thanks for all the detail.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks, Sean.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Mark Wilde from BMO Capital Markets. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Wilde

Thanks. Good morning, Ted. Good morning, Chris.

Edward Seraphim

Good morning.

Chris Virostek

Good morning.

Mark Wilde

Ted, I wondered if you can just give us a little update on kind of how you’re seeing kind of the lumber markets right now coming out of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as the Southern U.S.? And then, in particular, I’m just kind of curious, we’re seeing this big differential open up between kind of two-by-fours and two-by- sixes, so maybe some thoughts on what’s going on there?

Edward Seraphim

Yes. I think, I’m going to preface that all by saying, I know you guys really focus on what’s going on today in all honesty our sales guys do, but I don’t, because we think more about the medium and longer-term. So, in terms of lumber markets, and as I mentioned earlier, I think, the market’s really taking a pause. And in terms of the differential, the one thing about two-by-fours is two-by-fours from what I understand is, that’s really where the futures market is based on two-by-four.

So a lot of people are converting futures contracts into orders in all honesty, Mark. So I think that is playing some role in creating that wider discount for two-by-sixes. And in terms of overall, I don’t really see a significant difference in our order files between Canada and the US. It might change week-to-week. But overall, it’s a little bit slow right now, but we expect that to kind of carry on for a few more weeks.

But I was on the phone with our sales group yesterday. And they’re very confident that as we get into September and October, we’re going to see a strong buying season. And again, we’re just in the beginning of fire season as well, and there’s uncertainty around that as well.

So a period a bit of uncertainty in terms of markets and in terms of supply over the summertime. We’ll just have to see how it plays out. But we come back to longer-term fundamentals and that’s how we run the company and we’re extremely bullish on longer-term fundamentals. And we’ve seen lots of potential announcements of greenfields. We really haven’t seen too many in action to be honest with you.

Mark Wilde

Yes. Well, I guess, just kind of a natural bottleneck there just in terms of kind of contractors and equipment suppliers.

Edward Seraphim

Yes.

Mark Wilde

Ted, is it possible to get a little update on sort of how you see kind of the fire season potentially playing out here? What conditions actually look like on the ground out there?

Edward Seraphim

Well, at this point in time, it’s – it hasn’t become too serious yet. Alberta, actually, the fire hazard rating is low to moderate right now, so we’re not concerned about Alberta at this time. And there are number of fires in BC. and we are moving into a warmer weather period. But at this time, there isn’t anything really significant that’s affecting our ability to log at this point. So we sure hope we won’t have a repeat of last year, but it’s still a little bit early.

Mark Wilde

And is there – can you give us any sense of what you’re seeing right now in terms of kind of your outlook for BC log costs. And whether this strong lumber market has led people to be a little more aggressive about what they’ve been willing to bid for logs recently, logs and stumpage?

Edward Seraphim

Definitely. I mean, we do have a deficit of timber in British Columbia. And we’re seeing and we’ve seen over the last couple of years really log costs move up by almost 10% a year in the last couple of years. And I think, this year will be no different and maybe even a little bit more given how strong lumber markets are. And again, it’s a lot different than the South when we’re buying logs on a daily, weekly basis with low inventories.

I mean, we definitely have to start little early now, but we really have to start thinking late this fall about what our buildup will be over the winter season. But I just think that we’re going to continue to see log costs escalation in British Columbia.

Mark Wilde

Okay. Last question for me. Just the housing starts data for June that was out earlier this week was weaker than a lot of us expected. Do you have any kind of visibility in terms of what you’re seeing in the market in terms of housing activity?

Edward Seraphim

In all honesty, I don’t think our visibility is any better than yours. I think, it’s one month. It’s a very – the summer months are usually a bit of a challenge. The fall is usually a stronger season. And we’re still at 1. – just around 1.3 million housing starts for the year and we see that as kind of the magic number 1.3 or higher. And so, obviously, we’ll be watching like everybody else what the housing starts will be over the remainder of the year.

But given that there is low new home and low existing home inventories out there and there’s still fair amount of pent-up demand, we’re still very bullish on the medium-term outlook. We don’t again spend a lot of time worrying about month-to-month whether it’s housing start activity or frankly lumber market activity.

Mark Wilde

Okay, fair enough. I’ll turn it over. Thanks.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Paul Quinn from RBC. Paul, please go ahead.

Paul Quinn

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning, guys.

Edward Seraphim

Good morning.

Paul Quinn

Ted, just a question on the pause in the market is – is this pause going to last until the inventory backlog clears in Q4?

Edward Seraphim

I don’t expect – I mean, listen, I’m not a forecaster, but I can’t see that out. Maybe a good part of the backlog has been – has already occurred. And let’s remember, we probably had a larger backlog than most. So – but I think people are just nervous, I mean, it’s been a long time since people saw $600-plus lumber. And so I think, people are very nervous on the buying side.

That being said, we’ve seen what happens when we have either supply disruption or order files start to grow on the supplier side. So, Paul, I can’t really forecast it. I mean, we – but we’re still pretty bullish about the second-half of the year in terms of our financial results.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then maybe you can make a comment on just offshore demand given the pause in the U.S. markets right now?

Edward Seraphim

Yes, our offshore demand continues to be strong. I think, if anything it’s – it really comes down to what suppliers want to do, I mean, our company has really tried to take a very fairly consistent approach to offshore markets. We want to continue to grow and diversify our market base. So we really haven’t had a challenge this year selling our, let’s call it, our allocation or a budget for offshore markets.

Paul Quinn

Okay. Then just on softwood lumber deposits, it seems with the high pricing, the deposits have been almost like twice the rate as lumber for. Maybe you could give us a total of what your deposit with U.S. Treasury to-date and whether that makes any change on the conversation between you guys in the U.S. industry?

Edward Seraphim

Well, my friend Chris is looking at that number and I know it’s definitely a few $100 million for us. There is zero conversation on this issue between Canada and the U.S. And in all honesty, I mean, I think there’s other broad – bigger and broader trade issues that are much more important for our two governments. And given our strong lumber markets are, it really doesn’t appear to be on the radar for anybody in industry or in government. Chris, did you have a...

Chris Virostek

Yes, we laid that out in Note 13, it’s U.S. $171 million in the case today.

Edward Seraphim

For the year?

Chris Virostek

Case today like cumulatively…

Edward Seraphim

Okay, great.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then just lastly, on your bullish outlook in the medium and long-term, is that something that you guys would take up your sort of normalize your trend lumber price assumptions on?

Edward Seraphim

Well, we’re doing a fair amount of work on that obviously as we think of about capital allocation, as we think of share buybacks, as we think of acquisitions, as we think about capital. And I think, ultimately, there’s factors that are going to impact long-term current price. And I think one of them are BC log cost, we need to think about that.

We need to think about the fact that supply, as everybody knows, is going to be relatively constrained with the exception of potentially the U.S. South. And so in an all honesty, we really think about trend when we’re looking at really major, major decisions. But we’re – I think, everybody is spending time reevaluating what that really means. But it’s obviously, in our view, materially higher than it was historically given – really given, as I said, supply demand fundament – really the supply restrictions and BC log costs.

Paul Quinn

All right, fair enough I’ll take a look at that. Thanks very much. Best of luck, Ted.

Edward Seraphim

Thanks, Paul. Take care.

Paul Quinn

Thanks.

Operator

Edward Seraphim

Well, again, thank you, everybody, for joining on the call. And we’ll be here today if you got any further questions and enjoy the rest of your summer. Thank you.

Chris Virostek

Thanks.

