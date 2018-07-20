Central Puerto Could Slide When Lockup Expires

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of CEPU before the IPO lockup expiration.

Sales of currently-restricted shares could flood the secondary market, resulting in a sharp, short-term downturn for CEPU's share price.

When the 180-day lockup period for Central Puerto expires on August 1st, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares.

The 180-day lockup period for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) ends on August 1, 2018. When this six-month period ends, the company's pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares. The potential for a sudden increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could cause a sudden, short-term downturn in CEPU's stock price when the lockup expires.

CEPU's group of pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders includes six large beneficial holders and one director with a greater than 1% stake.

(Source: F-1/A)

These individuals own the majority of outstanding shares - 53.29% - and are subject to 180-day lockup agreements.

(Source: F-1/A)

Currently, CEPU trades in the $10.50 to $11, lower than its IPO price of $16.50. Shares of Central Puerto started off well in the secondary market by closing on its first day of trading at $17.70. CEPU has a return from IPO of -36.1%.

Business Overview: Power Generation Company Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Central Puerto S.A. is the largest private sector power generator in Argentina, measured by generated power. The company generates approximately 20 percent of total power produced in the private sector in Argentina, and as of September 30, 2017, the company had installed generating capacity totaling 3,791 MW.

(Source: F-1/A)

The company has facilities throughout the City of Buenos Aires and provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen, Mendoza, and Buenos Aires. Their generation assets include hydropower, combined cycle, co-generation, gas turbine, and hydroelectric capabilities.

At the time of the initial SEC filings, Central Puerto had plans to expand its generating capacity with renewable energy output. These projects include three wind energy facilities. In addition, the company acquired four heavy-duty gas turbines in 2015 and 2016, with combined capacity of 1,255 MW. In addition, the company acquired 130 hectares of land north of Buenos Aires for power transmission lines.

Company information was sourced from the firm's F-1/A.

Financial Highlights

Central Puerto reported 4th quarter and full year financial highlights:

Revenue in 2017 was 67% higher than in 2016, totaling Ps. 5,957 million. Adjusted EBITDA of continuing operations in 2017 was 47% higher than the prior year reaching Ps. 3.439 million. Net income was 98% higher than in 2016, totaling Ps. 3,494 million.

Cash flows from operations totaled Ps. 2,389 million.

Energy generation from continuing operations reached 15,626 GWh, an increase of 7% higher over 2016. Machine availability of thermal units was 90% compared to 76% in 2016, which exceeded the market average.

In the 4th quarter, Central Puerto was awarded with 2 new thermal plants, Terminal 6-San Lorenzo and Lujan de Cuyo, which increased installed capacity under construction to 657 MW.

Awarded the La Genoveva project, which added 87 MW of capacity in wind power. Wind power now totals 234 MW, with the Achiras and La Castellana farms now under construction.

Financials sourced from company website.

Management Team

Board Chair Gonzalo Alejandro Pérès Moore earned his degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Católica Argentina. He has served on the Board since 2009. Previous experience includes positions at Showcenter, CCI Capital Investors, CEI Citicorp Holdings, Banco Rio de la Plata, and APDT and IRHE.

Vice Chair Osvaldo Arturo Reca earned his degree in Engineering from the Universidad Católica Argentina. In addition, he holds an advanced degree from North Carolina State University. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2011. He has served as a senior executive at Dufalp, Ingenieria de Avanzada, and Alpargatas.

Company bios sourced from company website and F-1/A.

Competition: Enel Generacion, Pampa Energia, and Others

Central Puerto's primary competitors include Petrobras Argentina (PBR.A), Pampa Energia (PAM), AES Argentina Generacion, and Enel Generacion (EOCC).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for Central Puerto priced its IPO at $16.50 per share, lower than its expected price range of $17.50 to $21.50. CEPU has a return from IPO of -36.1%.

Conclusion

When CEPU's 180-day lockup expires on August 1st, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell currently-restricted shares for the first time. Sudden, large sales of currently-restricted stock could flood the secondary marketplace for CEPU and cause a sudden, short-term decline in share price when the lockup expires.

Due to the fact that insiders and pre-IPO shareholders own a majority of the shares outstanding and are subject to lockup agreements, we believe that the sale of these shares - upon lockup expiration - could have a significant impact on share price.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of CEPU ahead of the IPO lockup expiration on August 1st. Interested investors should cover these short positions during the August 2nd trading session.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CEPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.