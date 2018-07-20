Faurecia's (FURCF) CEO Patrick Koller on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Faurecia SA (OTCPK:FURCF) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Patrick Koller – Chief Executive Officer

Michel Favre – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Thomas Besson – Kepler

Gaetan Toulemonde – Deutsche Bank

Victoria Greer – Morgan Stanley

Kai Mueller – Bank of America

Horst Schneider – HSBC

Sascha Gommel – Credit Suisse

Ashik Kurian – Jefferies

Stephen Reitman – Societe Generale

Edoardo Spina – Exane

Patrick Koller

Welcome to the presentation of our first half 2018 results. I propose to give you the highlights of this first half. Michel Favre will then detail our H1 2018 results, and I will close this presentation with our upgraded guidance.

Very briefly, I’m very pleased to announce an excellent semester. We have double-digit growth in sales and in operating income. You see here our main figures, with sales at plus 10.9%, which is significantly above the automotive production worldwide, which was at 1.8%. Our operating income grew by 11.1%, up to 7.2%. Our net cash flow at plus 17.3%, and our net income at plus 10.2%. We also, during the period, launched flawlessly 113 new programs. I’m pleased with the execution performance we had in this first half.

The order intake is perfectly on track. We will again have a very strong year in 2018. Maybe just to speak about our New Value Spaces, we acquired in the first half 15 businesses in this field, and we signed 20 predevelopment contracts with our customers. We are also on track to exceed the 40% sales in China with Chinese OEMs. We forecast to be in the second half at around 46% with the Chinese OEMs.

We are continuing to execute and transform and we even accelerated the transformation. We have planned to take over 100% of Parrot Automotive. This will happen in the third quarter. We have made interesting investments in start-ups. You have them here. Powersphyr, Promethient and Subpac, all of them are linked to smart life on board. And we have defined a strategic partnership. I’m sorry, you don’t see it very well on the slide on the upper picture, but we have our name on it. And we are one of the very few being partners of FAW for the revival of Red Flag, and we will do the full cockpit of these cars, which is very interesting. You see a prototype of it on the lower picture. I think it’s very important for us. We are developing ourselves in China in these New Value Spaces at very high speed.

In order to further accelerate, we also have decided to improve the accountability and to give us a very clear organization for these New Value Spaces. We have created 6 new divisions, which are dealing with 14 new product lines, and this is now in place. It was implemented, and it is going on. We also have opened 2 technology platforms, one in Tel Aviv and the second one or the third one, after our presence in the Silicon Valley, in Toronto.

Now if we go a little bit more in details. Q2 2018, Q2 versus Q1, we continued to accelerate our growth, and you see it is very significant. We had a currency effect of minus 4.6%. We benefited from production growth in the second quarter of 3.8%. And we achieved a growth of 12.4%, and this despite some headwinds. We had to deal in the U.S. with a fire from one supplier, which costed us €65 million of sales. And we also had to deal with a strike, a transportation strike in Brazil, for €15 million. So €18 million were lost during this second quarter, which would have allowed us to be above 14% growth during this period.

Interestingly, all our business groups are above the 10% and with a specific performance in the Interiors at above 15%. And you see here, but also all our business groups have recorded growth above the Q1 performances. When you look at our different regions, in all the regions, we are significantly above the production figures, with 860 basis points for Europe at 12.7%; 1,060 basis points in North America with 8.1%; 1,280 basis points in Asia with plus 18.9%; and 200 basis points in South America with 12.2%. So an excellent growth performance during this second quarter.

Now when we look at the first half, we continue to improve our profitability, of course, feeded and fueled by significant growth. When you look at sales, we had a negative impact of currency of 5.6% and a global worldwide production growth of 1.8%. And we were able to record a growth at constant currency of plus 10.5% – sorry, 10.9%. This, again, through all our business groups and all the regions, you see it here, Seating achieved plus 8.8%; Interiors, plus 14.7%; Clean Mobility, plus 9.7%.

And when we look at the regions, Europe outperformed at plus 10.9%, North America at 6.2%, Asia at plus 17% and South America at plus 17%. Of course, our operating income improved. We improved it by 11.1%, plus 40 basis points, to €647 million. At constant currency, we would have improved it by 17.7%. The currency impact on the operating income is €39 million.

What is also significant when we look at the operating income is that all our business groups, all of them, have improved their profitability. And we are at least stable in one of the regions, and we have improved our margins in all the other regions. Our net income at plus 10.2%, this is what we told you. And again, I have to say that we are quite proud to have achieved this result because we are accelerating our transformation and because we are accelerating the investments in our transformation. And we will give you some figures a little bit later on.

I now propose to pass the microphone to Michel, who will go more in the details of this first half.

Michel Favre

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s start Slide 7 with Europe, half of our sales. In H1, sales in the region totaled €4,730,000,000, up 10.9%. This figure is excluding the ForEx impact, €51 million, and the contribution of Hug Engineering, €19 million.

Our sales in Europe, as Patrick was saying, outperformed strongly the market by 870 basis points. Growth in volume of the market was estimated at 2.2%. The main contributor of this growth was Seating business, mainly with the confirmation of the successful PSA model, 3008, 5008, and the ramp-up of the new SUVs for VW, Porsche Touareg – that’s VW Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, mainly.

For Interiors, growth was mainly with PSA again, Ford, JLR and Volvo. And for Clean Mobility, growth was driven by Ford and commercial vehicles. As regards to operating income, it grew double digits by 12.8% to €305 million or 6.5% of sales. This represents a 20 basis point improvement year-on-year, driven by growth, of course, but also improved industrial efficiency, which more than offset some slight dilution coming from the increasing complete seat activity.

Let’s continue on Slide 8 with North America, 25% of our sales. In H1, sales in the region amounted to €2,232,000,000, up 6.2%, excluding a very strong currency impact, €264 million. This 6.2% sales growth outperformed the market by 910 basis points, so as in Europe, very strong figure. Production was estimated as a drop of 2.10% in the period. We have to mention again the fact that sales were penalized by the disaster in the Meridian plant in May.

The 2 business groups, Interiors and Clean Mobility, were the main growth drivers, respectively, at plus 22% and plus 15% at constant currency. They partly offset Seating, which dropped by 10%. Growth at Interiors was mostly attributable to FCA with the RAM new models, and you know that the ramp-up will accelerate in the second half, but also the gradual normalization of the production of the Tesla Model 3.

For Clean Mobility, the growth was also attributable to FCA with RAM. As regards to operating income, it grew in euros by 9.7% despite a drop in asset value of the sales. Operating margin rose by 40 basis points from 5.7% to 6.1%. This result is mainly coming from gradual improvement in industrial efficiency.

Slide 9, about Asia, 17% of our sales. In H1, sales in the region amounted to €1,545,000,000 up 17%, excluding as well a strong and negative impact from the ForEx, which represented 5% of sales. Growth included the contributions from the 2 newly consolidated JVs with Wuling and Coagent for an amount of €125 million. This 17% growth is as well a strong outperformance of 1,420 basis points compared to the Asian automotive production, which grew by something like 2.8%.

If we look specifically at China, our sales amounted to €1,169,000,000, up 15% at constant currency.

Our sales in China represented 76% of the sales of the region. Sales with Chinese OEMs amounted to €289 million, up 92% at constant currency, representing now 25% of our sales in the country. I remind you that our target was 20%, so we are already over the target.

As regard to operating income, it grew in double digit by 12.8% to €180 million, and it was stable as a percentage of sales at a very satisfactory level, up 12.8%. That was made possible for to the positive effect of strong sales growth and which offset the dilution of the new JVs.

Slide 10, South America, 4% of our sales. Sales in this region amounted to €463 million as well a strong ForEx negative €91 million, mainly in both countries, Brazil and Argentina. This 17% sales growth at constant ForEx outperformed by 650 basis points with the production in South America, estimated at a growth at 10.7%.

South America continued to see a solid sales growth momentum driven by market recovery and increased to major – sales to major OEMs, mainly FCA, Ford and Volkswagen. I remind you that we were penalized in the second quarter by the truck driver strike. The cost for us by that was something like $15 million of sales.

As regards to operating income, it also doubled from €6 million last year to €11.8 million this year, which means in percentage, from 1.5% to 3.3% of sales, 180 basis points improvement. This was largely driven by a significant reduction of losses in Argentina. In line with what we announced in February, we have made a significant progress in gradually bringing Argentinian operations back to profit.

Let’s now review our performance by business group. Slide 11, we start with Seating, 42% of the sales of the group. In H1, Seating sales amounted to €3,781,000,000 up by 8.8% excluding the ForEx. This figure included the contribution of €50 million from the recently consolidated JVs with Wuling in China.

Seating outperformed by 700 basis points the worldwide automotive production, which grew, I remind you, by something like 1.8% in the first half. With 15.5% growth in Europe, this contributed by the major partner of the growth of Seating. Asia and South America also grew by double digit, respectively, by 23.2% and 20.1%. In North America, it was a drop by 9.6%, reflecting the ramp-down in production for the Nissan Altima and some Mercedes models.

As regards to profitability, Seating improved its margin by 40 basis points to 5.9%, with an operating income up 10.8% at €221 million. This is clearly reflecting sales growth and improved operations. Let’s move with Slide 12 to the Interiors business, 52% of our sales. In H1, Interiors sales totaled €2.850 million – €2.850 billion. They were up 14.7%, excluding the ForEx. It included €75 million due to the consolidation of the JVs, Wuling and Coagent.

Interiors outperformed by 1,290 basis points the worldwide automotive production. All divisions contributed to the strong sales growth, with Europe recording close to 10% growth; North America, 22%; Asia, 23%; and South America, 15%. So I tell you, very good performance of Interiors in all its markets.

As regards to profitability, Interiors improved its margin by 20 basis points to 6% of sales, with an operating income up 12.5% to up to €170 million, clearly reflecting the strong sales growth. Let’s move on Slide 15 with Clean Mobility, 26% of our sales. In H1, sales totaled €2,360,000,000, up by 9.7% excluding the ForEx. It included bug – Hug Engineering, sorry, for €19 million. Growth at constant currency outperformed the market by 790 basis points.

North America was up 12.6%. Main drivers are volumes with FCA and commercial vehicles. Europe and Asia posted decent growth with, respectively, 7% and 8.2%. And South America grew by double digit at 20%. As regards to profitability, Clean Mobility strongly improved its margin by 70 basis points to 10.8% of sales versus 10.1% last year, with an operating income up 10.4% in total value up to €255 million. This is reflecting the growth, but as well improved industrial efficiency in Clean Mobility.

Now that we have finished the review by division and business group, let’s move to the Slide 14 with the consolidated income statement and to analyze how we drove the 10.2% growth of our net result up to €342 million. As I have detailed, our group sales rose by 5.2% in asset value, up to €8,991,000,000, and our operating income rose by 11.1%. This means a strong operating leverage at 14.5%.

Restructuring and other items included a net restructuring charge of €27.8 million. I confirm the guidance of €90 million for the full year. It also included a charge of €17.2 million resulting from the wind-down of all our activities in Iran to comply and to fully comply with the United States decision. Net financial result was a charge of €68 million versus €64 million last year. It included a one-off charge of €5.5 million credited to the refinancing operations that took place during the period.

We clearly to benefit of this refinancing from now and onwards, second half and, of course, the next years. Income tax was a net charge of €136 million versus €145 million last year. The decrease in effective tax rate from the 39.7% down to 26.7% more than offset the rise in pretax income. And clearly, I confirm to you as well that we anticipate a 26% tax rate for the full year 2018. After share of net income and minority interest, as we have mentioned, our net profit amounted to €242 million, up 10.2%. And clearly, this is clearly giving a clear confidence about our earning per share, and we can upgrade, as mentioned by Patrick, our guidance for the full year.

You know that the net cash flow is a key indicator for us. We achieved a strong figure at €247 million, up 17.3%. This is totally on track with our road map and clearly give us as well strong confidence about the achievement of the guidance of above €500 million. You know that the net cash flow is the transforming project for all the group, and it’s clearly a fantastic driver of value for the shareholders. EBITDA stood at €1,060,000,000, up 9.2% compared to 2017. Working capital is under control with a limited outflow of €18 million. This must be compared with the strong growth of sales. CapEx and R&D activation totaled €585 million to be compared with €590 million last year. Restructuring, €31 million.

And net financial expense of €52 million, in line with last year. And we have a dividend outflow of €164 million, including a dividend to minorities. We have to mention as net financial investment as investment in Hug Engineering and partial payment for the JVs with BYD. At June – at end of June, the net financial debt stood at €465 million, a very limited increase versus last year. And this gives me the opportunity to highlight what we have done to continue to strengthen our financial structure.

In February and March, we have issued a €700 million of senior notes due 2025 at 2.625%. And we used the proceeds of these notes, together with available cash, to redeem this €700 million bond. Later in June, we also improved the condition and extended the maturity of our undrawn syndicated credit facility, €1.2 billion, we extended from June 2021 to June 2023, with the option of two years at relevant price, one year extension.

Through these operations, we have secured an average long-term cost of financing debt below 3% and have no significant long-term debt repayment before June 2023. Low indebtedness, low and improved cost of financing, long-term and extended maturity, strong financial flexibility, all of these demonstrate our very strong financial structure. Let me now hand over to Patrick for the final considerations.

Patrick Koller

Maybe just one comment on that. The resilience of the company is something we are working on, on a daily basis. We are well aware that we might have to consider in the next period a downturn of the economy, and we want to be ready, and we will be ready if it would happen. This said, it’s not for tomorrow. And we are expecting a worldwide automotive growth for the second half of about 2%.

This is making us comfortable, confident to propose an upgrade of our guidance, and this despite some additional uncertainties we have to face in our industry. It’s the second time we upgrade this guidance, especially from a growth point of view. This time, we propose a guidance at least at 8 – at plus 8%, in other words, at 600 basis points above the automotive production figures. We also improved our operating margin with a new guidance at least at 7.2%, a net cash flow above €500 million and an earnings per share improved above €5.

We feel that this is something we feel extremely well with. This might be, on sales, a little bit conservative. But as I said, we have to face some uncertainties. We believe that we have opportunities, especially in Europe and in North America. What I can tell you is that our quarter three volumes look good, so we might have good news during this second half. All of this is allowing us to confirm, to confirm strongly our commitments for our midterm for 2020 with a sales target above €20 billion, an operating margin target at 8% of sales and a net cash flow target at 4% of sales. Of course, all these details, you have them on our Internet.

These are linked to what we presented to our recent CMD. So this is concluding this presentation, and I suggest you open now the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will take our first question from Thomas Besson from Kepler. Please go ahead.

Thomas Besson

Hi, Head of Automobile Sector I have three questions, please. First one, could you update us on your views regarding potential acquisitions? You’ve stressed your financial flexibility. Is there anything in the pipe to eventually add a bigger dimension to the Cockpit of the Future in particular? Or is it something which we should continue to expect at one point in the coming years? Second question, could you give us some indications on what you anticipate in terms of impact from WLTP in Europe for production in H2? Do you believe that we are only going to see a short-term headwind in Q3 but will be entirely recovered in Q4? Or do you believe there is a potential risk for your production in H2? And third and last, could you share with us your thoughts about a potential deceleration in emerging markets? We’ve seen some signals, notably in LatAm, that growth may be decelerating. Can you give us your view and what’s your automaker – what’s your plan for suggesting for emerging market production in H2? Thank you very much.

Patrick Koller

Thank you. So acquisitions, we are looking for adding technology to our New Value Spaces continuously. So telling you that nothing will happen in H2 would be wrong, as much as I cannot tell you today that something will happen. We are considering files, and we are discussing with some of the companies to see what we could do. But we will continue, and that’s very clear, we will continue to add technology to our two priorities: smart life onboard and sustainable mobility.

And we will do it in the frame we have presented several times here. We have the resources to do that. And if the opportunity will present itself, we would go for it. WLTP, here, we are speaking about the homologation of the Euro 6d. We believe that in Europe, the drop in volumes linked to that is somewhere between 100,000 cars and 200,000 cars. Now to tell you if it will all be recovered in the fourth quarter, I don’t think so. It will be difficult. The other difficulty we have today is, are the volume drop only linked to the WLTP? Or is there other reasons for this drop, and especially on some models, which are currently penalized by the delay? This said, this delay is linked to the administration, to the difficulty to homologate these cars, and they are numerous and especially in Germany.

But it is a one-off. This will be ending at the end of the third quarter. And as I told you, our figures for the third quarter are good. So we are not overconcerned by this issue. Emerging market growth, what we see, as far as we are concerned, is a strong growth in South America. We also see significant growth and even reinforced growth in Russia. But this is also linked to the models on which we are. It’s not reflecting fully the global market. We have significantly improved our situation in Argentina where we are now positive. It is improved not only from a profitability point of view, but it also improved from a mix point of view. We believe that we are, in South America, in Russia, on the right cars.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Gaetan Toulemonde from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Hi, good morning. It’s Gaetan speaking.

Patrick Koller

Good morning, Gaetan.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Can we talk a little bit about Europe? I remember that not a long time ago, you told us we have 25% market share in Europe, so we’re going to grow much more in line with the market in the future. When I look at your Capital Market Day, you are guiding for approximately 4% top line growth in Europe. Now for two consecutive semester, you grew significantly above. So my question is simple, is it just coincidence that you’re on the right product, right customers right now and progressively, you’re going to be much more in line with this kind of long-term trend, small outperformance?

And the second question is that when I look at the operating leverage in Europe, in the past, you were guiding towards something like 15%, 20%. When I look at H1, it’s less than 10%. So is there any reason? Is it the mix much more towards assembly – assembled seats, which are lower margin, so it’s mix which could explain that? Can you sum up a little bit the situation in Europe? That’s my question. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

We are growing quicker than the market in Europe and mainly because of an excellent customer intimacy. I think we have built a relationship with our key customers, which is at the best level ever. We are also benefiting from the newly growth of our Interiors business. We are benefiting from an increase of sales per car, so we have more content. And this is also starting now to become a reality through our New Value Spaces. And we add some customers which we were not strong with. I’m thinking about JLR, for example, I’m thinking about Volvo and I’m thinking about Daimler and BMW with which we are growing very, very fast in the last period of time. So I think that all of this is beneficial. I don’t know the drop-through figure for Europe. I know that we are around 15% globally. Can you maybe…

Michel Favre

It’s 7% to 8%.

Patrick Koller

Okay.

Michel Favre

Because there was a dilution – I mentioned that. You know that on complete seats, our target is more of the 5% with respect to the group of 8%, so we have the small dilution from complete seats business.

Patrick Koller

Yes, yes, because this maybe is also an important point, we’ve grown very fast on our Seating business and especially on complete seat. The best example for that is Lozorno, where we are managing the biggest jet plant in Europe and probably worldwide, where we are producing all the seat modules for the SUVs of the Volkswagen Group.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. So if I ask my question a little bit differently. This product mix will remain in the coming semester in terms of drop-through of the incremental revenues? And the second thing is that when I look again at your Capital Market Day, I draw the conclusion that top line growth in Europe, you were targeting something like 4%. Does that mean that today, with new customers and incremental revenues per customer, that it’s going to be significantly above that in the coming years?

Patrick Koller

On the growth, Michel, on the growth, I said that we believe that we still have opportunities. Yes? So our growth in Europe is robust.

Michel Favre

And we have a guidance, you should remember, about the growth. We have said that in major markets, like North America or Europe, our over-performance will be around 200 to 300 basis points; while in Asia, it will be much more. So we confirm today that we continue to over-perform on a long-term basis. And I insist, on Europe, it will be between 200 and 300 basis points according to the year.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Victoria Greer from Morgan Stanley. please go ahead.

Victoria Greer

Good morning. Just a couple, please. On the R&D capitalization, can you talk to the difference between the capitalized R&D you give us in the cash flow, so €305.7 million, and then the capitalized R&D number you give us in the notes, which is €404.9 million? Just – and then also, which numbers we should be comparing to when we look at the amortized with the restatement and so on? Can you talk us through that?

And secondly, on the cash for the full year, you’ve stuck at the €500 million free cash flow guidance. What are you assuming for working capital in there? You had a small working capital outflow at H1. Yes, wondering what your expectation is for the second half. Thanks.

Michel Favre

Yes, thank you and good morning. So we have applied us a new IFRS 16 rule. It has a small impact on the way to present everything linked with tooling and R&D, which means that now in the enclosures that you have, we’re accumulating the inventory’s valuation and the activation of R&D. It is a number. So it is why you have a slight difference of figure. It is the main definition. As it was asked, what was the delivery of R&D during depreciation, it was €193 million for the first half.

Going to your second question, about working capital, we have a strong cost. As a principle, 6% of sales are working capital. So as you have seen, we are better in the first half with all our plan, which are on customer overdues, inventories, here, I would say, improvement of asset dues, et cetera, we would like to keep the same level of performance, so a small increase of working capital for the full year.

Victoria Greer

Okay, fine. But if I’m thinking about the year-over-year change in the R&D capitalization on EBIT, I should just take the cash flow numbers right? I should be taking the 305.7 and then compare that to the amortized – the amortization that you’ve done?

Michel Favre

Exactly. So you can little – because we are increasing so. Probably the figures for the full year of amortization will be around thousand million euros, to be clear. And as activation with the new rules, we’ll be something in excess of 150.

Victoria Greer

Okay. So by 250, that’s the cash flow number, the 650?

Michel Favre

Yes, of course. And that means that we are growing, as you have seen, our order book has grown by more than 50% or 55%. We have a co-agent business and we are taking business. We have more R&D content. So it is why the big project on R&D optimization of R&D, optimization of the projects and as we say, as we had some offshoring, are key to continue to master this figure. If you remember in the guidance we gave for 2020, we will have 10 to 20 basis point additional R&D cost mainly coming from innovation, this is fully integrating of our guidance. And this is demonstrating that Faurecia is really a technological group.

Victoria Greer

Alright, thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Kai Mueller from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

Good morning thank you very much for your time. Two questions if I may. The first one is, obviously, you had a very strong growth in the first half, at the 10.9 percentage point level. Now you’ve raised your guidance for the rest of the year, but it sort of implies a significant slowdown in the second half. How do you see that progressing possibly then as an exit rate also into next year, in terms of the outperformance? That’s the first one.

And then the second point, on your CapEx, actually, you’re growing strongly your top line, but your CapEx has actually declined. Can you just – and I mean with that CapEx for PPE, can you just clarify to us what the exact dynamic there is? And do you know how – has it got it to do with the part you presented at the CMD about allocated CapEx much more sparsely with the factory CEOs?

Patrick Koller

So again if we speak about the growth, I told you that we have to consider newer uncertainties, and this is why we were maybe conservative on our yearly guidance. What we see today, our forecasts are clearly above the guidance. But we have to be careful, and this is what we are telling you today. We will do at least 8%. Doing at least 8% doesn’t mean achieving 8%. We will most probably do better than that. When I look at the sales per day, we will continue to grow in the second half, even versus the first half. We have one phasing issue. We have €100 million more tooling sales in the first half, and we have about €100 million less tooling sales in the second half versus the same period in 2017.

Now on a yearly basis, we have exactly or quite exactly the same Tooling sales combined. So this has an impact. But again, our product sales, as I see them today, are robust. Nobody knows what will be the impact on the trade war and the different difficulties we will have to face in the second half. And I believe that it is important not to oversell the growth in the coming period. But again, I can only repeat myself, this is conservative.

Michel Favre

On the CapEx side, if you remember last year, we had two new R&D centers, one in China for Clean Mobility, one in Korea. Plus the new plant in Columbus House, so we said last year this figure was a little high. So this year, it will be slightly below, which is what you see in the first half because all of what was just mentioned was made in the first half. I think the second half will be more in line with last year, probably slightly above.

Patrick Koller

Yes, sir. Our plan to achieve 4% of net cash flow of sales is including a very strong action plan on reducing our CapEx in buying differently, in reusing better, in acquiring secondhand equipment. What I also would like to tell you is that when I look forward and when I look at our strategic plan, we will be able to grow significantly, as we proposed it during our Capital Markets Day, without adding plants. That means that our sales per plant will grow very much. We are now, we have an industrial footprint, which is perfectly matching the automotive industry. So we are where we have to be, and now we have to better fill our plants and this is an advantage.

Kai Mueller

Perfect. Just to come back on the growth. You said for Q3, you do see strong demand still. Have you seen any sort of changes in the planning or rhetoric of some of your customers in the U.S., in particular with regards to the new tariffs imposed by China on importing cars from the states to China?

Patrick Koller

Not yet.

Kai Mueller

Okay, that’s fine. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Horst Schneider from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Horst Schneider

Yes, good morning and thanks for talking my questions as well. I have got a few. First of all, I want to get your view on the outlook in China in general. I’m hearing more and more from people that at the moment we have got a larger stocking in China, wholesales are growing more than retail sales. Do you think there is a risk that there are some production cuts in China in the course of H2?

Then a second question is again, sorry, on WLTP in Europe, specifically your largest customer, Volkswagen. Do you see already specifically production cuts relating to WLTP from this customer? And then the last question that I have relates more to tariffs in general. I mean, how should we think about that? We hear every day in the news that maybe we see higher tariffs for imports into the U.S. Would that also affect Faurecia? Or is it more that you are pretty much locally integrated in all markets and therefore you are not that much exposed to global trade? Maybe some general thoughts on that would be helpful. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

So we if we start. Thank you for these questions. First, China. I strongly believe that we will again in this year be above 1 million of new cars produced – of additional cars produced in China. The Chinese government has upgraded their projections in terms of numbers. We are now at 43 million cars – vehicles, sorry, in 2014. So I think that the fact that more and more, considering the importance of the automotive industry to – in the GDP growth, which is expected to continue to be at about 6%, will impose a growth on the automotive industry between 2% and 4%. So I’m not concerned about the growth in China. And again, the signs we have are showing that we can continue to make an excellent business. By the way, I’m reporting regularly that we are improving our addressable market. I can tell you that we will grow this addressable market in 2022 and 2023 by the latest, at 70%. So we have – we will benefit from the market growth. We will benefit very strongly from the addressable market growth.

And we will benefit from our will benefit from our market share and our content per vehicle, which is growing, understanding that this market is mainly driven by SUVs. And when you speak about SUVs, differentiating yourself through the external design is extremely difficult. The main way to differentiate yourself versus your competitors is through the Interior.

And I think that, here, we have a playground which is extremely interesting for us in the years to come. WLTP, we are only partially, and I think less of when you could think about – concerned about the WLTP because we are not on the big volumes which are produced in Wolfsburg.

We are more on the Audi cars, and these cars are not the high- volume cars. But this said, I know that Volkswagen Group is working with high-pressure to get their cars homologated. It takes some time. And when you have the volumes of Volkswagen, each day you lose has considerable consequences on the European volumes.

Trade taxes, we are fully vertically integrated in the different regions. We will not have impacts linked to trade taxes directly. But we might, as the full industry, be indirectly impacted if the volumes – if the consequence of these trade taxes would mean increases in prices of the vehicles and, consequently, a reduction of the volumes. So today, we don’t know.

We will see what will happen in the next future. What we understand is that for the moment, nobody wants to negotiate in a weak position. This is why we see escalations happening. To which extent will we have this escalation continuing until they will sit around the table to discuss, it will happen. They will have to discuss, because again nobody will win. And this is why my belief is that this is a difficult period of time, we have to go through this period of time, but it will not last for very long because nobody has an interest in it.

Horst Schneider

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from [indiscernible] from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] from JPMorgan dialing on behalf of Jose, with have a couple of questions. Firstly, could you just confirm whether you have any idea whether the RAM 500 pickup trucks, whether they are ramping up and accelerating in the second half? How sure are you about it? Secondly, if you take a look at Q3 production schedules, are you seeing things being revised downwards or upwards across regions? Or are you seeing any weaknesses or strengths in this? Thank you.

Patrick Koller

I haven’t understood their first question, maybe you.

Michel Favre

The RAM ramp-up.

Patrick Koller

Okay, the RAM, the RAM ramp-up is late, obviously and I hope that we will now have the expected volumes. The situation is improving. It’s the only thing I can tell you. So we have a good chance to achieve the ramp-up curve, with the RAM. As I said to you on Q3, the forecast we have currently, which is a consolidation of the programs coming from our customers, are robust. So we will see.

We might not have integrated all what they will decide, and especially linked to the WLTP, because I am not sure that we have a perfect understanding of what the schedule will be for the different cars, but it should not be massive.

And for the fourth quarter, we will see also – it depends again on globally what is happening on the trade war. And in the fourth quarter, the question will not be so much the WLTP anymore because I hope that this will be behind us, it’s more then how much can be recovered. And this is in Europe. You know that IHS is predicting a significant growth in the second half versus the first half. In North America, we have a gap between the two of about 7%, which is very significant. We will see if this is materializing, again, we will have some opportunities.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright thank you so much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Sascha Gommel from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Sascha Gommel

My first question would actually be on the Clean Mobility division. You saw quite a strong operating leverage in the first half of the year, and I was wondering how sustainable that is going forward. The second question would be on raw materials, maybe you can update us how you see raw material prices evolving?

And how much headwind you actually had in the first half? And then lastly – and I’m aware you already answered those questions at the Capital Market Day in May but, obviously, answers can change as well. Can you update us on your thinking about share buybacks? And are you also thinking about a potential split-up of the companies and also players are currently talking about this? Thank you very much.

Patrick Koller

So the profitability of Clean Mobility is at benchmark level, so we are very pleased with this performance. And it is unsustainable performance. We even expect more robustness on this performance linked to the growth of our commercial vehicle product line, where with the new regulations, we should see a significant improvement in terms of volumes and including in profitability.

Yes, it is robust. Raw materials, we only see a very slight increase in raw materials in the second half, which is not material for us. And I will remind you that we pass through to our customers at least 70% of the raw material increases. So raw materials, they were not an issue in the first half, and they will not be an issue in the second half. Want to say something about that?

Michel Favre

We have given the guidance actually, remember, 10 basis point impact negative. But as you see, 10 basis points we can drive very good performance, whatever, this 10 basis points.

Patrick Koller

The share buyback programs. Now today, and this is what I continuously tell you, we are in a transformation of the company momentum. We are committed to that. We even want to accelerate this transformation. Why? Because it’s the right time. When you see what is happening on zero emissions, when you see what are the requests to differentiate themselves for the interior, we have a lot of opportunities and we have to be quick in having the right offer of new solutions. So the cash, we will invest it in these new technologies.

There’s really no reason. We are – you go for share buyback solutions if you have no solution, no alternative, which is supposed to create more value for the shareholders, which is not at all the situation in which we are. That’s point number one.

The second point I would like to tell you is that, what’s the value creation we have seen so far with these splits, I’m not sure, but Tenneco has convinced you, I am not sure but Conti has convinced you. What I believe is very important in the future, is how much complexity can a company deal with? And that’s the only question which is really relevant. And as we have two big priorities, we have no issue with the complexity.

And we have the people, and we have increased level of our organization continuously. And considering that we have the target in 2025 to be at €40 billion, I can tell you that we are working on that. We continue to reinforce our organization. We are continuing to work on the governance of the group. We are really looking at anticipating also to invest in the new materials, and we have no problem with that. There is strictly no reason for us to think about this.

On the top of this, you might also do it because you have legacy businesses, that you have businesses which have a very different future value for the market. It’s not our case. We enjoy for the moment, and we have to be careful for the next disruptions, we will have to organize also the company to be able to identify and analyze the low-level signals in order to anticipate the next disruptions. But for the moment, we are very well placed, considering the megatrends.

Sascha Gommel

Thank you very much. Very helpful. One follow-up on my first question, Clean Mobility. When you say it’s very robust and sustainable, do you mean the current margin level or actually the current operating leverage? Because assuming growth continues to be as strong, one should expect that the margin actually has some upside. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

The profitability is robust of Clean Mobility. And I think that in terms of growth, there are some opportunity in the next future, again linked to what Clean Mobility is working on. They are growing clearly in the commercial vehicle field. We are investing in the high horsepower field, and the regulations will help us to grow and to grow quickly, when you look at the potential market growth. We are strong in the hydrogen field, the fuel-cell field, which is, I’m saying it again, the only alternative to battery electric vehicles. We are investing in the battery module management, so that we have two legs also in the zero emissions.

I remind you that when you look at what our perimeter is today, our average content per vehicle is between €180 and €200. With these new product lines we are speaking about, we are completely in a different world. It goes from €600, €800 to €6,000. So even if the volumes will start slowly in the coming years, the delta, in terms of content per vehicle is such that, this will significantly fuel our future growth and with the right profitability.

Sascha Gommel

That’s great thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Ashik Kurian from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ashik Kurian

Good morning thanks for taking my questions. I just got two left. The first one is more of a clarification. Your guidance of 8% organic growth or greater than 8% organic growth for full year, I assume it factors in WLTP-related disruptions in the second half. Is there any way you can quantify as to what the downgrade due to the WLTP division was for 2018? And so your growth should have been higher if it wasn’t for this, and does this technically raise your growth outlook for 2019, because what you lose in 2018, you should regain in 2019?

So maybe if you can comment a bit on whether you’re happy with the 500 to 600 basis points of outperformance continuing into 2019? That would be first question. The second one is, I know you’ve implied a 7.2% margin for second half as well.

How does the drop-through, or in terms of the disruption in WLTP impact your margins? Because I presume you have dedicated plants for different OEMs like for example Volkswagen, right? So should not see, I would say, a slightly more of an impact of production if one of the OEMs are down a bit more than the rest of the market? Thank you.

Patrick Koller

So maybe, I think, it’s important, what we said is at least 8%, we haven’t said 8%, okay? Sorry, I’m insisting on that. What I can tell you about WLTP, we have taken all informations we know in terms of shutdowns of plants, and we have not made any kind of assumption of recovering these volumes in the fourth quarter. It’s not included in our figures yet. About 2019, we told you that we expected to be above €20 billion in 2020. It means that our growth rate is plus €1 billion sales per year, and this applies also for 2019.

On the operating margin, what I also would like to tell you, because this year when it’s linked to how our customers have organized and scheduled their homologations. So if we have shut down somewhere, we will claim and we will ask for financial compensation to these OEMs. But I’m saying it again, we are not on the cars which are massively impacted by that. We are mainly impacted on the Audi cars, the Audi A4 and the Audi A8. Any comment you would like to add, especially on the 8%?

Michel Favre

We have, I think, as mentioned, one thing we have take into account in the programs. If there is some change of program downwards of the customer. So we are more thinking today that, that will be an upside and not a downside. As Patrick was mentioning, the WLTP should be over in September. You were speaking about operating margin today in Europe. We have strong activity, we have a program, we continue to have a strong activity.

And our first problem is to find [indiscernible] as many industries we have big difficulties to find [indiscernible] mainly in Eastern Europe. Sorry to be provocative but if we have a slight impact, it would be a good news and not a bad news. So but today, we think that we are very conservative in Europe and that Europe will be better and will feed the growth of the second half.

Ashik Kurian

Perfect, very clear thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Stephen Reitman from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Stephen Reitman

Yes, good morning. A couple of questions, please. First of all, on the net cash flow on Slide 15, if you could just maybe a little bit more color on the other operational line where there was, obviously, a quite a significant reduction from €54.1 million in the first half of last year to €22 million negative in the first half of this year?

And my second question, although you made it very clear that you believe, obviously, in trade wars nobody wins and so people will eventually come around the table. Are you still seeing some requests from your customers about your capacities in some – in some markets, for example, about increasing potential capacities in China to take into account potential moves in terms of – If there are longer term implications of the U.S./China tariff issues, for example? Thank you.

Michel Favre

For other, it is linked with the line other expense, and the significant thing is mainly linked with ForEx, some difference of ForEx, mainly end of the period. So it’s difficult to comment because it is a sum of different things. This time, as of location to be a number close to 0.

Patrick Koller

Trade war. What I can tell you is that so far, and I’ve said it previously, we have strictly no requests from our customers linked to that and linked to a change in the manufacturing footprint. But if it would happen, we have the right agility, I it said before, we do not need to build new plants, we have the plants wherever they are needed, and especially in China, in all the automotive regions, to be able to supply them very quickly. If we have to add another production line, this is – this can happen within six months.

And by the way, if we have or if we would have to build a GIT plant for a new plant, it will take by far more time for the OEM to build their plants than for us. We open or we close a plant within 12 months. And keep in mind – keep in mind that for the OEMs, changing the manufacturing footprint is a major issue. It means very significant investments. So you might change the balance where you produce one given car in the different regions, but this might stay marginal. If you have to build new plants, it’s a completely different story, building them and closing the other ones.

Stephen Reitman

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take a follow-up question from Thomas Besson from Kepler. Please go ahead.

Thomas Besson

Yes, thank you. I have two quick follow-up, please. First, your minority figure in the P&L improved for the first time in a very long time. Can you tell us how you’ve managed to do that and whether we should expect for the full year as well a lower minority charge than in 2017? That’s the first question.

Second, you have been mentioning dynamic Q3 revenue momentum. Can you give us an idea of the degree of what performance we should expect for Faurecia in Q3 versus the first half? Because we have seen actually some deceleration of old performance versus between Q1 and Q2. So is Q3 more aligned with the performance in Q1 or Q2? Or is it completely different? Thank you.

Michel Favre

[Indiscernible] with my answer on your first question.

Patrick Koller

So on Q3 you have to tell us if you want the figures of September or August. We will not give you the figures on Q3, but what is clear is that we have a very strong momentum in Q2 and especially versus Q1. So the figures we see today, I’m saying again, are robust. And we see a drop in our forecast, and it doesn’t mean that this is what will happen in the last quarter.

So far, we – this is why we are conservative on our global figures, because, again, I think that nobody knows what will happen in the fourth quarter from a geopolitical point of view. I’m not concerned about us and what is happening in the industry directly, but what are the consequences of the geopolitical decisions and especially the trade war.

Michel Favre

So your question about minority. You have seen the ForEx, I didn’t mention that, but the operating margin the ForEx impact position was negative by €40 million. So ForEx constant we will have achieved €40 million more on the operating margin. But on the other side, as you know the minorities are in China.

So we took advantage in this first half of this exchange rate. It will not continue. So sorry that this line will increase. It does increase a little in renminbi, renminbi and if it will continue to increase, we have no measures to mention in the first half. We continue to have ambitions to buy back some minorities in the second half.

Patrick Koller

We have launched on a group initiative in order to improve the net result impact on our joint ventures, equity and minority. We are revising each and any of our contracts, actually, and we are developing a plan in order to improve this until 2020. And we will able to tell you more about that in February next year.

Thomas Besson

Well, thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Edoardo Spina from Exane. Please go ahead.

Edoardo Spina

Yes, good morning. I also had a question on minorities, but it was anticipated by Thomas, so I just wanted to follow up on that and ask if you’re still pursuing a strategy of expansion, especially in China of perhaps new JVs in the future? Or if that is now closed as a way of growth?

Patrick Koller

In China, what you need to understand is that if you don’t have a partnership with an OEM, you are just not considered for their business. So to have a partnership is a needed condition to be considered and to be allowed to add this part of the addressable market. So it’s a must, we have to. And by the way, when you are a partner of a Chinese OEM, you also have an excellent view perspective of what’s next and you can anticipate.

These OEMs are – have appetite for innovation, especially breakthrough innovation. They are the right ones to work with. What I also believe very strongly, by the way, is that we will see some consolidations in China. I think that the big OEMs will have to organize themselves in order to become very strong with their own brands. This not only to be competitive and to continue to grow fast on the domestic market, but also in order to prepare the next page they will have to consider, which is to export first and then to produce outside of China. And we have to be close to these guys, we have to be seen as partners capable to provide them with the support, with the technology, with the innovation which will allow them to be successful outside of their domestic market. For us

Edoardo Spina

Excuse me, on this part – sorry, if I can ask a follow-up on this thing that you just said. Did you already have any discussions with the Chinese OEMs about the potential export business increase or even outside plant already discussed with you?

Patrick Koller

So you’ve noticed that some of the Chinese OEMs have started to export and some have even started to produce outside of China. I think that in the moment, they have to organize themselves. They need the right products. They have too many brands. And so we have to consolidate, we have to rationalize their product offer. They are also very much involved in the electrification, in the zero emission path forward. So I think that they are not yet ready, but they are going very fast.

Edoardo Spina

Thank you.

Patrick Koller

Let us be very clear. China is already the first automotive market worldwide. And when we speak about 43 million vehicles being produced in China in 2014, the growth will be extremely significant for the years to come. It will be the driving force of the automotive industry. And not only from a volume point of view, also from a technology point of view in the next years, and especially thinking about the zero emission development.

You have to be there, and you have to be strong, and you have to be very close to the Chinese OEMs. So if we have no additional question, we will close this presentation. I would like to thank you again for all your questions and your presence, and I’ll see you during our next roadshow in the different places in which you are. Thank you very much. Goodbye. Have a nice day, and maybe I wish you nice holidays.