Tesla Gross Margins And Munro's Cost Breakdown

Investors should note that Munro's definition of margin may not be the same as the gross margins that appear on the financial statements.

Sandy Munro published a report earlier this week stating that margins on Model 3 could be more than 30% on the higher priced versions and 18% on the base version.

Tesla (TSLA) shares got a boost this week when a well-known automotive consultant, Sandy Munro from Munro & Associates reversed his earlier position on the production cost of the Model 3 after doing a detailed breakdown and analysis of costs. Munro also gave us an indication of what he thought Tesla's margins might be for the Model 3. His numbers are surprisingly high, 30% or more for the long range models and as much as 18% for the base model.

However, he uses a definition of "cost" which excludes some of the items that are normally included the "cost of sales" on the financial statements. In this article, I take a look at what those extra costs might be, using typical industry data.

Munro's Comments

Munro was very impressed with the car's integrated electronics and pointed out some of the cost savings that stem from the use of the touch screen to control many of the car's functions. He gives an example of the rear-view mirror which in many cars also contains a mini-screen for the reversing camera. In the Tesla Model 3, that function can be done by the touch screen, so Tesla is able to use a much cheaper mirror. Similar savings will, of course, be available from all the other dials and switches that Tesla has eliminated by using the touch screen.

Munro suggested that the higher priced versions of the Model 3 will achieve margins of more than 30% and the lower priced versions will have "double digit" margins. A second video on from Autoline, here on YouTube, gives us a figure of 18% for the base model.

I have no doubt that Munro has done an excellent study and his numbers are probably close to being correct, although he may be a little low on labor costs if he has assumed normal industry production efficiency. However, I believe his margin figure does not include all of the costs that would go into cost of sales in the financial statements.

Munro's Margin Is Not "Gross Margin"

Tesla bulls should not get too excited. The margins that Munro is quoting are different from the "gross margins" that you see on the financial statements.

Firstly, we need to know what is included in Munro's estimate and how it differs from the "gross margin" figure shown in the income statements. This question is answered at the 9:34 mark of the Autoline video which states that Munro's estimate includes only the cost of materials and labour to build the Model 3. That figure is then subtracted from the MSRP to determine the margin. What Munro seems to have given us is the base cost of the car without any of the production overheads. This is a figure which is often used in the car industry, but it is not the gross margin that appears on financial statements.

Below is a breakdown of costs for North American car suppliers, what Munro seems to have given us is the bare-bones manufacturing cost which corresponds to the 1.00 figure in the top line of the table.

Source: "Automotive Industry Retail Price Equivalent and Indirect cost Multipliers" - (USEPA)

To arrive at gross margins as reflected by Tesla's income statement, we must add the warranty costs, plus the depreciation and amortization of tooling and equipment plus the maintenance, repair, and operations cost. (Unlike other automotive manufacturers Tesla shows its R&D cost in overhead rather than in cost of sales, so I exclude R&D from the table below).

We don't know whether Munro included any optional extras such as autopilot and FSD in his margin calculations. I assume that since he said the estimated margin on the long-range model would be "more than 30%", the 30% would apply to the car that he stripped down but without any extras, i.e. the $49,000 long-range RWD with premium upgrade. Similarly, I assumed the 18% was for the $35,000 base model. I also show the effect of adding the $5,000 autopilot option which has zero marginal cost since it is only a software upgrade.

I have assumed warranty costs of 3% of the selling price for Tesla cars based on historical data for Model S (from this article). The assumed warranty cost is higher than the industry average of 3% of base cost.

Tesla's other production overheads are probably higher than the industry average because of the high cost of purchasing and maintaining the highly automated tooling on the Model 3 line. However, in this case, I have assumed the costs are in line with the industry average.

The table below shows how Munro's data would translate to a gross margin on the financial statements.

These figures are based on a plant running at close to its design capacity. They would be applicable to Q3 if Tesla achieves its targeted goal of a consistent 5,000/week production, but they are not relevant to Q2 when the plant was running at only 40% capacity.

Are Those Margins Enough For Tesla To Reach Profitability In Q3?

Elon Musk has said that Tesla will be GAAP profitable in Q3 when it will be selling the higher priced AWD and Performance versions of Model 3.

The sales mix for Q3 may well have margins of 30% or more, depending on how many buyers choose the autopilot add-ons, but what has killed Tesla profitability in the past has not been the gross margins on its vehicles, it has been the extremely high corporate overheads. In Q1, the combined costs for SG&A, R&D, and interest amounted to 35% of total revenue, which is enough to overwhelm even the most optimistic of profit margins.

Those costs must fall (as a percentage of revenue) when the fixed portion is spread over higher production, but we need the Q2 results to be able to identify a trend. Right now, I think there is an outside possibility of a Q3 profit.

I have some long-term put options, which I intend to hold until the Q2 financials are published, at which time I will re-evaluate. I am holding off any more investment in Tesla (long or short) until then.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long term puts