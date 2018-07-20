Travelers: Good Insurer Despite Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, property and casualty insurance titan The Travelers Cos., Inc. (TRV) reported its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The market was not particularly impressed with these results as the stock was down 2.3% in the pre-market trading session corresponding with the report. However, there were a few good things in this report. Overall, while the results may have been mixed, Travelers remains a solid insurance company and a solid dividend growth stock.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Travelers had net written premiums of $7.131 billion in the quarter. This represents a record high for the company and an increase of 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a combined ratio of 98.1% during the second quarter of 2018. This compares rather unfavorably to the 96.7% combined ratio that the company had in the second quarter of last year.

Travelers had a book value per share of $84.51 at the close of the second quarter of 2018. This represents a disappointing, but expected, decline of 3% over the first half of the year.

The company incurred total catastrophe losses of $488 million during the quarter. This was a substantial increase compared to the $403 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Travelers reported a net income of $1.81 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. The corresponding figure in the second quarter of 2017 was $1.92 per diluted share.

Without a doubt, the best item in these highlights was the company's large increase in net written premium. This is essentially the revenue for insurance companies, and while they can certainly generate income from other sources (investment income, for example), premiums typically make up the bulk of the money that comes into the door. In Travelers' case, we saw this growth in premiums come from all of the company's lines of business:

Line of Business Net Written Premium Growth YOY Business Insurance 7% Bond & Specialty Products 9% Personal Insurance 8%

This is a good sign as it shows that the company is effectively competing quite well in today's insurance marketplace. While we did not see it this quarter, it is quite likely that this growth in premiums will lead to growth in profitability going forward, given the company's general focus on underwriting discipline. In short, the company does not usually price its products at a level that will likely lead to an underwriting loss simply to grow its book of business. Thus, any policies that the company writes should prove accretive to the company's profits over the long term.

The headline earnings figure showed a fairly sharp decline year over year, which was what ultimately disappointed traders following the earnings announcement. The primary reason for this was the company's higher catastrophe-related losses in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, Travelers spent an extra $85 million dealing with tornado and hailstorm damage (primarily) than it did last year. This is unfortunately par for the course in the insurance industry and there is little that insurers can do about it short of limiting their exposure to catastrophe-prone areas, which Travelers already does. For the most part, long-term investors should not sweat this too much as this will not be a real threat to the company's survivability unless we start seeing enormous catastrophe losses in every quarter. The company expects that the second quarter will have the highest losses so hopefully we have already seen the worst of it.

One of the most important profitability measures for an insurance company is the combined ratio. This tells us what percentage of premiums paid were required to cover the claims made by policyholders. A combined ratio under 100% tells us that the company collected more premiums than were necessary to pay out all of the claims against it and thus had an underwriting profit. This is what we want to see and Travelers delivered during the second quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, the company had a combined ratio of 98.1% during the quarter. While this was worse than the 96.7% that it delivered in the prior year quarter, it still collected more in premiums than it had to pay out in losses, despite the large catastrophe claims that were paid out. Shareholders should be pleased here.

In the highlights, I state that Travelers' book value per share declined by 3% so far this year. This is largely due to unrealized losses on the company's investment portfolio. As is the case with most insurance companies, Travelers invests the premiums that it does not use to cover claims or other expenses for the future. In the case of Travelers, the portfolio is overwhelmingly invested in highly liquid investment-grade medium- and long-term municipal bonds. While this is a relatively safe portfolio for the long term, these instruments are still long duration bonds and so will see fairly large declines in value when interest rates increase. This was the case over the first half of the year and likely will be over the next few quarters as the Federal Reserve executes on its quantitative tightening program. We should therefore expect to see the company's book value continue to decline further going forward. It is important to note though that these are unrealized losses. The company will still receive back the face value of the bonds should it hold them to maturity (as seems likely) so this is probably nothing that investors need to concern themselves with. The total unrealized loss has been $135 million thus far.

Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

Travelers is a company that has been mentioned a few times on this site as a dividend growth investment, and I would concur with this conclusion. As shown here, Travelers has increased its dividend annually since 2005, although the growth rate was rather low during the Great Recession:

Source: The Travelers Cos., Inc.

Along with the company's earnings announcement, Travelers declared a $0.77 per share quarterly dividend, which works out to $3.08 annually. This gives the stock a dividend yield of 2.47% at the current price of $124.48.

While the market seemed disappointed by the company's second quarter results, the company's higher than expected catastrophe losses are really nothing more than just a bump in the road. Travelers continues to be a solid insurance play and a good long-term dividend investment that is certainly not something that should be overlooked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.