Sluggish Results And Guidance Renew Questions About BB&T's Self-Improvement

Future M&A was always part of BB&T's long-term plan; I'm more concerned about what looks like an ongoing issue with generating organic revenue spread income growth.

I had thought BB&T (BBT) had been making some progress in resolving at least some of the issues that had led the bank to underperform peers like PNC (PNC), SunTrust (STI), Fifth Third (FITB), and Regions (RF) in recent years. One quarter doesn’t really change a story, but BB&T’s lackluster results and guidance do suggest that the turnaround isn’t happening quite as fast or smoothly as the bulls might hope.

While the sell-off after earnings was probably at least partly due to the lower guidance, I believe the market also didn’t like the indications that large bank M&A was likely coming back onto the near-term agenda once the bank is fully clear of its consent orders. Selling BB&T because you don’t like M&A seems pretty silly given that M&A has always been core to this company (and management has never backed away from that as an ongoing long-term driver), but then that’s Wall Street for you.

I can’t say that BB&T is all that cheap today, and I’m a little troubled that BB&T seems to be unable to generate the sort of growth initiatives that peers like PNC have put into place. Although the shares are somewhat undervalued on the assumption of mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth, I won’t make a forceful argument that investors should choose this stock over PNC, U.S. Bancorp (USB) or other options in the banking sector.

Not Many Earnings Bright Spots

Although BB&T’s results were in-line with sell-side expectations, plenty of peer companies have managed better reports this cycle. BB&T missed on revenue due to weaker fee income and that miss flowed through to a small core operating earnings miss, though lower provisions and lower taxes helped preserve the EPS number.

Revenue was flat with last year and up 2% on a sequential basis – a fairly uninspiring result compared to other banks in BB&T’s weight class. Net interesting income was feeble, with basically no year-over-year growth and just 1% sequential growth. Despite a comparatively low deposit beta, BB&T is seeing no meaningful leverage to higher rights, and net interest margin was virtually unchanged on an annual and sequential basis. Fee income, too, was disappointing with flat performance relative to last year and flat results from the insurance operations.

Expenses did tick down 2% from last year, but rose 2% sequentially, leading to low-single-digit growth in core pre-provision earnings. Tangible book value per share grew 2% on both an annual and sequential basis.

Some Loan Growth, But Not Much Rate Leverage

With 2% end-of-period sequential loan growth, BB&T did do better than its peers here. Loan growth was driven by strong results in C&I (helped by strong demand for mortgage warehouse lending and dealer floorplan financing) and mortgages, as well as healthy results in revolving credit and CRE. BB&T’s growth in CRE lending was a little out of step with the rest of its peer group.

BB&T’s loan yield growth was nothing special at 13bp (qoq), and the increase in interest-bearing deposit cost was basically on par as well. Non-interest deposits did grow decently (up more than 1% sequentially on an average basis), and the company’s cumulative deposit beta remains quite low in the mid-20%’s.

Credit remains clean for BB&T, with nothing particularly noteworthy in the numbers. It did look like BB&T built up reserves a bit.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like BB&T is really poised to build on this strong quarter. Given what management said about loan growth expectations for the remainder of the year, it looks like Street estimates have to come down and it doesn’t look like there’s much underlying market share growth going on at BB&T.

I’m getting a little frustrated with BB&T’s organic loan growth performance. BB&T exists in a relatively odd segment of the banking sector – at around $220 billion in assets, BB&T’s direct peers are relatively limited. Capital One (COF) is almost a third larger, State Street (STT) and Goldman Sachs (GS) really aren’t peers, and Fifth Third and Key (KEY) are about a third smaller – only SunTrust really matches up.

I mention that as a segue to BB&T’s somewhat unusual loan book – BB&T has a lower exposure to C&I lending than Key, Fifth Third, Comerica (CMA), and PNC, and quite a bit more CRE lending exposure, as well as slightly more mortgage exposure. All in all that leaves BB&T with a bigger skew toward fixed-rate loans (less rate exposure) and, at least for the time being, more exposure to a lending segment (CRE) that is seeing increasing headwinds.

I’m also concerned about BB&T’s ability to generate better loan growth. PNC has been rather successful with its methodical approach to grow its middle-market, specialty commercial, and asset-backed lending operations, and Comerica and JPMorgan (JPM) have likewise shown good organic growth through focused growth initiatives. I’d like to see BB&T start working on a more systematic plan to drive better loan growth, and particularly in C&I lending.

The Opportunity

Judging by management’s comments, I believe another significant cost-cutting program could be on the way. While that would help close the efficiency ratio gap that has opened up between BB&T and some of its peers in recent years, there will be some concerns about the extent to which it may disrupt operations.

BB&T also seems ready to get back into whole bank M&A. Management indicated that it may not return all of the capital to shareholders that was approved in its recent CCAR request, and the bank recently saw the FDIC and NCCOB lift AML-related consent orders (the Fed’s consent order remains in place). That BB&T will return to M&A at some point seems like a certainty, though it remains to be seen how big BB&T might go. There are rumors and fears that BB&T may go after a large target like Comerica or First Horizon (FHN), and I wouldn’t be surprised if BB&T was looking at targets in Tennessee, Florida, and/or Texas to build on its existing footprint. Although BB&T has historically done well with M&A, the more recent acquisitions have been more questionable in terms of the value they’ve created and I believe the market isn’t wholly wrong in being worried about a highly dilutive deal.

On its own, I believe BB&T can generate mid-single-digit earnings growth and those earnings can support a low-to-mid $50’s fair value, as can a high-teens ROTCE.

The Bottom Line

If BB&T can generate decent loan growth and parlay that into low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, I think the bank’s improving expense leverage should generate decent core operating income growth. I do also believe that this management can wring value from bank M&A, but a lot rests on buying the right strategic asset(s) at the right price; buying a bank simply to benefit from post-integration cost cuts isn’t what I want to see. As things stand today, then, I can’t really argue that a reader should buy BB&T instead of PNC or other banks – while there is the potential for BB&T to do better, this quarter is a reminder that “potential” is no guarantee.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.