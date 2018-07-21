Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Announcing Sale of Arysta LifeScience and a New Chapter Confernece Call (Transcript)

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Announcing the Sale of Arysta LifeScience and a New Chapter Conference Call July 20, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Carey Dorman - IR

Martin Franklin - Chairman

Rakesh Sachdev - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Gliklich - Executive Vice President, Operations and Strategy

Analysts

Daniel Jester - Citi

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Parkinson - Credit Suisse

John Roberts - UBS

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust

Bob Koort - Goldman Sachs

Matt Skowronski - Nomura Instinet

Chris Shaw - Monness, Crespi

John Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Carey Dorman

Good morning. And thank you for joining. With me this morning are Martin Franklin, our Chairman; our CEO, Rakesh Sachdev; and Ben Gliklich, our EVP of Operations and Strategy. Please note that in accordance with Regulation FD or Fair Disclosure, we are webcasting this conference call. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Platform is strictly prohibited.

Before we begin, please take note of Platform’s cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements in the press releases and slides presentation issued and posted today in connection with the conference call. Some of such statements made today will be considered forward-looking. All projections and forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate, assumptions and expectations with the respect to future events. Platform undertakes no obligation to update such projections or statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to Platform’s SEC filings for a detailed description of the risk factors that may affect Platform’s business and transactions.

Please note that in press releases and the slides presentation, Platform has provided financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In accordance with Regulation G, Platform is providing reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP financial measures. For the purpose of this call, the press releases and the slide presentation pro forma information excludes the results of the Arysta business by assuming a transaction closing on January 1, 2018, and includes the full benefit of approximately of $25 million of estimated run-rate cost savings expected to be delivered in 2019.

This pro forma information, however, should not necessarily be and should not be assumed to be, indication on the results that may have been achieved at the Arysta transactions and completed on January 1, 2018, or the results that maybe achieved in the future. This pro forma information may also not be comparable to the pro forma information required to provide in connection with this transaction closing. For further information, please refer to the press release and slide presentation, which can be found on Platform's Web site at www.platformspecialtyproducts.com in the Investor Relations section under Events & Presentations.

It's now my pleasure to introduce Martin Franklin, Chairman of Platform Specialty Products. Martin?

Martin Franklin

Thank you, Carey, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. We’re pleased to announce this morning with Platform to sign a definitive agreement to sale of Arysta LifeScience’s Agricultural Solution Segment to UPL Corporation Limited for $4.2 billion in cash. The closing of this transaction will mark the combination of Platform’s initiative to separate its two businesses, and is a great outcome for both Platform and Arysta. We at Platform have always said that both of our businesses have exceptionally high quality. UPL recognizes this and we believe sees the tremendous value it can create through combination with Arysta. This acquisition will create new powerhouse in today’s crop protection industry, and one of the largest crop protection companies in the world.

The transaction value of Arysta are $4.2 billion, which is a debt free, cash free valuation and remains subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and adjustments. While there are no financing or other material contingencies in our contract, we expect closing in late 2018 or early 2019 as we request certain regulatory clearances. This transaction starts the new chapter for Platform. And in that context, we plan to make a series of changes to reflect our new environment. We will be renaming the company Element Solutions Inc, effective of closing as well as fine-tuning our strategy and structure.

We will be shifting away from the portfolio management approach we had a platform, become single operating company that is both nimble and efficient. Not unlike my experience at Jarden, in the five years since founding Platform, we have seen some exciting and some more trying times. Through it all, we’ve held firm in my belief that high quality assets and high quality people form the foundation for long-term success. We will have both at Element.

The one company structure will remove our corporate holding company framework to create a single operating unit. We expect this to generate meaningful cost savings in excess of an estimated $25 billion on a run rate basis in 2019. This management team, organizational framework and best-in-class business portfolio, will position Element for stronger shareholder value creation. In addition, this transaction will position Element for improved cash flow generation and provide the Company with a more conservative balance sheet. We announced this morning that we expect Element to generate annualized pro forma 2018 adjusted EBITDA of between $450 million to $470 million.

We believe this is a good proxy for the earnings power of our restructured business. It excludes any contribution from our Ag business, and includes the full benefit of the $25 million of run rate cost savings I mentioned earlier. With anticipated net debt of less than $1 billion, post the completion of sale, Element will have a pro forma net leverage of less than 2.5 times. Our target leverage on a go forward basis will be 3 to 3.5 times. In this context as part of our planning for the close of the Arysta transaction, we will be putting a new capital structure in place to extend our maturity profile and further reduce our borrowing costs.

The Board has also board has also approved conditions upon the close of the Arysta transaction, a share repurchase program of up to $750 million. We plan to opportunistically to execute this program while still adhering to our new leverage target. Overall, I am very encouraged about our future and very appreciative of everyone who has helped to bring us to this point in our journey. It is a testament to the quality of the management organization and the Arysta business, which despite a year of significant distractions from our strategic review, has continued to meet its operating targets.

I want to wish Diego and his organization much success in the future. The entire Arysta teams have been valued contributors to Platform over the past several years. I am also confident that Jai Shroff and his UPL team will execute a very successful strategy for these combined businesses, going forward. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rakesh. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thanks, Martin and good morning. Overall, we are very pleased with the agreed terms of this transaction, but equally believe the complementarity of these two businesses will deliver meaningful value to growers, distributors, suppliers and other partners.

On Slide 6, we highlight certain transaction details. UPL Corp Limited, which is a subsidiary of UPL Limited, the publicly-listed Indian company, is the acquirer. All of UPL’s international operations are owned under UPL Corp. UPL was founded in 1969, and then has evolved from its origin as an Indian contract manufacturer of agrochemicals, to a successful multinational with a wide portfolio of branded products. The enterprise value for the Arysta transaction is $4.2 billion on a cash free and debt free basis, as Martin mentioned, subject to customary closing adjustments. The purchase price is fully committed and there are no material conditions or contingencies to a successful close.

With respect to timing, there are certain regulatory approvals and other closing conditions that need to be met, but we expect to close sometime late this year in 2018 or early in 2019. When we announced our intention to separate our businesses last August, we believe that an IPO of Arysta could be the best way to unlock value for our shareholders. Embarking on the IPO also drew interest from several parties who were interested in acquiring Arysta outright. We now believe the UPL transaction offers, the most compelling value, certainty and speed, towards achieving our separation. We believe this path also presents exciting new prospects for our customers and our partners in the crop protection industry.

On the following Slide 8, I’m pleased to introduce our new name and logo, which as Martin mentioned, is one of several important changes that will mark the beginning of a new chapter for our Company. We felt that our transition into a single operating company should be accompanied by new corporate image to move platform beyond its legacy and the connotation of the word platform. We chose Element Solutions because it captures the essence of our company. Elements are the building blocks of the material world, everywhere but unseen in our everyday lives. This is a good metaphor for our products, which are integral components to the consumer and industrial goods you see and feel every day.

Element Solutions, Solutions, because we sell solutions. Our products are formulated not sensitized, so there are solutions in the chemical sense of the word. Furthermore, it is our products’ technical service and support that solve customers’ problems. Our customers buy an outcome from us not just the molecule. Once we sell our products, we often remain part of our customers’ manufacturing process to ensure that the desired outcome. This is solution selling.

Finally, the logo itself reflects our heritage as a chemistry company. While this will be a new chapter and a refined strategy, we are and will remain the same high quality specialty chemical company we have always been. We hope you like the concept as much as we do. Importantly, we’re not changing our customer facing brands, which are known in the market for their quality and reliability and the service orientation and innovation that our people deliver. The new identity will roll at closing.

Now on Slide 9, I’d like to share more about the business within Element Solutions, which is Platform’s existing Performance Solutions Segment. Element will be a leading formulation-based specialty chemicals company, focused on selling into niche, growing and high value segments within the broader electronics and industrial chemical markets. Our products are fundamental to our customers’ manufacturing processes and supply chain. We go to market under five primary brands, each selling different products, albeit into some overlapping end markets. These span mobile devices to automobiles, broader industrial products, energy and consumer packaging.

Whether it’s a functional surface treatment product creating electronic circuitry, or the durable temperature tolerant assembly solutions holding chips on the circuit board in your cell phone, or the hydraulic fluids controlling the pressure levels on an offshore oil rig, our products are integral to our customers’ productivity and a customers’ experiences. The breadth of our test points within our customers’ supply chain is unique and differentiating. his serves as a mechanism to grow our sales reach, which we have done over the years since our recent acquisition.

Our portfolio of market leading businesses, high quality products and services and integration into our customer supply chains, creates sticky sales, high margins and strong cash flow conversion. This creates the financial profile and metrics, which are amongst the best in the specialty chemicals industry. We believe our diversification from an end market perspective allows for both above industry growth rates and stability through the economic cycles. This stability is important as it allow us to continue to invest in our businesses when others might not invest in theirs.

From a business quality perspective, we can achieve strong margins and high returns on capital, because our solutions not only work well but are integral to our customers' product functionality, while representing a very small portion of the total cost. We offer our customers reliable chemistry that meets technical certifications on a globally consistent basis. We work with them early and often in their product development cycles and our innovation supports this. In summary, our customers know they can count on us and that is why they continue to give us more business every year.

Our business meets a long checklist of attributes found in high-quality businesses, long term sticky customer relationships, strong technical barriers to entry, diversified and healthy customers and suppliers and modest capital requirements to sustain robust margins and support growth.

On the next slide, Slide 10, we wanted to share more about our refined vision for the Company, going forward. As we have said before, we plan to focus on our existing and adjacent end markets, to deliver stable organic growth and measured inorganic growth in markets where we have proven capabilities and domain expertise. We have sufficient breadth and diversity in the portfolio, such that the total addressable market provides more than enough run-rate for sustained long term growth. This is intentionally a different tone than what you might have heard several years ago and reflects the refined view on where we are best positioned to when.

From a top-line growth perspective, we believe that our business diversity -- GDP represents the right benchmark for growth, and we think we should grow faster through the cycle. As we said earlier, this is a business that should have strong incremental margins that should efficiently convert new sales into profits and is expected to drive margin expansion overtime. Furthermore, our faster growing businesses are our higher margin businesses. So mix should also contribute to enhance profitability as well.

Our financial performance is underpinned by the fundamentals of our customer intimate asset light model. This translates to strong free cash flow in and the year out. Redeploying their cash flow in to the numerous high incremental return on capital opportunities we see in front of us, should allow us to compound shareholders returns in a meaningful way. As we redeploy that our capital, our approach to leverage will be more conservative than previously, with target match levels in the 3 to 3.5 times range. This is not because we see there’s any true economic risk created by the high leverage we have in the past, rather we believe a healthy balance sheet allows for a nimbler execution of our strategy and lets us further capitalize on growth opportunities.

As we look for continued growth, we think the fragmented nature of our end market is a real opportunity. Not just for further consolidation as we look to add products and technical capabilities that our customers need, but also as we think about where to invest organically. We are in most major markets around the world and can offer our customers on-time products and responsive technical service anytime and anywhere. We see ample opportunities to further improve upon our suite products and plan to be responsive to the ever changing needs of our customer and market. Importantly, our go-forward vision is a marriage of operational excellence and smart capital allocation. Keeping these balanced and in focus will allow us to be better at both.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ben Gliklich, our EVP of Strategy and Operations, to take you through the pro forma financials, plans around our capital allocation and our balance sheet goals. Ben?

Ben Gliklich

Thank you, Rakesh and good morning everyone. I’ll start on Slide 12 where we’ve laid out standalone historical financial information for what will be Element’s going forward. The 2015 through 2017 periods are presented on a comparable reported basis. The Q1 LTM and 2018 guidance are both pro forma to include all platform corporate costs, but adjusted for the estimated $25 million of cost savings. You can see strong recent top-line growth and the operating leverage of the business model, as well as synergies driving adjusted EBITDA beyond sales growth. Incremental margins in this business should drive adjusted EBITDA margin expansion as we grow.

When calculating stand-alone adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months, there are two dynamics to consider; first, removing Arysta’s adjusted EBITDA contribution of $424 million from the trailing period; next, removing overhead costs we will eliminate in the context of converting to a one company operating model. Pro forma Q1 adjusted LTM EBITDA for the business is $436 million. On the same basis, our expectations for 2018 would be $450 million to $470 million. With the benefit of expected net proceeds from our transaction of approximately $4.2 billion and free cash flow between now and closing, you can see we expect closing net debt to be less than $1 billion.

On Slide 13, we have a similar exercise for free cash flow generation. We long lauded the cash flow characteristics of these businesses, but our leverage did not allow for this to really shine through. Upon closing of the Arysta transaction and in the context of Element, going forward, this will change. On a pro forma basis, Element would have generated more free cash flow than Platform in 2016 and 2017 despite being approximately half the size. This is driven primarily by interest. However, the Performance Solutions Businesses also require less capital on average and seasonally than Arysta.

CapEx going forward should be less than 2% of sales and working capital requirements should be lower as well. Our tax rate should also improve as much of our interest expense was not generating a tax shied. We would expect the tax rate in the mid to high 20% going forward, and we’re doing work to bring that number to the lower end of that range in the coming years.

Slide 4 focuses specifically -- Slide 14 focuses specifically on our balance sheet priorities. Pro forma for the transaction, our balance sheet will be vastly improved, and we intend to keep it more conservatively geared going forward. We are committed to using our free cash flow and excess liquidity sensibly to drive shareholder value. In the context of the transaction, we plan to restructure our overall balance sheet. And we'll provide more details on that in the coming months.

We will continue to focus on prudent capital allocation. And our Board has authorized a buyback of up to $750 million conditioned on the closing of this transaction. We also have the opportunity to allocate capital to inorganic growth. In these instances, we will prioritize primarily bolt-on acquisitions that align with our existing capabilities and immediate adjacencies where we have synergy content and proven expertise. This remains a right area for investment.

I'll now turn the call back to Rakesh to provide a view on 2018, our longer term business expectations, as well as closing remarks. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thanks, Ben. On Slide 15, we mentioned our longer term goals for Element's financial performance and cash flow conversion relative to our 2018 outlook, which are: growing our top-line above GDP; converting sales growth at high incremental margins; and converting profit efficiency into cash flow. We have a long runway to drive shareholders value. In 2018, we have already outlined our outlook for pro forma adjusted EBITDA and cash flow items. That pro forma adjusted EBITDA will translate to up to $300 million in free cash flow on a full year basis. We believe this is an exciting proposition.

As we always end with our priorities for the year, we will remind you of them again on Slide 16. Ultimately, they remain unchanged. While we have been very busy with the Arysta separation, we have not lost sight of the underlying business performance. We must maintain our momentum and focus on delivering results continue to drive the margin improvement, and generate free cash flow. Our separation was a real draw on resources of this company and our team now with at nearly in our rear view we are excited to return a predominant focus to our high quality businesses and people.

I will conclude by repeating how excited we are about the future of this company, and to drive towards great outcomes for the benefit of our all our stakeholders. We are well positioned for our mew chapter and are look forward to sharing our progress in the future. For now, thank you. And we look forward to speaking with you again in the few weeks to report what we expect to be a solid second quarter 2018 earnings in line with our previous guidance.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Daniel Jester from Citi. Your line is open.

Daniel Jester

Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of consolidation in ag, chemicals and a lot of focus on regulators about the impact that could have on farmers and also on R&D. So I'm just wondering, can you comment as to how you see any regulatory challenges in closing this transaction? And is there any break fee if for something went awry?

Rakesh Sachdev

I think the two businesses, UPL business and the Arysta businesses are highly complementary. There is minimal overlap. What UPL brings is solid manufacturing of active ingredients, which we typically outsource. What Arysta brings is the proximity to the customers and the formulation expertise. And so I think that’s what makes the combination very powerful. Remember this, there’re very many much larger players in this consolidating industry. And if even after the combination of UPL and Arysta, we’ll be still number five. So we think that this will be -- the approval that would be required from the regulators should be fairly minimal and very fairly easy to go through.

Martin Franklin

There’s a hell or high water clause in our definitive agreement with the company. So if anything does need to happen, it is a burden upon UPL to meet the conditions in order to complete the closing. So from our point of view, that’s not really a deal risk. There’s a robust breakup fee and even -- if anything happens unforeseen that could get in the way of the transaction.

Daniel Jester

And then just turning back to the Performance business, you announced today you’re adding to your Board some more M&A experience. You touched upon M&A couple of times in your prepared remarks. So I was just wondering maybe you can dive in a little bit deeper into how you envision inorganic growth opportunities for the Performance business. And maybe talk a little bit about what do you mean by adjacencies and some of the other end markets that you could be targeting. Thank you.

Martin Franklin

So very simply, we’re not looking to do anything transformative. Whatever transactions we would do in the foreseeable future would be tuck-in that would have significant synergistic benefits and support the existing businesses that exist within Element’s pro forma today. So I would say it’s pretty straight forward from that perspective.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Neel Kumar

Can you give us a sense of how you plan to approach the buyback, will you be repurchasing stock ratably following the transaction closing, or your share prices fall below certain levels?

Martin Franklin

It’s obviously months away, so we’ll deal with the realities on the ground that can get to a closing. The intention is to allocate capital for buyback. It depends on the share price. And our view -- we have a view of the intrinsic value of the business. if you look at the metrics that Rakesh and Ben outlined of the performance characteristics and capabilities of the Company and the free cash flows that we expect to generate, we know what the right comps trade for and the kinds of multiples.

And to the extent at that time and whatever market condition there is at that time, we will be biased if the opportunity avails itself. If the share price continues to be dislocated from what we think is real value, we will be aggressive buyers of the share. And from our Jarden history, if you know it at all, my background doing buybacks, we’ve been opportunistic over the years. It depends on where we are. We would look at either open market purchases or modified Dutch auctions. We really don’t know -- it really will depend on the status as we get to closing.

Neel Kumar

And then can you also just talk about why you think 3 and 3.5 times is the right leverage for Element, going forward? What type of credit rating would you be targeting from the rating agencies?

Martin Franklin

I think investors need to understand is one of the challenges that we felt from one of the reasons we look for the separation is our frustration that, if you like, traditional long only funds found issues with either the diversity of having two separate platforms within one group or the level of leverage we carry in the business. So our view was -- the positioning of the business going forward will be far more long-term institutional investor-friendly in its structure. And for that, you should look at the conventions leverage. And I’d say the below 3 to 3.5 times will probably under-lever given the free cash flow nature of the business. But at the same time, we don’t want to put it to a place where the multiple could be compressed or institutional investors not wish to invest. So we’re keeping it conservative but position to get full and fair value from institutional investment.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christopher Parkinson from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Christopher Parkinson

In your presentation, you mentioned the one company structure and $25 million in annualized corporate savings post-close. Can you just offer little bit more color here or anything you can, such as any details your teams already engaging on? Just any sense so we could get the various buckets that you’re assessing and then also the cadence as we enter 2018 would be appreciated? Thank you.

Ben Gliklich

So as Rakesh mentioned, there has been something of a portfolio management approach to our corporate structure. And in the context of this transaction, subsequent to the sale of Arysta, we’ll be merging the corporate structure and the MPS business unit. The savings will be generated in the fact that we’ll have less overhead, less management required in the context of the sale of Arysta and meaningful opportunity to reduce our spend associated with that management, third-party spend and some other restructuring that we’ll be doing. We would expect those savings to kick in around the time of the close. So you should see that in 2019.

Christopher Parkinson

And just a quick follow-up, just on the M&A pipeline. In your presentation, you mentioned a few key parallels, specifically semis automation. Is there anything specific to these end markets other than the growth -- cash flow generation, et cetera that is particularly attracted to you? Just how should we be thinking about that on a pro forma basis? Thanks.

Ben Gliklich

I think what we said is we want to focus inorganic investment in areas where we have domain expertise, where we have an existing presence or an immediate adjacencies where there’s high synergy content. We’ve got six months to close here, and so we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and start talking about pipeline and so forth. But needless to say, we will remain active in terms of M&A, but in a more measured basis subsequent to the close.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Roberts from UBS. Your line is open.

John Roberts

Rakesh, the test tube on your new logo can’t help but remind me of Sigma-Aldrich. So good luck with, hopefully, the performance matching. The initial tax rate of mid to high-20s seems high. What's the geographic mix of the new ESI?

Ben Gliklich

So the business has a large component coming from Asia, from Mainland China and Greater China. And that's the primary driver of the higher tax rate than you might have expected to see. So the business is still very diversified and global. Asia is a big contributor. We're also going to be large in Europe and also the U.S. larger in North America on a pro forma basis than we were prior to this transaction.

John Roberts

And then just a technical question follow-up. Does the high watermark for the foundry shares get reset as part of this transaction?

Ben Gliklich

No. I think I am still looking to the house since we get passed of about 22 or something, I can't remember the exact number.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jim Sheehan from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you. You talked about element being able to grow 3% to 4% long term, and it's currently growing at the high end of that range. How sustainable is that more -- 4% like growth?

Rakesh Sachdev

I think we feel pretty good about our ability to grow couple of percent higher than GDP. We've been growing mid-single digits. Our emphasis within our markets is on faster growing segments. So when you look at semiconductors and some of the other markets, we are deliberately focused in faster growing segments. That's where we've been putting our capital dollars. So at least for the foreseeable future, we see our ability to grow faster than GDP and are quite comfortable with that assumption.

Jim Sheehan

And regarding your leverage target, 3 to 3.5 times, you talked about the asset light business model and the cash generation favorable profile. What did you think got your earnings and free cash flow profile in a worse-case scenario, say a recession. Do you still comfortable with leverage of 3.5 times even if in a recession scenario?

Rakesh Sachdev

So this business is going to generate a lot of cash, it does not have the volatility or the cash flows we had in our ag business. It's going to be very stable. And so we think that the business itself could, as Martin said, hold higher leverage. We have chosen to be conservative. We don't want to be under-levered either. And we just think that this is the right ratio. And even if there is a recession, although there is nothing out there that suggests that there is going to be a recession, we think that this business can amply protect itself in a downturn.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bob Koort from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Bob Koort

Just one quick one, as you pay-down the debt load, are there going to be fees associated with that? And can you help us scale those? Thank you.

Ben Gliklich

So we still have some time, between now and closing, which will dictate our approach to our refi. Obviously, we have some bonds outstanding that will require some frictional costs associated with retiring. And our term loan is readily pre-payable. So I would focus on the frictional cost of the bonds as you do the math around cost to refi.

Bob Koort

Can you tell us the future Element, where the headquarters might be or the operational center for that business?

Martin Franklin

We'll go through with the, if you like, more strategic elements from management perspective and offices and things like that as we get closer to closing. But to fill out little bit more color on the breakage cost, it's probably, it's in the low-40s in terms of millions of dollars that we talked about.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Shaw from Monness, Crespi. Your line is open.

Christopher Shaw

I saw the UPL was suggesting they will see annual synergies of about $200 million. And based on where other transactions have been done in the past, including what you pay for ag assets. And I was just surprised that you couldn't extract more value for Arysta? I mean, has the market gone cool -- what are you guys seeing out there?

Martin Franklin

In this regard, we probably know more about it than we'd like to talk about in terms of -- I think to say that this hasn’t been market tested, would be an understatement. I think what we’ve got out there, in general, is a lot of M&A that's taken place in the ag sector, as you know some valuations with significantly lower multiples. If you look at the transaction that FMC did recently, the multiple that they paid us a significantly below the multiples that has been paid with these assets.

So I think that we -- not only do I think that we achieve full value, but not only we achieve full value we achieve full value often having explored a lot of different alternatives on how to create the best value for Platform shareholders. And feel extremely done having done for 25 years that this is about as thoroughly as it could be done. The alternative with the set of the business in a composition that investors didn't particularly like that is clearly undervalued relative to its peers and didn't generate enough cash flow to explore other alternatives on how to create value.

So we think we've done the right thing by Platform shareholders. I'm one of the largest Platform shareholder s, so I speak as a shareholder from that perspective and I think we’ve got what this business deserve. And at the same time, I have to tell you, UPL I think will do very well with this asset. It's a great strategic fit for them, they have a lot of synergies, so that’s to their benefit and that's how it is.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Tanwanteng from CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Two quick ones, who keeps the cash generated from Arysta until close, first of all?

Ben Gliklich

We do.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

And then on page 13 to 15, you have the pro forma cash taxes listed on there for '16, '17 and '18. Is that at the actual rate or is that the pro forma rate, the initial mid-20 to high-20 that you talked about?

Ben Gliklich

Those are the taxes that Element entities actually pay in those years. So recall that much of our interest expense wasn't generating a tax shield so this isn't pro forma for our new balance sheet, it's the actual dollars of cash taxes paid.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

So I would assume that those actual dollars would go down as you go forward?

Ben Gliklich

As the business grows, there should be some increase in tax, which should be offset by tax planning.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

And then just -- Martin, I’m not sure if you detailed it. Is there any change to how the founders’ shares are going to be issued going forward?

Martin Franklin

Not at all -- our high watermark, I can’t remember the exact number, but it’s about $22, $23. And there’s no carry for us until we get past that benchmark. I think that getting this transaction close and being opportunistic with buybacks will help get back into the red zone faster than other way.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aleksey Yefremov from Nomura Instinet. Your line is open.

Matt Skowronski

Matt Skowronski on for Aleksey. Did you say what cash restructuring costs will be?

Ben Gliklich

No, we haven’t specified that. But I would expect them to be fairly minimum…

Martin Franklin

Yes, we expect them to be very, very modest.

Matt Skowronski

And going off of Jim's question earlier. Can you just talk about what end markets are growing fastest for Element?

Martin Franklin

Well, if you look at -- at least in the last year, electronic markets have been growing. We’ve been doing very nicely in the automotive segment. And more recently, after a lull in the offshore market, our offshore markets are also showing some very, very good growth. Across the board, all our businesses have positive organic growth. We’ve had a little bit of a slow growth in our graphics business. But outside of our graphics business, all four segments have been growing nicely.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I would now like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Martin Franklin

Again, I want to thank everybody. This has been a long haul for platform to get to this day. It’s a very important day for us. And it’s going to be a very exciting future for Element Solutions and we look for updating you. We are going to do our earnings call in early August. We’ll give you more color about how the business is doing, and we’ll continue to update you. So thank you again for joining us this morning.

