REITs Retreat, Homebuilders Advance As Earnings Season Begins

Volatile headlines, calm markets. Seemingly a case of “boy who cried wolf,” financial markets appear increasingly indifferent to the frenzied headlines from the financial media related to geopolitics, trade, and monetary policy. US markets continue to shrug off trade concerns even as rhetoric heated up between the US and China. The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the week flat. A series of comments by President Trump on global and domestic monetary policy resulted in dozens of frightful headlines but little movement in underlying currency or rate markets. The US dollar finished the week flat, but remains higher by nearly 5% over the last quarter as US economic data has accelerated while other advanced economies have shown signs of moderation.

Real estate earnings season kicked off this week with solid results from industrial REITs Prologis and EastGroup. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1%, weighed down by a rise in the 10-year yield (IEF) and weak performance in the office and industrial sectors. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) climbed 0.6% on the week despite weak June housing data and disappointing quarterly results from NVR. After peaking in May, the pullback in lumber prices has buoyed homebuilder valuations.

In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by nearly 1.3% while international real estate (VNQI) finished higher by 1.5%. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks an average of residential REITs, homebuilders, homebuilding products, and home improvement retailers, dipped 1% on weakness in the apartment and manufactured housing sectors.

Real Estate Earnings Season Update

Earnings season kicked off this week in the real estate sector. This week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview. More than 100 REITs and 10 homebuilders will report second-quarter earnings over the next five weeks. Over the past quarter, REIT ETFs have surged more than 10% as fears over rising interest rates subsided following a series of benign inflation reports and signs of improving fundamentals. Homebuilders and building suppliers, meanwhile, have been mostly flat as strong housing demand trends have been countered by rising commodity costs and tight construction labor markets.

This week, industrial REITs Prologis (PLD) and Eastgroup (EGP) reported earnings that were roughly in-line with estimates, but continued concerns over trade disputes and their potential impact on supply chains and logistics investment are beginning to weigh on the sector, which was down roughly 5% on the week. We discussed this sector’s fundamentals in Industrial REITs: The Strong Get Stronger.

Office REITs SL Green (SLG) and Brandywine (BDN), along with cell tower REIT Crown Castle (CCI) reported earnings that were roughly in-line with expectations. Homebuilder NVR (NVR) missed estimates as both net orders and operating margins were below expectations. More than 30 names will report earnings next week.

Real Estate in the News

In a win for hotel REITs, New York City voted unanimously on a bill that will require Airbnb to report information on hosts to regulators in an effort to clamp-down on illegal short-term rentals, according to the Wall Street Journal. For years, city officials have tried to hone-in on landlords and other large commercial operators who have transformed traditional multifamily housing units into pseudo-hotels, a violation of zoning codes and a tactic that many have blamed for rising apartment rents. This move is one of the numerous recent actions taken against Airbnb by towns and cities across the country and around the world. Traditional hoteliers like Marriott (M) and hotel REITs including Host (HST) and Park Hotels (PK) have long argued that Airbnb rentals, particularly commercially-operated Airbnb businesses, should be able exempt from the excise taxes and other costly regulations typically incurred by hotel operators.

Student housing REITs EDR (EDR) and American Campus (ACC) was a focus of two prominent articles in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg this week. The Journal highlighted that the student housing, industrial, and manufactured housing sectors were among the top-performing sectors in the private markets over the past year, bucking the broader trends of moderation in price appreciation across the rest of the real estate sector. Bloomberg highlighted a recent uptick in delinquencies in student housing-based municipal bonds, perhaps related to the recent surge in “generalist” investor interest in the previously niche sector, as some inexperienced investors may be taking on excess risk.

Nontraded REIT Phillips Edison announced a plan to merge with their affiliated non-traded REITs together to form a grocery-anchored REIT with an aggregate enterprise value of $6.3 billion, forming one of the largest grocery-anchored REIT portfolios. Weighed down by often-excessive management and commission fees, the investment performance of nontraded REITs has generally underperformed publicly-traded REITs with similar property types. Initially launched at a $25 offering price in 2013, Phillips Edison REIT 2 will be acquired for roughly $22 of Phillips Edison REIT 1 stock, which itself still trading around it’s original 2011 offering price of $10. By comparison, publicly-traded grocery-anchored REIT Regency Centers (REG) has climbed more than 50% since mid-2011 while paying an average dividend yield of around 4.5%.

In transactions news, life sciences and office REIT, Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), announced an acquisition of a Manhattan medical office and life sciences building for $203 million from Pfizer, effectively doubling the firm’s NYC-presence. Apartment REIT AvalonBay (AVB) announced a plan to sell a $170 million apartment building in Arlington, VA. Finally, Industrial REIT Prologis (PLD) announced plans to acquire two warehouse assets in Stockton California for roughly $50 million.

Winners and Losers on the Week

The hotel, single family rental, and retail REITs were among the winners this week. Following a strong retial sales report, retail REITs Tanger (SKT), Taubman (TCO), and Brixmor (BRX) each up more than 1.5%. Hotel REITs RLJ Lodging (RLJ) and Diamondrock (DRH) were each up more than 2% as the M&A drama over Lasalle (LHO) continued between Blackstone (BX) and Pebblebrook (PEB).

As discussed, mounting trade tensions weighted on industrial REITs with First Industrial (FR), Prologis (PLD), and DCT Industrial (DCT) each down more than 5%. Office REITs, particularly those focused on the coastal markets were also weak with Hudson Pacific (HPP_ and Paramount Group (PGRE) each down more than 4%.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 1.5% YTD on a price-basis, retreating back into negative territory for the year after briefly breaking into positive territory earlier this month. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 5%. Homebuilders are off by nearly 14% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 50 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 18% climb in the price of crude oil.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Data Disappoints After Solid Start to 2018

Following the strongest month for total housing starts since 2007 in May, housing starts and permitting activity pulled back in June. The pullback in June comes after a solid first-half of 2018 which saw an upward inflection in housing construction activity led by a recovery in multifamily starts, reversing a multi-year downtrend of moderating growth. While it is unwise to extrapolate too much from a single weak month of volatile data following a very strong data point, the recent acceleration in construction costs related to the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum may be finally be having a discernable impact on the data.

Total starts remain higher by 4.4% over the last twelve months, however, led by single family housing starts, which are higher by nearly 9% over the last year. Multifamily starts, which had showed signs of a bounce-back in early 2018, remain lower by 5.2% over the last twelve months. On the permitting side, total permitting remains higher by 4.0% TTM, led by single family at 7.6% while multifamily permitting activity has dipped 2.4% over the last year.

After a surge of apartment starts from 2014-2016, multifamily starts cooled in 2017 but have bounced back in recent months, particularly in the regions most affected by tax reform. Apartment developers appear to be responding to the removal of key homeownership incentives that is expected to spur increased rental demand in high-cost housing markets. Completions have finally ‘caught-up’ with starts, as seen below. 362,300 units were delivered over the last year, pulling back slightly from the 363,600 rate last month which was the highest since 1989. More than 600k units are still under construction with peak-deliveries expected to be in the first half of 2018. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, representing about 2% of existing inventory, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

Construction costs continue to be a central focus of investors and developers. As we’ve discussed, rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. The June PPI for construction materials jumped nearly 10% from last year, highlighted by a 20% rise in prices for aluminum products and a 12% for steel products. Lumber prices, which had doubled from 2016 to 2018, have declined nearly 20% since peaking in May which has supported homebuilder valuations in recent weeks.

Solid Trends in Retail Continue

Retail sales, particularly in the traditional brick and mortar categories, continued their positive momentum in June. On a trailing twelve-month basis, growth in total retail sales climbed 5.0% to the strongest rate since late-2012. After slowing from 2012 through 2016, retail sales growth has mounted a solid recovery. Again, there is mounting evidence that tax cuts have strengthened the spending capacity and willingness of the American consumer. Brick and mortar sales rose 3.7% on a TTM basis while nonstore (e-commerce) sales ticked lower from 10.5% to 10.2% growth.

On a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, retail sales are higher by 6.6% YoY while sales in the brick and mortar categories are higher by nearly 5%, both near or above their highest level since 2012. On a TTM basis, eight of the ten brick and mortar categories ticked higher on the month with only the high-flying furniture and building materials sectors seeing a slowing rate of growth. As a whole, the services, food-based, and discount retailers continue to thrive, but the recent story has been the surprising reacceleration in the beaten-down retail categories including clothing, electronics, and health and beauty.

As we discussed in our recent report, Good Riddance To The Retail Apocalypse, recent retail jobs data indicates that the wave of store closings in 2017 have significantly subsided and that 2018 will likely see a net increase in store openings. Retail REITs have been among the best-performing sectors over the last quarter but underlying fundamentals will continue to be held back over the near-term by last year’s unusual surge in store closings, particularly in the big-box category.

Bottom Line

Volatile headlines, calm markets. US markets continue to shrug off trade concerns even as rhetoric heated up between the US and China. The S&P 500 finished the week flat. A series of comments by President Trump on global and domestic monetary policy sent the financial media into a frenzy, but markets didn’t bite. The USD finished the week flat.

Homebuilders climbed 0.6% on the week despite weak June housing data and disappointing quarterly results from NVR. After peaking in May, the pullback in lumber prices has buoyed homebuilder valuations. Real estate earnings season kicked off this week with solid results from industrial REITs Prologis and EastGroup. Trade concerns, however, weighed on the sector, which dipped nearly 5% on the week. So much for that ‘retail apocalypse.’ Retail sales continued their positive momentum into May, growing at the fastest rate in five years, led by renewed strength in brick and mortar.

As earnings season heats up, we will begin to update our quarterly reports on all fifteen real estate sectors over the coming weeks. Be sure to check out our most recent updates to see how each sector stacks up: Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Data Center, Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Manufactured Housing, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

