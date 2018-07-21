Progressive's Dashboard Report - June 2018 Update

I still consider that the fair price per share should be in the range of $46 and $60 with a price of $53 under the base-case scenario.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, an investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On July 17, 2018, the insurance company reported its June results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company reported an impressive 92.6% combined ratio for June in spite of $103 million in catastrophe losses, representing 4.3 loss ratio points. Approximately $74 million of the catastrophe losses were from the vehicle business and $29 million were from the property segment. Monthly net income increased by 95% to $175 million.

On a year-to-date basis, net income grew from $791.9 million to $1,422.2 million, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement and the tax reform.

In spite of an overall positive environment (lower corporate tax rate, increase in investment income, and robust commercial development combined with a well-monitored underwriting process), I still consider that the company remains overvalued. Based on the FY2018 results I tried to forecast, my target price remains in the range of $46 and $60 per share. Compared to last month, the price range remains unchanged.

We Are Still In The Catastrophe Season

While Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, it can successfully deliver double-digit growth for many years. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In June, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,391.7 million or a 21% increase compared to last year. All lines of business grew by at least 17%.

Source: June Report

On a year-to-date basis, total earned premiums grew by 20% to $14,808.2 million. All lines of business increased at least by 17%.

Source: June Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio, the higher the profitability. With a 2.7 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio, the company delivered a strong operating performance, while the catastrophe season is opened for the U.S. P&C insurers.

Source: Internal

Since April, the company has suffered from catastrophe losses in both motor and property segments. In June, the company continued to be impacted by wind and hail storms in Texas. Furthermore, catastrophes in Colorado affected the operating performance of the company negatively as well. During June, the company incurred about $103 million in catastrophe losses, or $15 million higher than in the same period last year. Nevertheless, the catastrophe losses dropped by $91 million on a year-to-year basis.

On a segment level, the commercial lines and personal lines reported a combined ratio of 92.2% and 91.6% respectively, while the property business, hit by the storms, reported a deteriorated 112.9% combined ratio. Nonetheless, the reinsurance structure set up by Progressive to mitigate the risks related to the property business area was successful, as the combined ratio before reinsurance amounted to 148.3% for June 2018.

On a year-to-date basis, the picture is the same slightly. Harshly affected by the catastrophes and impacted negatively by the expenses associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX, the property business reported a 103.9% deteriorated combined ratio. However, the improvement in the margins of the motor insurance business offset the margin worsening in the property segment. With a year-to-date combined ratio of 89.7%, it is 2.8 percentage points better than one year ago in the same period.

In my opinion, Progressive is on the right track to deliver a combined ratio which will be in the range of 92% and 94%. Nevertheless, as the catastrophe season is not over yet, I prefer remaining prudent, even if Progressive has proven in the past that it was able to survive too significant and costly catastrophe events. In the property business segment, the underwriting performance remains negative, and the property business should continue to affect the overall underwriting results negatively. Nonetheless, the rapid premium growth (29% on a year-to-date basis) should pay off in 2019 or 2020. In my opinion, the expense ratio should drop significantly due to the economies of scale, and the loss ratio should improve as well, as Progressive will have more data to price the renewed and new policies.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Regarding the book value and earnings range, I have kept the same assumptions as in my prior article. In my opinion, the company is on track to deliver solid profits and grow the book value by at least 10%.

Valuation

Based on the FY2018 expected book value and EPS, the intrinsic value per share is in the range of $46 and $60.

In my view, the company remains slightly overvalued. For those who have already invested in Progressive, keeping their stocks is undoubtedly not a bad idea.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive's dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive's Dividend Policy

With the change in tax rate (21% instead of 35%), the formula should change accordingly. Based on the assumptions I have made to assess the FY2018 EPS and the latest gainshare factor released by the P&C insurer, I estimate the FY2018 dividend per share between $1.00 and $2.06, or no change compared to my prior estimation. Hence, I would like to remind investors that the dividend is sensitive to the underwriting income and the gainshare factor, which are assessed by the management.

Source: Internal

Conclusion

The company remains overvalued even using the FY 2018 estimated metrics. Historically, the stock is traded at 2.5 times the book value of the firm. The reason is Progressive has been successful outperforming its peers over the years, while the insurer involves in a mature and highly competitive market. If the property insurance business records an FY2018 combined ratio below 100%, the market can overreact positively. At the current moment, I consider Progressive is doing a pretty good job in its core business by maintaining high underwriting standards. On the property insurance segment side, the road ahead is still long to deliver the same underwriting margins. Nonetheless, those who have invested in Progressive at a price below $46-53 could sleep well and wait for further upside unlocked by the would-be improvement of the property business profitability.

Notes for readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.