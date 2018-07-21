3 Things In Biotech, July 21: Does CTI Really Deserve To Tank?

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Roche hasn't quite hit the mark in lung cancer... yet

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Atezolizumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: RHHBF announced top-line findings from its phase 3 IMpower 132 study, which is assessing atezolizumab in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment in patients with advanced, non-squamous NSCLC. This study met one of its co-primary endpoints, progression-free survival, which means that it was successful at reducing the risk of the disease getting worse or the patient dying. However, the second co-primary endpoint, overall survival, was not met yet. This means that, to date, it cannot be demonstrated that adding atezolizumab to chemotherapy lowers the risk of death compared with chemotherapy alone.

Looking forward: This news sounds a bit worse than it may actually end up being. Overall survival is an endpoint that can take quite a while to reach, so there is still a good chance that atezolizumab will improve overall survival as we get to the final data readout. However, this news does not bode well for perception of the atezo-chemo combination, since Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab has already been shown to improve survival in patients, which could create a major drag for RHHBY.

Buy, sell, or hold? Many people want the quick answers about buying, selling, and trading in general. Get the answer today by becoming a subscriber of the Total Pharma Tracker.

Allergan scores a hit in wet AMD

Company: Allergan (AGN)

Therapy: Abicipar pegol

Disease: Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

News: AGN announced findings from its two phase 3 studies investigating abicipar pegol in patients with wet AMD. Compared with ranibizumab (Lucentis) control, abicipar was shown to be noninferior in terms of preserving vision over a 52-week period, meeting the primary endpoint of the studies. AGN is intending to submit an application for approval to the FDA next year.

Looking forward: The key differentiator here was that abicipar pegol yielded similar efficacy using dosing regimens that were more spaced out. Lucentis is injected into the eye every month, and abicipar can be delivered once every 2 or 3 months, reducing the burden on patients. So this can make a pretty big difference in the standard of care for patients who are often old and may be far away from a facility where they can receive these regular injections, making it easier to adhere to the regimen.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked

CTI looks to move forward with the FDA

Company: CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Therapy: Pacritinib

Disease: Myelofibrosis

News: CTIC announced that it has had a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss the regulatory pathway for its JAK inhibitor pacritinib. CTIC indicated that, based on this feedback, it would be conducting a randomized phase 3 trial. The company hopes to have this study open for enrollment in 2019.

Looking forward: I think this is a very cautious, favorable approach for CTIC to take. It's better to risk angering shareholders for not moving "fast enough" than to move too quickly and risk disappointment because of poor planning. Of course, for anyone hoping that the they would be able to move very quickly with pacritinib, this may be disappointing. But it is very important to move methodically and not underestimate the FDA.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.