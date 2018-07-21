Crinetics IPO: Shares At 2.7x Its Cash Per Share With Competitors Trading At 6-7x

The shares are not expensive at 2.7x its cash per share. Other competitors are trading at 6-7x their cash per share with candidates at Phase 2.

Phase 2 clinical trials for CRN00808 will start in early 2019. Crinetics has two other candidates, for which Phase 1 clinical trials will start in 2019.

Crinetics is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

With patents generated in-house and a beneficial financial situation, Crinetics (NASDAQ:CRNX) seems to be an interesting biotech player. Other competitors with several product candidates in Phase 2 of development are trading at 6-7x their cash per share. With this multiple in mind, Crinetics shares would be worth, right now, $38-44. The only issue is that investors will need to wait about a year to see the company completing CRN00808's Phase 2.

Source: Prospectus

The underwriters are well-known. The investors will appreciate this feature:

Source: Prospectus

Business Overview and Product Candidates

Incorporated in Delaware on November 18, 2008, and headquartered in San Diego, California, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The research activities are described with the following words in the prospectus:

"We are a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Endocrine pathways function to maintain homeostasis and commonly use peptide hormones acting through G protein coupled receptors, or GPCRs, to regulate many aspects of physiology including growth, energy, metabolism, gastrointestinal function and stress responses." - Source: Prospectus

What are company's product candidates? Crinetics has three product candidates:

CRN00808 for the treatment of acromegaly: It is a new class of oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonists. In March 2018, the company reported initial results of a Phase 1 demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept. Crinetics expects to submit an investigational new drug application in the second half of 2018, and if accepted, it plans to initiate two Phase 2 clinical trials in acromegaly patients in early 2019.

CRN02481 for the treatment of hyperinsulinemias: A new class of oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor. A Phase 1 human proof-of-concept clinical trial is expected in the first half of 2019. The market should get to know the results in 2019.

CRN01941 for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs): It is an oral nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of NETs, which arise from the cells of the enteroendocrine system in the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, or, more rarely, the pancreas. The company expects to commence Phase 1 human proof-of-concept clinical trial in the first half of 2019. The results should be delivered by late 2019/early 2020.

What's the market opportunity for the most advanced candidate? More than 25,000 people in the United States suffer from acromegaly, which may be treated with company's candidate CRN00808. In addition, in 2017, injected somatostatin peptide drug, which is the current alternative for CRN00808, obtained sales for the treatment of acromegaly equal to $2.7 billion.

The following is the timetable provided by Crinetics in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Employees and Facilities - Is The Company Hiring New Personnel?

With the company being founded 10 years ago, the number of employees is not that large. As of June 30, 2018, Crinetics had 34 employees:

Source: Prospectus

Additionally, the company leases a 29,499 square foot facility in San Diego. With such a large space and the current number of employees, investors will be expecting the company to hire more personnel soon:

Source: Prospectus

The current members of the management also show that Crinetics is hiring personnel. The CME, CFO and vice president of development were hired in the last two years. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Why is it relevant to note that new personnel may be hired in the future? If the company hires more personnel, the expenses will increase, and Crinetics will run out of cash sooner. If this is the case, more sale of equity can be expected, which could lead to share price depreciations.

Beneficial Balance Sheet And Patents

Taking into account that Crinetics was founded in 2008, the state of the balance sheet is quite beneficial. The amount of assets, $15.5 million, is larger than that of liabilities of less than $2 million. In addition, as of December 31, 2017, the company reported abundant amount of cash, $14.1 million.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Has the company generated patents? Yes, it is beneficial that Crinetics did not acquire intangible assets from third parties. Research on Google Patents and the prospectus noted that Crinetics received three patents after applications made in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The name of one of the founders, Yun-Fei, vice president, can be seen as an inventor in one of the patents. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Google Patents

Income Statement: Grant Revenues From the National Institutes of Health

Like many other pharmaceutical IPOs, Crinetics does not report positive net income. In 2017 and 2016, the net income was negative, -$9 million and -$6 million respectively. That's an expected feature. Thus, investors will not really care about the losses. With that, it is very beneficial that the company reported positive revenues, thanks to grants given by the National Institutes of Health. Read the words below in this regard:

"For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017 and the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2018, revenues were derived from SBIR Grants awarded to us by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health." - Source: Prospectus

The image below shows the income statement provided in the prospectus. Note that the grant revenues were equal to $0.5 million in 2016 and $2 million in 2017. In addition, the R&D expenses were the most significant, $5.1 million and $9.2 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Source: Prospectus

Post-IPO Conversion of Convertibles and Cash

How did the company finance its operations before the IPO? Crinetics was able to sell convertible preferred stock, which was equal to $92 million as of March 31, 2018. New shareholders should get to know that the preferred stockholders could acquire shares at $1.04 and $3.2. These agreements were signed in 2015 and 2018 as shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

With assets of approximately $15 million, $92 million in preferred stock should not be appreciated by investors. Take into account that these are securities that can be converted and can create dilution risk. The image below shows the equity structure before the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is very beneficial that the company decided to convert these convertible preferred stock after the IPO. In the table below, the expected capitalization is shown, in which the preferred stock is non-existent:

Source: Prospectus

What's the cash per share expected after the IPO? As shown in the previous table, Crinetics expects to have $145 million after the IPO. With 23 million shares outstanding, after the conversion of the preferred stock, the cash per share is equal to $6.3. With the shares sold at $17, shares are expected to trade at 2.7x its cash per share.

Use of Proceeds

Most funds from the IPO will be used to finance the company's lead candidate, CRN00808:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, the company noted that the cash on hand will be sufficient to finance operations for the next 24 months. Investors should expect Crinetics to raise more capital after this time period, which could lead to share price decreases:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors and Valuation

Crinetics provided a long list of potential competitors developing products that could serve as an alternative to CRN00808, CRN02481, and CRN01941. The following are some of those competitors:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) with 16 employees, no debt and in Phase 3 of development trades below its cash per share.

Camurus AB (OTC:CAMRF) trades in the grey market, so it does not seem a good comparable peer.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) with 547 employees seems too large to be a good comparable peer of Crinetics.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) with 16 employees trades at more than 7x its cash per share after deducting the company's long-term debt. With that, the pipeline seems a bit better as compared to that of Crinetics:

Source: Eigerbio.com

From the list given, there does not seem to exist a peer that has exactly the same pipeline profile and similar capital structure. With that, the company does not seem expensive at 2.7x its cash per share. Other competitors like EIGR are trading at much higher valuations. But there are some others peers, like CHMNA, which do not seem to be successful and trade below their cash per share. Using these multiples, traders could expect the company to go to 6-7x its cash per share, or $38-44, at Phase 2 of development. On the contrary, if Crinetics is not successful at Phase 3, shares will trade below its cash per share.

Conclusion

With Phase 2 clinical trials starting in early 2019, new shareholders may need to wait for at least one year to get the clinical results, which is not ideal. In addition, Crinetics should raise more capital to finance the Phase 3 if Phase 2 is passed, which is not beneficial. Bear in mind that new sale of equity could create dilution risk and push the stock price down.

