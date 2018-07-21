PTC's Transition Is Paying Off

However, the expected acceleration in margin improvement and cash flow next year is necessary to support an already lofty valuation of the shares.

In the process, the biggest gains are actually in cash flow, where the company is really doing well with near triple-digit growth.

The company is on track with its three strategic initiatives to accelerate growth, convert to a subscription model, and expand margins.

PTC, Inc. (PTC) is making what can now be said a successful shift in its business. The shift is actually twofold:

A shift towards the IoT (Internet of Things) market

A shift towards a SaaS model

We'll discuss the first in some detail below; with respect to the latter, the transformation is nearing its completion with 91% of software revenue being recurring in Q3. The company will end its perpetual licenses for all software barring Kepware.

The company operates in several (not necessary exclusive) segments:

CAD

PLM

SLM

SCP (Smart Connected Products; IoT)

Traditionally, the company is active in the CAD and PLM markets. Its CAD tools are used to create and analyze product designs and run basic simulations, and CAD bookings growth was in double digits in Q3.

The company has a somewhat stronger presence in the PLM (product lifecycle management) market with the fifth version of its Creo platform released in March.

It has what seems to be a very interesting cooperation deal with ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), integrating its simulation suite Discovery Live into the Creo platform (which was already announced at LiveWorx).

The launch is expected later this year. Here is how management described its importance (Q3CC):

So just to simplify things for the benefit of everybody, think of Discovery Life being like a spell checker in a word processing document. You used to write a lot of text and then you'd stop writing and you would spell check and you'll find all the mistakes. You'll fix them all and then go back to writing more new text. And now like in Microsoft Word that spell check is running all the time and as you're typing or misspelling a word, it's already showing you that doesn't look like a word to me and if you make a capitalization mistake, it's correcting itself. So now take that kind of metaphor if you will and bring it over to CAD. We used to design, design, design, stop designing and go simulate find a whole bunch of problems, try to fix them all and then go back to designing. Now as you design its watching over your shoulder and literally every change you make, it tells you what are the implications of that change and that's a long way of answering your question.

Management believes that the penetration in its CAD base will eventually be very large, so this seems to give the Creo a leg up in the competition.

In Q3, PLM recovered from a sequential decline in Q2 due to the timing of large deals, and the segment returned to a double-digit growth y/y.

IoT

Gartner recently designated PTC's ThingWorx as a technology leader in the global IoT platform market (PR):

What is ThingWorx? Well... (PR):

...PTC's ThingWorx platform provides broad and robust sets of integrated IoT-specific development tools for building innovative IoT solutions for a variety of industry applications. ThingWorx includes rapid application development functionality, connectivity, advanced analytics, machine learning, and augmented reality, and integrates with leading device clouds. These capabilities enable businesses to securely connect assets and create innovative applications and services, supporting digital transformation initiatives across industries.

And there is more recognition (PR):

ThingWorx has also been named the best Industrial IoT Platform of 2018 by Berg Insight and IoT ONE.

Little surprise then that the momentum is growing here in different segments:

Recurring IoT software revenue was up 7% sequentially and 33% y/y.

SCO (Smart Connected Operations) market is growing at 40%+ rate, and management feels that with its solutions like ThingWorx, Kepware and Vuforia, it is in a very good position to win in this market, and this was testified by a host of new deals during the quarter, like deals with Hitachi, Micron (MU), and a Scandinavian car manufacturer.

(Smart Connected Operations) market is growing at 40%+ rate, and management feels that with its solutions like ThingWorx, Kepware and Vuforia, it is in a very good position to win in this market, and this was testified by a host of new deals during the quarter, like deals with Hitachi, Micron (MU), and a Scandinavian car manufacturer. While the deal with Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) was closed in the previous quarter, it sets the stage for more advances as the company will be selling a combined software suite, and this greatly enhances PTC's market credibility, as well as the value of its offerings. Rockwell will also invests $1B in PTC, as well as Blake Moret, the latter's chairman, will become a board member at PTC.

SCP (Smart Connected Product) market: There are deals with NCR. The massive presence of the latter in retail (POS solutions) makes this almost as big a deal as the one with Rockwell. There were other deals with Medtronic (MTD) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

(Smart Connected Product) market: There are deals with NCR. The massive presence of the latter in retail (POS solutions) makes this almost as big a deal as the one with Rockwell. There were other deals with Medtronic (MTD) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC). AR/VR: The bookings were up almost 50% sequentially and triple that of last year's Q3, although starting from a small base. Its acquisition Vuforia is starting to pay dividends as over 10,000 enterprises have purchased or are testing their technology for service and maintenance instructions, factory operator instructions, and virtual product demonstrations. The company also raked in deals with Microsoft (MSFT) Alecta and Canon (NYSE:CAJ).

Q3 Results

The company seems well on its way to achieve its strategic initiatives. There are three of these:

Increase top-line growth

Convert to a subscription model

Expand margins

How is the first one going?

Total revenue up 8% to $315M (y/y)

Subscription revenue up 69%

Software revenue up 10%

Total recurring software revenue up 15%

ARR up 15%

Q3 bookings up 26% to $113M (23% in constant currency)

$2M currency headwind

Higher-than-forecasted perpetual license sales

Lower professional service sales ($3M-4M lower than guided)

EPS of $0.36 (higher perpetual revenue and a lower tax produced a $0.06 benefit; forex and lower services revenues a $0.02 headwind)

A five-year perspective on the main metrics:

PTC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenue growth was impacted by the switch to a subscription-based model, but the benefits are ahead for investors. One can appreciate how investors were keenly aware of that:

PTC data by YCharts

The share price started to increase well before the company started to turn around its revenue decline and other operational metrics.

Margins

The idea of the SaaS model is that it not only leads to greatly increasing recurring revenues, but it will also boost margins, especially operational margins:

PTC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And indeed, there is considerable recovery, but we're not nearly at the levels of five years ago. But the future is supposed to be better. Here is management (Q3CC):

We expect greater than 200 basis points of margin expansion in fiscal '18, then to achieve rapidly accelerating margin expansion in fiscal '19 and beyond, driven again by the compounding benefit of multiple years of our maturing subscription model.

Indeed, operating margin was 18%, 90 basis points above the high-end of the guidance.

Cash

PTC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Here is the part where the new strategy is yielding its biggest results, and it's going to be better still (Q3CC, our emphasis):

We continue to expect fiscal '18 free cash flow of $210 million to $220 million, year-over-year growth of 96% at the midpoint. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be $214 million to $224 million, which excludes $4 million of cash payments related to our October 2015 restructuring. As with operating margin, we expect free cash flow to accelerate significantly in fiscal '19 as the subscription model matures.

That promises a bit of a bonanza, no less. And with the 96% y/y growth in Q3, a good part of that has already arrived.

PTC Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

A considerable part of the cash flow is from stock-based compensation though, something to keep in mind. The company used to buy back a considerable amount of shares, and that did get the share count down, but less so the last couple of years.

Cash and investments were actually down for the quarter, by $34M to $321M, and management said it completed its $100M share buyback program.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, the company expects (earnings PR):

In millions except per share amounts Operating Measures(1) Q4'18Low Q4'18High FY'18Low FY'18High Subscription ACV $ 55 $ 62 $ 173 $ 180 License and Subscription Bookings $ 135 $ 152 $ 451 $ 468 Subscription % of Bookings 82% 82% 77% 77% (1) An explanation of the metrics included in this table is provided below. Financial Measures Q4'18Low Q4'18High FY'18Low FY'18High Subscription Revenue $ 131 $ 133 $ 471 $ 473 Support Revenue 123 123 502 502 Perpetual License Revenue 25 27 107 109 Total Software Revenue 279 283 1,080 1,084 Professional Services Revenue 39 40 168 169 Total Revenue $ 318 $ 323 $ 1,248 $ 1,253 Operating Expense (GAAP) $ 207 $ 210 $ 827 $ 830 Operating Expense (Non-GAAP) 180 183 728 731 Operating Margin (GAAP) 9% 10% 7% 8% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 21% 22% 18% 19% Tax Rate (GAAP) 30% 30% (10%) (10%) Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) 10% 8% 9% 8% Shares Outstanding (GAAP) 120 120 118 118 Shares Outstanding (Non-GAAP) 120 120 118 118 EPS (GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 1.41 $ 1.46 Free Cash Flow $ 210 $ 220 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 214 $ 224

Valuation

PTC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analyst expect an EPS of $1.43 this fiscal year and $2 for 2019. 50 times forward earnings and nearly 10x sales; that's a very steep valuation.

Conclusion

The company is making good progress on three of its intended fronts: Revenue growth, IoT progress, and increasing operational margins. Funny enough, the best improvement isn't even especially targeted, and that's the increase in cash flow, which almost doubled in Q3.

However, an awful lot is already priced in the shares at the moment. Investors really need the company to deliver on next year's acceleration in operational margin and cash flow improvement to keep this party going.

We think that's doable, but not much can go wrong to spoil the picture. The company is priced for near perfection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.