Netflix Pt.2: The ETF Effect

With an over 100% YTD return, Netflix's (NFLX) 2Q earnings report was the only guaranteed way to distract the market from the dumpster fire that was the Helsinki summit. The company certainly didn't disappoint the president's press team, although investors were left unfulfilled, thanks to an earnings report that was more Iron Fist than Stranger Things. A major miss on new subscriber additions coupled with the expectation of slower subscriber growth in the third quarter, not to mention a higher cash burn rate, sent the stock plummeting after-hours and requiring us to produce a faster follow-up to our last post than Netflix can deliver on cash flow and on most first season shows!

The after-hours selloff followed by the obligatory dip-buying-rally on Tuesday was probably the most predictable outcome to the earnings miss, and it certainly cushioned the fall-out for the various ETFs we mentioned in "Netflix: After The Close," although the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) and Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) both appreciated the assist. Each has a strong NFLX allocation, nearly 6% for FDN and 8% for PNQI, which means they both took a one-day hit on Tuesday, although the dip-buying helped limit the spread of price pain to the other FANGs. Return-wise, that not only kept both ETFs in the black, but they also outperformed the broader market and both the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the new Communications Select Sector SPDR (XLC). Nothing but good times ahead, right?

The immediate price pain for current holders of FDN and PNQI might be over, but the fallout from NFLX's earnings release has helped our quant models focus in on a much bigger issue for these two Internet ETFs. Both funds have seen a sustained drop in their price momentum, which is an important part of our behavioral score, along with other factors including implied volatility and short interest. We look at momentum across a variety of periods broadly broken out as short-, medium- and long-term, and both their short-term momentum scores have begun to stagnate with their aggregate behavioral scores dropping over 10% from last Friday. In fact, PNQI has seen a much larger drop off from already lower scores compared to FDN. Given their large NFLX allocations, it might be easy just to blame their struggles on that one stock although there's a much larger story beneath the surface.

Fans of technical analysis might note that the funds' daily chart patterns are almost identical; both are stuck in the classic ascending wedge with a spring correction followed by new highs, although FDN is only slightly below its peak price compared to PNQI, which is also trading much closer to a number of simple moving averages. The result is that two funds with similar mandates have such wildly different performance with FDN outperforming PNQI by over 800 bps so far in 2018, although we should point out PNQI is still up over 23% YTD. The likely culprit for PNQI's "lousy" performance is that enemy of big returns, diversification.

We've already pointed out that FDN and PNQI have similar mandates and holdings and a willingness to go with smaller names, but PNQI has a lot more names in its portfolio, 95 to be exact, more than 2x the number in FDN which has a stricter methodology that governs stock inclusion. Both funds also have modified market cap weighting systems to limit the percentage in the largest names, but where FDN caps individual positions at 10% and positions over 4.5% to 45% of the portfolio, PNQI has a more nuanced strategy including allowing 5 positions of 8% or more. The result is that PNQI has a handful of large and moderate sized positions with a large percentage of the assets and A LOT of small allocations to tiny names which would be fine in most years but not when smaller names have started to outperform.

In fact, small-cap tech names have been on a role over the last week compared to their larger brethren after lagging for the last year. The best example of this is the Invesco S&P Small Cap Information Technology ETF (PSCT), up 13.3% over the last year compared to PNQI's 31% return, but now the tables have seemingly turned. The performance gap between the two has begun to narrow with PSCT up nearly 6% so far in third quarter while PNQI lags with a 2.5% gain while PSCT's behavioral score remains high. That small-cap performance could eventually be good for PNQI's larger portfolio; the problem is that the fund has TOO many names with small allocations versus FDN's more concentrated holdings.

In our last post, we talked about smaller names like New Relic (NEWR) and Okta (OKTA) that delivered double-digit returns and have continued to do so over the last few days. PNQI has both, but it has a relatively small 1.2% allocation in the portfolio, where at FDN they make up nearly 3% of the portfolio. Ditto other names like GoDaddy (GDDY), TripAdvisor (TRIP), and Blucora (BCOR) where the allocation difference might be relatively small, but the total effect is compounded by having the same issue repeated across multiple names. Add in the fact that PNQI has no Salesforce (CRM) exposure and minor differences in allocations to Amazon (AMZN) and the performance gap becomes more understandable.

So far, the story has been leaning all FDN's way, but PNQI could get a chance to get back in front very shortly. The most likely way for that to happen would be if this bout of small-cap tech strength continues with a wider range of names taking part. PNQI has a much broader mandate on the types of companies included in its portfolio, including a handful of foreign names to FDN's exclusive American-ness which includes a financial component. Several stocks to watch include E*TRADE (ETFC) and Ameritrade (AMTD), both prominent holdings in FDN with nearly 5% of the portfolio, but showing marked weakness and totally absent from PNQI.

