Nordic American Tankers: Stock Likely To Remain Sideways As Industry Headwinds Sustain

Company's financial headroom is restricted by declining EBITDA and interest coverage, but ample cash buffer to navigate challenging times.

Day rates likely to remain depressed for another 6-12 months, and this factor dominates in terms of stock movement.

Coverage Overview

I am initiating coverage on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) with a "Neutral" rating and an initial horizon of 6-9 months.

This coverage will discuss the factors for my view on the stock and the reasons to remain on the sidelines even as the stock has slumped by 82% in the last 24 months.

I will be touching on some interesting aspects to underscore my view with a focus on the industry and the company's asset valuation (its impact on financials).

Nordic American Tankers is the owner and operator of only Suezmax tankers with the company having 33 Suezmax tankers (including three newbuilds) as of March 31, 2018.

Sale Of Assets

As of March 31, 2018, Nordic American Tankers had 33 Suezmax tankers. However, according to the company's press release on June 26, 2018, eight tankers have been sold over a period of 3 months for a total consideration of $80 million.

In my view, the following are the implications of the asset sale:

The asset sale increases the company's cash buffer by $80 million. As of March 2018, total cash and equivalents were $37 million, and they increase to $117 million post the asset sale. However, 1Q18 cash flow numbers show that Nordic American Tankers reported negative OCF, and if that continues, the cash buffer can potentially decline in the coming quarters. While the asset sale provides cash buffer for the near-term, it also lowers the company's earning capacity. At the same time, selling off assets when industry sentiments are depressed would not be "smart selling" and would rather be classified as "distressed selling." This might also be an indication that industry recovery is unlikely anytime soon. If management were optimistic on industry recovery in the next 6-9 months, holding assets for the upturn would have been a better strategy.

Besides this, I also want to mention that the company's sale price of one tanker averaged around $10 million for tankers that were more than 20 years.

This is in sync with the Compass Maritime tanker value assessment. The same weekly report from Compass Maritime pegs the value of 10-year tankers (Suezmax) at $26 million.

Nordic American Tankers has a fleet of 28 tankers as of June 2018 with an average age of 10 years. Therefore, the company's tanker value would approximately be $730 million against a book value of $923 million in the balance sheet.

With long-term debt of $385 million, the company's loan-to-value comes to 53%, and Nordic American Tankers seems to have ample financial flexibility.

However, for 1Q18, the company reported EBITDA of $3.9 million, and considering interest expense of $7.1 million for the same period, EBITDA interest coverage comes well below 1.

In other words, low loan-to-value or low debt-to-capitalization remains irrelevant from a funding perspective as long as tanker day rates remain depressed.

Overall, the asset sale increases the company's cash position, but with industry sentiments likely to remain bearish, the cash utilization for acquisition of a younger fleet is unlikely to come anytime soon. On the other hand, the concern related to cash burn sustains.

Gradual Recovery Expected In Day Rates

From an industry perspective, there are two key factors that need to be discussed:

Supply scenario for tankers Production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC members and its impact

Coming to the first factor, independent industry reports suggest that recovery in day rates is only likely in the latter part of 2019.

According to BIMCO's chief shipping analyst, higher rates can be expected in 2H19. Similarly, industry outlook by Fairplay suggests that overcapacity pressure likely to extend into 2019.

On oil production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC members, there is a consensus that production cut is likely to extend through 2018. In addition, OPEC members have over-delivered on the production cut deal and that has further impacted the tanker market.

As oil remains firm at higher levels, there is a case for gradually increasing production. However, the impact is likely to be gradual and extending into 2019.

Both the factors of tanker supply and production increase clearly point to the view that stocks in the tanker industry will continue to face challenging times for the next 6-12 months. This would imply continued stress on day rates, EBITDA, and cash flows.

Nordic American Tankers therefore looks uninteresting, and the challenges are exaggerated by the fact that EBITDA stress has translated into EBITDA interest coverage of less than one.

I would rule out any bankruptcy scenario as Nordic American Tankers has ample cash buffer, but day rate of $10,000 to $11,000 is unlikely to support the stock upside.

Overselling Optimism

One of the points I wanted to mention additionally is that the company's press release in the recent past has sounded very optimistic, and below are headlines of some of the recent press releases:

At least for the next 6-12 months, I don't see a reason to be optimistic. In addition, my view is that dividends should have been discontinued and that would have been a prudent move.

While selling off old tankers reduces the average age of the fleet and infuses some liquidity, it is not a factor that will translate into stock upside in the given time horizon. The focus will be on day rates and the company's ability to minimize cash burn over the next 6-12 months.

Conclusion

Nordic American Tankers' stock has seen significant decline in the last 24 months, but that factor does not make current levels attractive for investment.

While the company is positioned to navigate the challenging phase without a balance sheet crisis, the dominant factor in determining stock upside is the industry outlook. As long as headwinds prevail, the stock can be avoided.

