Brandywine: Beyond Offices

Modernization will be the key to BDN's future success and the market has not realized it yet.

A look at two incredibly ambitious projects BDN has been working on.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) reported another quarter of earnings that can be described as "boring". One of the things that I love about the current management regime at BDN is that they are crystal clear about what they are doing and the results they expect. This leads to earnings reports that are relatively boring compared to some other tickers that I follow closely.

Unfortunately, the share price has remained rather flat since I first started writing about BDN. While I prefer my investments to start shooting up, the price action is not terribly surprising to me. As I said in my initial article:

My expectation is that this will be a long-term bet on the 2020s, with modest growth in the interim.

Office REITs remain relatively unpopular, with many investors fearing the impact of the relatively high cap-ex that occurs as leases expire, in a world where technology has made traditional office space less necessary.

I would argue that there is a lot to like about office space from a landlord's perspective. Companies want their space to be secure, so they willingly enter into very long-term leases. Moving an office is an expensive and difficult process.

Given how crucial offices are to a tenant's operations, tenants will renew their leases, or notify the landlord that they are terminating their lease, well in advance. This gives office REITs a high level of visibility for potential problems or opportunities. A well-run office REIT will be in advanced negotiations with renewal and potential new tenants long before the existing leases expire.

The obvious headwind for office space is that many of us no longer go to an office to work a 9-5. We carry our "offices" in our pockets and many of the functions that once required a physical location can be conducted from any home PC.

In REITs, stable and predictable cash flow is extremely valuable. The question is, can REITs get the stability and predictability historically experienced with offices, even as the internet dramatically impacts the demand?

Not Just An Office

One of the ways that BDN is securing their future is through ambitious mixed-use developments.

One such development is the Broadmoor campus, previously the offices of IBM (IBM) in Austin.

They are in the process of replacing an old office campus into something more modern and flexible.

The 66-acre campus, located just east of The Domain in northern Austin, will be converted into a "transit-oriented community" which will include office, multifamily, hotels, retail, and even a new MetroRail stop. Additionally, the area will include 10+ acres of parks and 23 miles of jogging trails.

BDN is not just building some offices, they are redeveloping an entire portion of the city.

BDN has achieved a significant milestone in this project as it has received all of the necessary government approvals for their master plan and the related zoning approvals. They have already substantially redeveloped one building, which is 96% leased, and are in the process of renovating Building 908 which they describe as an "amenity hub". That renovation is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.

By the end of the year, I expect BDN will be able to release more details of the construction schedule for the rest of the project.

As ambitious as it is, the redevelopment of the Broadmoor Campus is not BDN's most ambitious project. The Schuylkill Yard development is a 20-year six-phase, $3.5 billion, development that will completely remake the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The development will be on 14 acres and will consist of 5.1 million square feet of office, residential, advanced manufacturing, research facilities and academic facilities. While BDN is an office REIT, only about half of the planned Schuykill Yard space will be office space.

Construction has already started on Drexel Park, which will be the centerpiece of the development and will be completed by the end of the year. They also started on the redevelopment of One Drexel Plaza which will be a 283,000 sq. ft. office building and scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Both of these projects will provide increasing returns as buildings are completed. If the projects are successful, BDN could end up owning a substantial portion of the hottest neighborhoods in Austin and Philadelphia.

How To Pay For It

BDN has been actively managing their debt.

They have been pushing back maturities and also paying off debt through dispositions. Their goal is to have debt/GAV close to 30% by the end of the year.

BDN entirely prepaid for 2018 development costs through dispositions in 2017, and they will continue to sell operating properties opportunistically, as well as some of their vacant land holdings.

With over $100 million in cash on hand and a $600 million revolver that is open, BDN has plenty of cash to take care of immediate costs until they can be refinanced to long-term debt or repaid.

BDN will also continue to increase their cash flow through additional smaller developments.

Additionally, BDN will seek out joint venture partners, especially when working on portions of the development outside of their focus, like residential.

Ideally, BDN's share price will recover to the point that issuing equity will become a viable option. In the Q2 conference call, management made it clear that issuing common shares is not being considered at these levels.

With well-laddered debt, a conservative payout ratio, cash on hand, new developments coming online and plenty of experience working with JVs, BDN should have no problems with obtaining funding for the projects.

Conclusion

On the surface, Q2 earnings appear rather dull. BDN provides a detailed plan, and they are hitting the middle of the metrics.

However, in the background, they are making progress clearing many of the pre-development hurdles for two extremely ambitious developments that will provide decades of growth.

This type of long-term thinking might disappoint those watching the quarter to quarter numbers. However, it should pay significant dividends as the initial phases are complete and high-quality tenants are drawn to the neighborhoods that BDN is modernizing.

One day the market will wake up and smell the coffee. I prefer to be there before everyone else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.