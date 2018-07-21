Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.'s Q2 Is Going To Knock Your Socks Off

A recent presentation by Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) at the June 18-19 JPMorgan Energy Conference was quite bullish. After reading through the slides, I was like wow, how come these institutions didn't go out and buy the stock? Then, I looked at the stock chart, and it appears they did:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart above shows, the stock jumped up about $0.50/share on June 18 on higher-than-average volume. A small move (~2%) perhaps, but let's take a look at COG's bullish presentation that may have led to the buying.

Production

As we discovered in the Q1 report, due to larger pad sizes and a second completions crew that didn't come online until February, the company put no new wells on during the first three months of the year. But investors expecting production to fall in Q2 as a result will be surprised as COG reports it turned 20 new wells onto production during the quarter and estimates Q2 production will come in at 1,850-1,900 MMcfe/d, the midpoint of which is almost exactly what production was in the prior quarter. But it is the second half of the year when production will heat up. Cabot expects exit-to-exit production, adjusted for asset sales, will be up 35% yoy. That is primarily because of two new developments:

COG is the exclusive gas supplier to two new natural gas-fired power plants that are now in operation, and the new Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline scheduled to start-up any time now.

Power Plants

As shown in the graphic below, Cabot expects to supply 405 MMcf/d of gas to the new Moxie Freedom and Lackawanna Energy Center power plants once they begin running at full capacity:

Source: June JPMorgan Presentation

Note that equates to ~19% of COG's total Q1's production. What this means is that COG's overall risk profile is dropping because it is becoming more "utility like" due to the nature of these long-term power plant supply contracts. My rational is that the dividend is likely to go up in the near future because the EBITDA from these plants will be significant and very reliable.

Note the presentation also reported that Moxie was currently "accepting test gas" and that one train at Lackawanna was already online, and the other two are scheduled to go in-service during the 2H of this year. This is why I say the plants are now "operational". Not fully, but they are certainly running.

Atlantic Sunrise

Yet the bigger item in this "inflection year" for Cabot is its 1.05 Bcf/d of firm sales contracts and transport capacity reserved on the new Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. And there is good news on that front as Williams Partners (WPZ) reported a couple days ago that the project is targeted for mechanical completion in August and full service (1.7 Bcf/d) expected to commence in the second half of August. Of course that assumes the timely receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals. But to state the obvious, these days an oil or natural gas pipeline isn't in-service until it is IN-service. However, Atlantic Sunrise is obviously progressing well, and note that a portion of the mainline has already been placed into service (550 MMcf/d).

The Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project is a critical expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. It is effectively a "get out of jail" pipeline when it comes to unleashing Cabot's true production capability as the company has been in "idle mode" while more pipeline exit capacity out of the region gets built. This is why COG's stock has been an extreme under-performer the last few years. But I expect a nice pop in Cabot's stock the day Williams announces that Atlantic Sunrise has gone in-service.

Shareholder Returns

Economically, Cabot has some of the best natural gas producing acreage on the planet. With total finding and development cost of only $0.35/Mcfe and total "all-in" (including DD&A) costs of 1.58/Mcfe in Q1 of this year, the company's "breakeven" price on natural gas is extremely low (NYMEX closed today at $2.76/MMBtu). As a result, and combined with an increase in production enabled by the two power plants and Atlantic Sunrise, management expects to keep ramping up the dividend and share buybacks this year:

Source: June JPMorgan Presentation

Although the current $0.24/share dividend (1%) is certainly not a consideration from an investment point of view, it is the trajectory that counts. Last year COG raised the dividend 150% and this year another 20%. The bigger kicker is the 20 million shares of stock that the company has left on its share repurchase authorization. That equates to ~4.4% of the average shares outstanding as of the end of Q1 (459.7 million shares). So that's a nice chunk of the share count and let's hope that the company was buying its stock in June when it dipped under $23. Hopefully we'll get a full update by management on the Q2 conference call (due on Friday July 27th).

Guidance

In aggregate, management is guiding for between $1.6 and $2.5 billion of FCF (after tax) between 2018 and 2020:

That is a staggering amount of FCF for a company COG's size. And with a net debt to last twelve months EBITDA ratio of only 0.5x, the company certainly doesn't have much debt to service or interest expense. That is, COG's balance sheet is rock solid.

Note that at the midpoint of management's FCF estimates (call it $2 billion), it equates to roughly $4.35/share based on the Q1 share count of 459.7 million.

Summary & Conclusion

The market seems to have some doubts about COG's potential. Granted much depends on the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline being placed into service, but on that front, construction is nearing 100% completion. Meantime, the two gas power plants are now burning gas supplied by Cabot. As I previously mentioned, with the power plants' exclusive long-term supply contracts (~16% of Q1 production), Cabot's risk profile is shrinking while its utility-like profile (i.e. reliable EBITDA generation) is increasing. And with an estimated $4.35/share in FCF coming over the next couple years, shareholders can expect some nice dividend increases and more share buybacks. So I expect the Q2 report next week to be full of good news. Bottom line: Cabot O&G is a STRONG BUY and could easily hit $30 by the end of this year. While, yes, that is down from my previous over-enthusiastic estimate, it still a total return opportunity of 50%.

