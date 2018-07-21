Transocean: Update On Recent Developments

There's been a number of material developments in Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in recent days, and it's high time to go through them one by one.

First, the company has priced an offering of $600 million senior secured notes due 2025 at a rate of 6.125% per annum. The notes are secured by Deepwater Pontus, a modern drillship which is on contract with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) from October 2017 to October 2027 at a dayrate of $519,000. The company has played this trick before, using its modern rigs on long-term contracts to raise money.

The previous iteration of this strategy was the offering of $750 million of senior secured notes due 2024 with a rate of 5.875% per annum. These notes are secured by Songa Enabler and Songa Encourage, which were acquired in the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

The market continues to show its willingness to lend money to Transocean due to long-term contracts of its best rigs. The rates remain so-so, a combination of rising interest rates elsewhere and continuous challenges in the offshore drilling market.

In another development, Transocean has recently announced a 13-well contract for the midwater semi-sub Transocean 712. The rig will begin work in March 2019 in the UK North Sea with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The company stated that the backlog is $75 million while the duration is 580 days, calculating to a dayrate of $129,000. This is a very positive development for the company, as its old rig will continue to work due to the current tightness of the North Sea market segment.

Transocean also announced an 11-well contract for the ultra-deepwater semi-sub GSF Development Driller I. The rig will work for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in Australia, starting from the first half of 2019. The work is going to take 955 days with a backlog of $158 million, calculating to a dayrate of $159,000. Australia is currently a small market with few rigs in the region (data from InfieldRigs): one jack-up (Ensco 107) and six semi-subs - Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) Ensco 5006, Ensco DPS-1, Ensco MS-1, Diamond Offshore's (NYSE:DO) Ocean Monarch, Stena Drilling's Stena Clyde, and Transocean's GSF Development Driller I. This allowed Transocean to get a reasonable (by current standards, of course) dayrate for the rig, although it shows that even in the tighter segments, the true dayrate recovery is still far away.

While the recent developments are certainly positive for Transocean, I doubt that they will bring much upside in the near term. The reason for this is that in Transocean's case, most positive cash flow is already fixed in its high-margin, long-term contracts from the previous era. In this situation, the market is paying more attention to the general state of things in the floater segment of the offshore drilling market rather than minor (compared to the size of the enterprise) positive changes that the new contracts bring.

With Brent oil in the $70-80 range, the trend is certainly to the upside, but the rate of change in the floater segment deserves to be better. Outside of the North Sea segment, we have yet to see any real strength. Even in a distant market with few rigs available like Australia, the tightness led to putting rates above breakeven - but no more.

In the near term, the next important catalyst is the company's second-quarter earnings report (July 30, after market close) and the subsequent earnings call (July 31, 9 a.m. EDT). Until then, the company's shares will likely follow the oil price and peer group dynamics. Stay tuned.

