Turning Points For The Week Of July 16-20

Although building permits are off this year, the decline is due to weakness in two regions that can be interpreted as a cooling-off from last year's hectic activity.

The purpose of Turning Points is to analyze the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economy has shifted from expansion to contraction. In other words, have we reached an economic "Turning Point."

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest monthly report on building permits which declined 2.2% M/M and 3% Y/Y. Here's a 10-year chart of the data:

There are two general trends. First, since 2011 the data has moved higher; permits have increased from 400,000 to ~850,000, which is a solid increase. But there is a trend that started at the beginning of the year which is a modest decrease. Two regions of the country are responsible for the decline:

The big drop is occurring in the West (right chart, about 24% of permits), where starts have declined from ~230,000 to ~200,000. Permits in the Midwest (left chart, 14% of permits) also declined, but only by about 10,000. But both are declining after strong advances in the previous year. This means the recent drops could simply be a cooling-off period after strong gains the previous year. At the same time, permits in the South have been consistent:

Permits in the NE continue to move sideways:

Recent weakness would be much more concerning if it were happening across the country. But it's contained to two regions, meaning the most likely explanation is this is a temporary lull, not the beginning of a new trend.

As we are now in the middle of earnings season, let's also look at corporate profits, but from a slightly different perspective: gross output by industry as measured by the BEA.

Above is a five-year graph of the Y/Y percentage change in the gross output of five industry sectors. Manufacturing is the only area that contracted over the last five years, and that was caused mainly by the oil market collapse. But over the last six quarters, all areas have expanded.

Leading Indicators Conclusion: while permits are down modestly this year, the decrease is limited to two regions and probably occurred in response to accelerated activity the previous year. Meanwhile, business output is doing very well. There is nothing in the figures indicating a slowdown is on the horizon.

Coincidental Numbers

Retail sales increased .5% M/M and 6.6% Y/Y. But the charts contain the real story:

The top charts show total retail sales while the bottom chart shows sales ex-autos. The left charts show the absolute level while the right charts show the Y/Y percentage change. All four charts are at 5-year highs. You simply can't get better data than that.

The Federal Reserve also released the latest industrial production numbers. The overall number increased .6% and is at a 5-year high:

The Y/Y number (on the right) is also near a 5-year high.

The table from the Fed release shows broad-based strength:

Of the market group's categories, final products increased strongly after declining the previous month. While non-industrial supplies declined, the drop was most modest. And materials output continued to grow. Of the major industry groups, only utilities dropped (as an aside, utilities have been weak for most of this expansion).

Another way to look at the data is the Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti Business Conditions Index from the Philadelphia Fed, which is a real-time tracker of coincidental and leading data:

This is also pointing towards continued expansion.

Coincidental Numbers Conclusion: These are in great shape. The Consumer has driven sales to five-year highs and output continues to expand. The economy continues to hum along just fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.