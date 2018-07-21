Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

President Trump sat down with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Crimea, Syria and election meddling were likely on the summit's agenda, but no aide or official from the U.S. delegation were present during the meeting's initial stages. A controversial press conference ensued, coming on the tails of a tense NATO summit during which Trump lambasted allies for not meeting their defense spending commitments.

Tuesday:

The spotlight fell on Jerome Powell as he delivered his semi-annual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill. The Fed Chair stuck to an upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy while downplaying the impact of global trade risks on upcoming rate rises. The bullish outlook buoyed the dollar and put a squeeze on gold, which fell to $1,222/ounce - its lowest level in a year.

Wednesday:

Less than 24 hours after accepting four hostile amendments to her customs bill, Theresa May maintained her fragile grip over the Brexit process. She narrowly survived an attempt by pro-European Conservative MPs to keep Britain in the EU customs union, meaning the U.K. will develop its own trade policy after Brexit. Declaring themselves the "flag bearers of free trade," Japan and the EU also signed the world's largest bilateral trade pact covering about a third of global GDP.

Thursday:

Plunging drilling costs have sparked an explosion of production in Texas, and is making the state a global oil superpower. According to HSBC, The Permian Basin and Eagle Ford oilfields are expected to produce 5.6M barrels per day by 2019, topping the 4.8M bpd output of Iraq and 3M bpd of Iran. That would make Texas the world's No. 3 oil producer, behind only Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Friday:

President Trump is willing to up the ante in the trade war with Beijing and could slap tariffs on every Chinese good imported to the U.S. "I'm ready to go to 500," he told CNBC, referencing the $505.5B of American imports from China in 2017, compared to the $129.9B the U.S. exported to the country last year. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan slid overnight to its lowest in more than a year, stoking worries Beijing's currency management could be the next flash point in a trade dispute with the U.S.