Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Investor concerns over a new round of tariffs were counterbalanced at the end of the week by some strong earnings reports from Microsoft, Honeywell and Capital One. Stocks were flat for the week, as the Dow ended +0.2% but the S&P and Nasdaq finished virtually unchanged. The 10-year yield ended the week at 2.90% and the two-year yield finished up at 2.60%. Some analysts saw the increased 2-10 spread as a sign that investors believe President Trump's criticism of the Fed could slow down the pace of rate hikes.
Economy
Monday:
President Trump sat down with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Crimea, Syria and election meddling were likely on the summit's agenda, but no aide or official from the U.S. delegation were present during the meeting's initial stages. A controversial press conference ensued, coming on the tails of a tense NATO summit during which Trump lambasted allies for not meeting their defense spending commitments.
Tuesday:
The spotlight fell on Jerome Powell as he delivered his semi-annual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill. The Fed Chair stuck to an upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy while downplaying the impact of global trade risks on upcoming rate rises. The bullish outlook buoyed the dollar and put a squeeze on gold, which fell to $1,222/ounce - its lowest level in a year.
Wednesday:
Less than 24 hours after accepting four hostile amendments to her customs bill, Theresa May maintained her fragile grip over the Brexit process. She narrowly survived an attempt by pro-European Conservative MPs to keep Britain in the EU customs union, meaning the U.K. will develop its own trade policy after Brexit. Declaring themselves the "flag bearers of free trade," Japan and the EU also signed the world's largest bilateral trade pact covering about a third of global GDP.
Thursday:
Plunging drilling costs have sparked an explosion of production in Texas, and is making the state a global oil superpower. According to HSBC, The Permian Basin and Eagle Ford oilfields are expected to produce 5.6M barrels per day by 2019, topping the 4.8M bpd output of Iraq and 3M bpd of Iran. That would make Texas the world's No. 3 oil producer, behind only Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Friday:
President Trump is willing to up the ante in the trade war with Beijing and could slap tariffs on every Chinese good imported to the U.S. "I'm ready to go to 500," he told CNBC, referencing the $505.5B of American imports from China in 2017, compared to the $129.9B the U.S. exported to the country last year. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan slid overnight to its lowest in more than a year, stoking worries Beijing's currency management could be the next flash point in a trade dispute with the U.S.
Stocks
Monday:
The week started with the most important aviation trade show of the year, attracting about 100,000 trade visitors from 100 countries. Alternating every year with the Paris Air Show in France, the Farnborough International Air Show runs until July 22. In 2016, the last time Farnborough played host, more than $124B in sales and commitments were placed at the exhibition.
Tuesday:
Crypto bounce... Bitcoin (BTC-USD) traded above $7,500 for the first time in a month, while rivals including Ripple (XRP-USD), Ether (ETH-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) also advanced. Despite shrugging off some security and regulatory concerns that have plagued digital currencies for much of this year, Bitcoin still remains more than 60% below its all-time high from last December.
Wednesday:
Amazon reached a $900B market value for the first time, nipping at Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) heels as Wall Street's most valuable. The news comes after the company announced it sold more than $100M in products during its annual Prime Day sale. Shares are up over 57% so far this year, bringing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) increase to over 123,000% since it listed on the Nasdaq in 1997.
Thursday:
Comcast has surrendered to Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a bidding war over Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) film and cable assets, but managed to push up its rival's acquisition expenses by nearly $20B, a play that could constrain Disney's ammunition in future dealmaking. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will now try to clinch a £26B acquisition of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) - in which Fox already owns a 39% stake - as the media industry undergoes a massive reshaping.
Friday:
Adding to similar moves by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Merck (NYSE:MRK) is the latest drugmaker to nod to public pressure on rising costs. It cut the price of hepatitis C treatment Zepatier by 60%, and a number of other medicines by 10%. The price change also included a commitment not to increase the average net price across Merck's product portfolio by more than the inflation rate, but that pledge still leaves room for higher increases on individual drugs.