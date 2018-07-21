U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Bud, Biotechs, Banks And Breast Implants Make Gains In 9-IPO Week

The IPO market came back full force this week following the July 4th pause. Nine deals raised a combined $931 million, averaging a gain of 29%.

Five biotechs went public, including top performer Allakos, which finished the week up 95%. Tilray grabbed headlines as the first marijuana seller to IPO in the US, and excitement in the space drove a 75% gain. High-growth breast implant maker Establishment Labs turned heads with a 47% gain. Two small regional banks also completed offerings. Eight of the nine IPOs finished positive; the sole exception was Constellation Pharmaceuticals, which plummeted 23%.

at 07/20 Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) $128M $853M 13% +74% +95% Developing antibodies for allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) $153M $1,637M 13% +32% +75% Canadian vertically integrated supplier of medical and recreational cannabis. Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) $67M $373M 13% +38% +47% Fast-growing provider of silicone breast implants outside the US. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) $102M $421M 6% +44% +35% Clinical-stage biotech developing oral therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) $241M $1,994M 10% +5% +15% Preclinical biotech developing novel therapies based on red blood cells. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) $41M $174M 4% +13% +9% Community bank in Washington state. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) $101M $500M 0% +1% +1% Developing oncolytic immunotherapies to fight solid tumors. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) $38M $148M -5% +4% +1% Denver, CO-based bank and wealth manager for high net worth individuals. Constellation Pharma (NASDAQ:CNST) $60M $410M 0% -23% -21% Developing epigenetic cancer therapies that modulate abnormal genes.

Tilray popped 32% on its first day, and then got even higher, finishing the week up 75%. The high-growth stock appears to be benefiting from group momentum and market opportunity. Like other Canadian cannabis producers, Tilray is building out massive capacity in anticipation of a potential global shift toward legalization, starting with Canada in the fall. Yet, the unprofitable company is valued at over $2.8 billion, with just $23 million in LTM sales.

Establishment Labs priced an upsized offering above the range to raise $67 million at an IPO market cap of $373 million. The Costa Rican breast implant maker finished the week up 47%. Recent high-growth medical device IPOs (e.g. INSP) have had strong performance, as well as close competitor Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). The extra IPO cash was a boon, given its very high cash burn (-32% EBITDA in LTM).

Allakos was the week's winner, flying up 74% on day one and finishing with a 95% gain. Backed by Alta Partners, RiverVest and Roche, Allakos is developing antibodies for rare inflammatory diseases. Its therapy could also target a wide range of applications including allergies and asthma. Early trial results have been positive, with more readouts expected in early 2019.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals jumped 35% after pricing an upsized offering at the high end of the range. The rare endocrine disease biotech addresses a large market with a convenient oral therapy, and has a pipeline of other candidates.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals dropped 23% on its debut, the year's worst first-day performance for an IPO. It downsized its offering by 25%, raising $60 million at the midpoint. Insiders upped their commitments to 64% of the deal, leaving a float of just $22 million worth of shares. Excitement over epigenetic cancer therapies allowed it to raise over $200 million privately, but numerous adverse events for it and competitors likely cooled investor interest, in addition to its early stage.

Rubius Therapeutics raised $241 million as the week's largest company by IPO market cap ($2.0 billion). Preclinical Rubius opened up 35%, settled to a first-day gain of just 5%, then rebounded to 15% by week-end. The Flagship-backed biotech is developing novel therapies based on "superblood" with a variety of potential applications.

Replimune Group raised $101 million by pricing at the midpoint, and traded up 1% on Friday. The immuno-oncology biotech has an experienced management team, but it is still early stage with many competitors on the field.

Coastal Financial raised $41 million in a slightly upsized offering just above the midpoint, giving it a $174 million market cap at IPO. Headquartered in Everett, WA, the community bank showed solid loan growth, with an improving efficiency ratio (68% in MRQ) and ROE (11%).

First Western Financial priced at the low end to raise $38 million at a $148 million market cap. The Denver bank and wealth manager finished the week up 1%. Earnings are currently hampered by a high efficiency ratio and low return metrics.

AFG Global (NYSE:AFGL) had been looking to kickstart the IPO market's energy sector, but postponed its $300 million offering. Backed by Carlyle, the oil and gas OEM's customer concentration and 2017 bankruptcy may have turned off investors.

Underwriter Megalith Financial Acq. (MFACU) $150M SPAC Chardan Blank check company formed to acquire a financial services business. Tenzing Acquisition (TZACU) $50M SPAC Maxim Blank check company formed to acquire a business in India. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) $35M Health Care Cantor Fitz. Developing immunotherapies targeting pathogens associated with pneumonia. Pacific City Financial (PCB) $50M Financials KBW California commercial bank primarily serving Korean-American communities. Pintec Technology (PT) $70M Financials Goldman (Asia) Operates an online platform that enables merchants to offer financing in China. Ra Medical (RMED) $86M Health Care Piper Jaffray Develops excimer lasers used to treat dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. Remora Royalties (RRI) $100M Energy RBC Owns and acquires overriding royalty, mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties.

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 9.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 6.0%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and SNAP (NYSE:SNAP). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 5.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 5.4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.