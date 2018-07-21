From Buenos Aires With (No) Love

The already palpable tension was ratcheted up another notch on Friday, and now, the stakes for markets are higher than ever.

The titans of global finance and a bevy of other economic leaders are gathered in Argentina to talk shop this weekend.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is wheels down in Buenos Aires for the G-20 meeting and he's facing a tough crowd.

On Friday evening, in "And Now, Commence The Currency War", I talked at length about the market implications of President Trump's CNBC interview and followup tweets, in which he linked Fed hikes and the dollar (UUP) strength those hikes have engendered to the trade war.

Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen that China's currency is "dropping like a rock" (which it is) and the President (accurately) linked that to the policy divergence between the Fed and the PBoC, with the latter having embarked on a series of steps aimed at easing domestic financial conditions in order to provide ample liquidity and ensure that China's economic deceleration continues to be controlled and gradual (i.e., not a "hard landing").

The interview pushed the dollar lower in late Thursday trading and early Friday (in Asia), the PBoC weakened the yuan fixing by the most in over two years, a clear sign that Beijing is acutely aware of the possibility that the Fed will come under pressure to reduce the policy divergence between the two countries.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted the following about the dollar:

The dollar [is] gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge.

In other words: recent dollar strength is partially offsetting the effect of the tariffs. The following annotated chart from Goldman demonstrates how the offshore yuan was whipsawed on the headlines:

(Goldman)

Trade wars and currency wars are always just two sides of the same coin, but as multiple analysts from a bevy of banks opined yesterday, this clearly focuses things on FX and marks the "official" start of a currency war.

In the first post linked above, I noted that "this is made all the more interesting coming as it does amid the G20 meeting." Steve Mnuchin is considered to be a moderate in the administration when it comes to trade, but really, if you cut through the niceties, he opposes the protectionism. He's said as much on any number of occasions and he famously clashed with trade hawk Peter Navarro when the two were in Beijing for negotiations back in May. Subsequently, Bloomberg reported that Mnuchin was deliberately staying silent in what amounted to a protest of the tariff push.

Since the last G-20 summit Mnuchin attended in March, the trade tensions have obviously been ratcheted up materially. We've gone from the duties on residential washing machines and the prospect of steel and aluminum tariffs to the imposition of the metals duties, levies on $34 billion in Chinese imports (with tariffs on $16 billion more due in a matter of weeks), the threat of tariffs on $200 billion in additional goods from China, brinksmanship on $275 billion worth of tariffs on cars and, on Friday, Trump's threat to "go to $500 billion", where that means effectively taxing everything Beijing exports to the U.S.

Here's a handy chart from a Goldman note out Friday that helps you keep track of things:

(Goldman)

I think this goes without saying, but just in case: there is no way to "explain" this, if you're Mnuchin at the G-20. You can certainly try and elaborate on why the U.S. feels like this is necessary to correct years of unfair trade practices, but it is now impossible to downplay it or to otherwise suggest that concerns are overblown. "Overblown" is everywhere and always a subjective term, but it would make little sense to suggest that America's trade partners should somehow be expected to look at that chart and write it off as inconsequential.

With each passing escalation, analysts and economists are compelled to begrudgingly admit that it may take a correction in global risk assets to bring everyone to the table to settle things once and for all. Here's what BNP wrote in a sweeping new note out this week:

[There is] no end in sight to the US-led trade disputes. We believe things are likely to get worse before they get better. It might take a deterioration in the growth outlook or an adverse market reaction (or both) to pave the way for a deal.

Below, find a graphic that summarizes the bank's analysis. Do note that they are assigning a 20% probability to a "full-blown global trade war", a situation they say would "lead to a global recession." For those of you who like projections, also note that this visual includes the bank's forecasts for the dollar, 10Y yields, multiple currency crosses and multiple equity benchmarks under each scenario.

(BNP)

On Saturday morning, Mnuchin spoke to reporters in Buenos Aires and his first order of business was to address the contention that the President is stepping into monetary policy with the aim of intervening in currency markets. You can read the details of his comments here, but for our purposes, just note that the Treasury Secretary contends that he (Mnuchin) has no interest in where the dollar trades in the short term and that Fed independence is something that will not be encroached upon.

That's a decent start, but you can bet he's going to be pressed on those issues repeatedly as discussed at length in a new Bloomberg piece called "Mnuchin's Shift to Trade Warrior Makes Him Likely Target at G-20".

One of the key issues the Group of 20 finance ministers should carefully consider is what the likely fallout would be for emerging markets in the event China moves to push the yuan even weaker. Former Goldman Chief FX strategist and current Chief Economist at the IIF, Robin Brooks (who has weighed in a lot lately via Twitter), wrote the following on Friday:

One of the hardest hit currencies after the RMB step deval on August 11, 2015, was the Malaysian Ringgit, which was in focus both as a CNY proxy and oil exporter. Other EM Asia currencies held in well, in part due to official foreign exchange intervention.

For their part, Brooks's old employer is sticking to a relatively benign view on further yuan depreciation citing multiple factors including relatively stable economic activity (and as usual, assessing that always depends on your definition of "stable") and concerns about ensuring that the push to internationalize the currency remains intact. Here's an excerpt from a Goldman FX note out Friday:

We are unsure how Chinese policymakers will respond to the latest comments from the White House, but aside from tariff-related issues we see three reasons why any further CNY depreciation would likely be limited and gradual, and why chasing USD/CNY higher is probably the wrong trade. First, capital controls look effective, as the 4% depreciation in the Yuan vs the Dollar in June only resulted in limited outflow pressures. Second, although copper prices have declined sharply, direct measures of China activity growth are still solid (with our June CAI tracking 7.5%), and Chinese policymakers have taken actions to support growth. Third, China may have reasons unrelated to its negotiations with the US to keep its currency broadly stable, such as the medium-run goal of encouraging portfolio inflows and seeing greater RMB internationalization.

When it comes to the RMB internationalization issue, I would encourage you to consider whether the calculus for Beijing has changed in light of recent events. As I noted on Friday amid the headline deluge, I am not sure what makes everyone think that Beijing wouldn’t be willing to risk further weakness in the currency. They have demonstrated that they can and will resort to draconian measures to halt capital flight, and the idea that they would be concerned about the optics around that in an environment where the Trump administration is clearly unconcerned about optics in its pursuit of a “victory” in the global trade spat, seems far-fetched.

Meanwhile, commodities are flashing a warning signal about demand destruction. Those interested in the lengthy version on the raw materials story can find it here, but the overarching point is that tariffs should be inflationary to a point, but beyond a certain threshold, the threat of a downturn in global growth catalyzed by the trade frictions risks across-the-board demand destruction. That showed up this week when the Bloomberg Commodity Index fell into correction territory off the May peak:

(Bloomberg)

As far as U.S. equities (SPY) go, the main risk here is that the malaise that's recently manifested itself in the Shanghai Composite falling into a bear market, emerging markets (EEM) suffering through their worst quarter since 2015 and European auto shares getting crushed (to name a few) simply spills over into the U.S. thanks to souring sentiment and the interconnectedness of modern markets.

But mechanically, the risk comes from margin pressure, or so says Goldman in the same note from which Exhibit 1 shown above is pulled. Here's a quick passage:

For all US industry, roughly 15% of cost of goods sold is imported. We assume that S&P 500 companies, which are more global in nature and have more complex supply chains, import roughly 30% of COGS. This is consistent with the 29% of S&P 500 sales is generated outside the US. Imports from China comprise 18% of total US imports. Conservatively assuming no substitution to other suppliers or pass-through of costs, and no boost to domestic revenues or change in economic activity, a 10% tariff on all imports from China would lower our 2019 S&P 500 EPS estimate by 3% to $165. If tensions spread and a 10% tariff were implemented on all US imports (highest rate since 1940s) our EPS estimate would fall by 15% to $145.

And see, that speaks to how the earnings pillar for U.S. stocks has the potential to crack under pressure from a globalized trade conflict. If that were to play out, all you'd have left is buybacks assuming no multiple expansion.

Just a quick reminder: small caps (IWM) are not as insulated as you might think. As Barclays wrote earlier this month, "small caps' Imports/Sales ratio is much higher and thus the impact of import tariffs (imposed by the U.S. government) is likely to be much higher than large caps."

I could go on and on and on. The point, on Saturday, is that this is the discussion Steve Mnuchin is confronting while at the G-20 in Argentina. Obviously, not all of these issues will be discussed specifically (although some of them most assuredly will), but they will all be in focus symbolically.

Again, the Treasury Secretary it is not in an enviable position.

The good news for the U.S. economy is that while the trade policy uncertainty index is elevated (see chart below), a recent analysis by Goldman showed that it doesn't have any predictive power when it comes to presaging trends in domestic investment growth.

(PolicyUncertainty.com, Goldman)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.