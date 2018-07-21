eBay: In Stagnation Mode

GMV growth in the U.S. also showed its weakest growth rate since a year ago, while the volume of sold items stayed flat.

Despite all the signals that keep pointing to its demise, eBay (EBAY), the one-time e-commerce wunderkind, continues to plod forward as if it was still a giant of the internet. Like last quarter's earnings release, eBay's Q2 post showed a company that is continually unable to meet analysts' targets as the company fails to accelerate the process of bringing new buyers to its platform.

Rightly so, eBay has been one of the worst-performing of the large-cap internet stocks all year, despite general enthusiasm for the e-commerce space. Companies like Etsy (ETSY) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) that were earlier pegged as losers, for example, have shot up meaningfully in the first half of 2018, as has perpetual giant Amazon.com (AMZN). eBay, however, seems incapable of reversing its slow decline. Year to date, the stock is down nearly 10%:

EBAY data by YCharts

Yet, I believe the shares have further to fall. Activity on eBay seems to simply be running cold. Call it the hangover effects of eBay's fee hikes in the past several years - as sellers walked out on eBay in protestation of higher seller fees and took their variety of wares with them, buyers also saw less and less reason to buy on eBay. One of the things shoppers like most about Amazon is that it's the "everything store," where you can type in even the most obscure of items and find at least one seller that carries it. On eBay, with both the selection and volume of items getting thinner, it's getting harder and harder to bring buyers to the platform and, more importantly, reverse the steep deceleration in GMV growth.

I've always found the following chart in eBay's earnings presentations entertaining - largely due to the fact that eBay manipulates the scaling of the chart in an attempt to show massive user growth. In reality, buyer growth has been stagnant and essentially flat over the past two years. Since the start of 2017 (six quarters back) to 2Q18, eBay has grown active buyers by a measly 6%:

Figure 1. eBay active buyers

Source: eBay investor relations

This quarter, active buyers grew just 4% y/y - but if we strip out the 3 million buyers associated with the Giosis acquisition, that metric becomes about one point worse.

In my view, eBay will likely stick around for quite a while longer, but it will continue to stagnate and disappoint both its customers as well as its investors. I've long been an eBay bear, and its most recent Q2 numbers validate the thesis that eBay has a very limited future.

Q2 download

Here's a look at eBay's Q2 results:

Figure 2. eBay Q2 results

Source: eBay investor relations

Revenues grew 9% y/y to $2.64 billion, falling one point short of analyst expectations of $2.66 billion (+10% y/y) and worse yet, also decelerating three points from last quarter's growth rate of 12% y/y. Note also that eBay's revenue was still helped by positive FX movements; on a constant-currency basis, eBay's revenue growth would have been just 6% y/y (versus 7% y/y last quarter).

Whenever an internet company's growth stalls to sub-10%, it's always a red flag. In eBay's case, the problem is closely linked to its stagnation in GMV:

Figure 3. eBay GMV trends

Source: eBay investor relations

eBay's international business seems to be holding up just fine with the same 6-7% y/y growth it has seen for quite some time, but U.S. GMV at 5% y/y growth saw its worst performance since 2Q17. Note also that StubHub, which has long been one of eBay's growth drivers, saw anemic 5% y/y GMV growth in the quarter. Devin Wenig, eBay's CEO, further commented that the company is struggling through a "weaker StubHub event landscape, which will put pressure on our revenue for the second half." You'll note also as well that the count of sold items were exactly flat in the quarter, the first such quarter since 2017.

It's not surprising, then, that eBay's forecast heavily missed analyst consensus for the remainder of the year. The company is guiding to $10.75-$10.85 billion in revenue versus expectations for $10.95 billion. On a currency-neutral basis, this range implies just 6-7% y/y growth.

Making the situation worse in a time of revenue deceleration is the fact that eBay has been unable to drive down costs and produce margin growth. Operating income of $406 million represents an operating margin of 15.4%, and is down -15% y/y versus 2Q17's operating income of $480 million. That's also a 540 bps contraction in operating margin from 2Q17's 19.8%.

All of eBay's operating expense components - from sales and marketing to product development - saw a significant y/y increase. eBay's CFO called out "increased investments in payments, marketing, and Japan" as major drivers for the cost increase in the company's earnings call. But despite the ongoing "investments" that eBay has made over the past several quarters, we are still yet to see meaningful signs of improvement in GMV growth. The company further noted that due to the Japan acquisition, the company's pro forma operating margin performance would be at the low end of a previously stated range of 27 to 30%.

All of eBay's bottom line EPS improvements were driven by tax changes, not by true operating improvements. Last year's quarter had a one-time tax charge, and this year includes the benefits of a lower-rate corporate tax code. As such, the company's pro forma EPS of $0.53 beat analyst consensus of $0.51 by a hair.

Key takeaways

Though eBay may have the look and feel of a cheap internet stock - it's one of the only companies in the space that hasn't advanced double digits in the year to date - the company is a true value trap. When a company of eBay's scale stops growing as quickly, it's typically expected to take a laser focus on costs and begin improving operating margins. In eBay's case, however, it seems that the company is throwing good money after bad in an attempt to resurrect its growth - and as a result, margins are declining while revenue growth fails to keep up.

In my view, eBay's challenges aren't going to let up anytime soon. Continue staying cautious on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.