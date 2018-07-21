Cleveland-Cliffs: Next Target $12.00

I’ve been asked many times when the market will finally see that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is a strong company that deserves a significantly higher valuation. Investors waited quarter after quarter, but the market seemed to always find a way to throw doubts at the company’s shares. Sometimes the valuation was getting completely ridiculous (see my past articles “Why Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Buy At $7” and “Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Steal At $6”). However, this is how the stock market typically works: even if all the necessary information is available, the market waits until this information is thrown at its face and only then acts. Investors and traders alike should love this stock market’s feature as it creates mispricing and, therefore, allows market participants to make money.

Finally, it looks like the stock market has no chance to ignore Cliffs’ success. The company has reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating analysts’ estimates by a wide margin. The key reason for this result was the strength of the domestic steel market, which led to high demand and high premiums for Cliffs’ pellets. As a result of these factors, Cliffs sold 6 million tons of pellets at a price of $112.6 per ton. Furthermore, the company revised its full-year sales guidance to 21 million tons due to strong demand:

Note that the number under “revenues” is not a company guidance but a simple extrapolation of what it has seen so far. Meanwhile, steel prices continue to go up:

Source: steelbenchmarker.com

Analysts have been constantly revising their estimates to the upside, but they still look conservative:

Source: Yahoo Finance

For the first six months of this year, Cliffs has scored earnings of $0.72 per share (compared to the previous-year figure of just $0.03 per share). The U.S. sales volume for the first quarter was 1.6 million and 6 million for the second quarter. The full-year guidance is now 21 million tons, so we should expect that 13.4 million tons of pellets will be sold in the second half of the year compared to 7.6 million in the first half of the year. Also, these tons are likely to come at higher prices that the first-half tons.

Still, current estimates imply earnings of $0.76 per share for the second half of the year, just slightly above the $0.72 per share that we have seen in the first half. This just cannot be true unless there’s a significant deterioration in the steel market in the second half of this year. So far, we have only seen strength on the domestic steel market. But even at current estimates, Cliffs is trading at less than 8 forward P/E – a ridiculous valuation for a company which has performed a successful turnaround and is showing tangible proof of earnings power.

Finally, Cliffs’ stock has broken through the $9.00 resistance level on high trading volume. Together with strong fundamentals and, most likely, more earnings’ estimate revisions in the future, Cliffs’ shares should have the power to reach the $12.00 level in the coming month. This is not a fundamental ceiling but rather a technical view on the situation. The market has ignored Cliffs’ strong fundamentals for so much time that it’s hard to think that it will immediately take all the potential fundamental upside into account. Thus, a $12.00 level looks like a reasonable shorter-term target. Needless to say, I remain bullish on Cliffs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.