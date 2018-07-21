Skechers USA: In The Sell Side Penalty Box After 2 Consecutive Earnings Misses

As SKX was a Wall Street darling entering 2018, after two significant quarterly earnings misses in a row, its stock is now in the sell side penalty box.

Management appeared evasive on the conference call and said they were willing to sacrifice EBIT for growth. A large inventory build, notably in China, was also concerning.

Last night, Skechers reported Q2 2018 results that badly trailed consensus estimates for E.P.S. and issued Q3 2018 guidance that was well behind consensus.

Last night, after the bell, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) reported Q2 2018 financial results that notably trailed consensus estimates for E.P.S, delivering actual Q2 2018 E.P.S. of $0.29 per share vs. estimates of $0.41. The company provided Q3 2018 guidance that also trailed consensus estimates for both revenue and E.P.S. Specifically, management guided Q3 2018 revenue at $1.21 billion (mid-point) and E.P.S. in a range of $0.50 to $0.55. This compares to Q3 2018 consensus estimates that were calling for revenue of $1.26 billion and E.P.S. of $0.68 (see Appendix - Exhibit A).

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company believes it will achieve sales in the range of $1.200 billion to $1.225 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $0.50 to $0.55.

Despite Q2 2018 revenue climbing by 10.6%, led by strength in the company's international wholesale business, up 24.9%, and global company owned stores up 12.8%, driven by 25.5% growth in the international company owned stores and 7.2% in the domestic stores, SG&A expenses grew by 19.7% which negatively impacted negative net income. In absolute dollar terms, revenue grew by $108.9 million to a record high of $1.35 billion, for Q2, but SG&A expense climbed by $79.7 million. This SG&A growth marred the quarter and is the catalyst for today's steep sell off in SKX's stock. When asked about the big SG&A miss, management cited a higher tax rate, FX headwinds, and a $6 million legal settlement.

Source: Skechers' Q2 2018 earnings release

When pressed further to explain the other factors, as management seemed a bit evasive, at least at times during the Q&A, they cited China.

Speaking of the Q2 2018 conference call (see here), some analysts were exasperated and felt blindsided by management's Q1 2018 guidance and short fall in actual Q2 results.

In this exchange between Cowen & Company's analyst, John Kernan, poignantly captures the gulf between Wall Street's expectations and the vision that Skechers' management team has.

For context, in mid December 2017, Cowen named Skechers its "Top Idea" for 2018. So as Cowen correctly worked out, Skechers had some nice growth tailwinds, but where the firm may have mis-calculated is not getting deep enough in the weeds to understand that this wasn't profitable grow, at least not in so far. And based on the commentary from SKX's management, they are looking for unbridled growth, chasing it even, and at any cost. Management's commentary is bit frightening in that they appear unwilling or maybe simply do not care what Wall Street thinks. Ironically, it was fine when the sell side loved SKX's stock and was calling it a strong buy, yet now SKK's management don't seem to care what Wall Street thinks.

Moreover, for additional context, and to emphasize how the sell side fell in love with Skechers after a stronger than expected Q3 2017, look at these series of upgrades and "buy recommendations" (see Exhibits B-D in the Appendix section).

In terms of other important concerns that help explain today's negative stock reaction, total inventory was up 22.8%.

Total inventory, including merchandise in transit increased 22.8% to $822.4 million, an increase of $152.7 million, which included an increase of $90 million in China alone. We believe that our inventory levels are in line with our growth expectations for our global business.

Analyst pressed management on this inventory build and I would argue Cowen did the best job pushing the subject.

Valuation

As of May 1, 2018, SKX had 135,799,652 Class A Common Stock outstanding and 24,163,312 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding. During Q2 2018, they bought back 510,000 shares. So let's say SKX has roughly 159 million shares outstanding. So based on a stock price of $25.33, Skechers' market capitalization is just shy of $4 billion. The company also has $770 million in cash, net of modest long term debt ($70 million). Therefore, we are looking at an enterprise value of about $3.2 billion. Now after missing Q2 2018 figures and taking down Q3 E.P.S. guidance, analyst estimates will be coming down. Notwithstanding downward E.P.S. revisions, SKX is trading at about 12X to 14X earnings, depending on what you use in the denominator for E.P.S.

Source: Fidelity

Takeaway

In this interest of full disclosure, I have been negative on Skechers' stock since late October 2017, post the big run up after better than expected Q3 2017 results and when the stock was trading in the low to mid $30s (see here and here). My bearish proved early and when you short a stock (via some modest puts in our case) timing is critical, so we watched our modest put bet and put options expire worthless.

Fast forward to today and the stock is trading back down to $25. At $25, I won't short it here, but I am not ready to bargain hunt either. At the start of 2018, Skechers was a sell side darling and a top idea, so when you badly miss two quarters in a row, you get put in the "sell side penalty box". So until SKX can regain its footing and prove they can sport some positive operating leverage, the stock might remain range bound. Moreover, the inventory build and escalating trade tensions between President Trump and China might also act as a sentiment overhang, as China is by far SKX's biggest growth engine.

So on balance, I am not inclined to buy any shares at $25. In terms of a level where the stock might looking interest, perhaps in the high teens.

Appendix

Exhibit A

Consensus Estimates for Q3 2018 (Revenue of $1.26 billion and E.P.S. of $0.68)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Exhibit B

Argus in December 2017

Exhibit C

Citigroup in January 2018

Exhibit D

UBS in June 2018

Market Adventures is my premium research service on SA. I manage three portfolios: The "Conservative PA", "Buy and Hold", and "High Octane". My first half 2018 total portfolio returns are 7.4%, 7.9%, and 10.6%, respectively. The cumulative amount of capital managed in the three portfolios is just shy of half a million dollars. I am a value investor questing for companies that are mis-priced. Some of the best ideas I have shared on SA include (Weight Watchers (WTW) at $12, Anglo American (NGLOY) at $2.50, World Wide Wrestling Entertainment at $22 (WWE), Sell Fitbit (FIT) at $38, and Sell Helios and Matheson (HMNY) at $28.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.