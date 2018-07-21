Upgrading Del Frisco's To '3' After 30% Decline

In just two months since the deal was announced DFRG shares are down more than 30%, from $16.95 to $11.65 each.

We were not shy back in May about expressing our doubts over the timing of the decision by Del Frisco Restaurant Group (DFRG) to make a $325 million acquisition of Barteca Restaurant Group shortly after deciding that they would sell their underperforming Sullivan's Steakhouse concept. Since then investors have fled DFRG in droves, with the stock now trading below $12 per share, versus $16.95 the day before the Barteca deal was announced.

DFRG data by YCharts

That 30% drop in just two months has gotten our attention and we now believe the stock is attractively priced given how busy management will be over the coming quarters. We therefore are upgrading the shares from "2" to "3" this week. Below we offer several reasons for the ratings change.

Business Model

Del Frisco's targets the high end dining segment, with a focus on excellent service and guest experience. The end result is higher average checks, which can make for stronger margins than most other concepts. Consider the slide below, provided by the company during its announcement of the Barteca deal:

Source: Barteca acquisition corporate presentation

With such high unit volumes and mid to high 20's EBITDA margins, DFRG is giving itself a large cushion to weather near-term business challenges, such as traffic weakness during a recession, or a temporary spike in food costs. When margins are above average to begin with, it is simply easier to withstand temporary shocks to your business, and remain profitable, because there is more margin for error.

Sentiment

Given the investor reaction to the Barteca deal (stock down >30%), the bar has been reset lower for the company going forward. Given that we were not impressed with the deal either (the price paid was rich and buying two chains while trying to sell one seems like a lot to tackle at one time), the stock price decline has allowed us to get more comfortable with the shares at current prices, as they are already discounting much of the concerns. As the stock has come down, the business itself remains the same, which often makes for an excellent contrarian investment opportunity.

Valuation

We found DFRG's stock price to be at best fairly priced before the Barteca deal, so when they paid a large price for the company (2.5x 2017 revenue of $127.9 million, according to the press release) we felt even more uneasy about the valuation. That has all changed now.

At $11.65 per share, DFRG now trades below the company's IPO price of $13 back in 2012, and about as low as it has ever fetched over the last six years. Using our EBITDA estimate for 2018 of $37M, DFRG's valuation comes to just 7.2x EV/EBITDA, below that of the industry as a whole (~8.0x), and far below where high end chains like Ruth's Chris (RUTH) typically trade (9.0x-12.0x).

Without Barteca, we estimate fair value of $13-$15 per DFRG share conservatively (8x-9x EV/EBITDA). Given the cautious nature of this deal, we feel that assuming zero earnings accretion means that the shares still have 10-20% upside to fair value. As the deal gets integrated and financial objectives for the combined company come into focus for 2019 and 2020, we could very well increase that range.

Risk/Reward Outlook

When a stock loses one-third of its value, it often gives investors a margin of safety even when there are concerns about the company's trajectory. DFRG's core business provides strong unit economics and cash flow, at a price that we feel is is unlikely to go much lower, assuming the current business trends continue. A sub-7.0x EV/EBITDA multiple for a high end, high volume, high margins chain does not seem warranted over the long term. We, therefore, see minimal down from here, barring a recession.

Management would argue that the Barteca deal will allow them to realize operational synergies and grow at higher rates over the longer term, which may be true, but for now we are assuming no incremental shareholder value creation from the deal. We can do this, and insist that it bolsters our case for an upgrade today, because there need be no benefit for the stock to be a solid value at the currently depressed price.

That said, we feel there are multiple upside catalysts, including a valuation bump after the dust settles and the company can prove that all of their concepts are performing well. Any synergies from the Barteca deal would offer other catalysts to the upside for the stock. Regardless of how the Barteca deal works out, we think investors today will make money at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.