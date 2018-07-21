Are Gold Bugs (And Dollar Bears) Living In The Twilight Zone?

I present some conclusions from a presentation by Brent Johnson, who believes that we are in a perfect storm for a continued rise in the dollar.

My views and beliefs change all the time, and I am beginning to question my generally bearish views of the U.S. dollar.

We all believe different things. Some of what you believe might be considered “fake news” by others. You might even believe what others would call a “conspiracy theory” (gasp!).

With the sell-off in the gold market still looking for a firm bottom, maybe it is time to re-examine some of our assumptions. Is it possible that what we believe isn't actually true? Is it possible that gold bugs (and dollar bears) are living in the Twilight Zone?

For example, is the DOLLAR COLLAPSE an inevitability? If so, does that mean that it will happen “soon and very soon”? If so, could the dollar first skyrocket before it crashes?

It has been under two years since I came to believe in “sound money.” Said another way, two years ago I believed something completely different. Is it possible that my views will continue to evolve and change? I hope and expect that they will.

Can the Dollar and Gold Rise Together?

I was jarred into some of these thoughts after watching an entertaining, informative and compelling presentation by Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital. Brent’s thesis is a lonely view, especially in the “sound money” community. In the video, Brent outlines his thesis for why the U.S. dollar will continue to rise; essentially the U.S. will become the straw that sucks up the liquidity that the other central banks are injecting into the monetary system.

Source: Brent Johnson

Brent theorizes that the worldwide drain of liquidity into U.S. assets will cause the dollar to continue to rise. The U.S. will of course eventually need to “pay the piper” on its burgeoning pile of debt. But the other fiat currencies are just as bad – or in worse shape – than the U.S. dollar.

The “piper” is coming for everyone. Until he arrives, it is a relative world. On a relative basis, the U.S. dollar looks far better than the alternatives. -- Brent Johnson

Brent believes that the world monetary system is “under pressure,” and this will intensify the worldwide capital flight into the U.S. dollar – and into gold. This is an interesting and unique theory, and one that I had not considered before.

My main point here is that we should all be open to consider whether our deeply held beliefs are actually correct. Watch the video, and let me know your thoughts on it below.

I still maintain – together with JPMorgan – that “gold is money and everything else is credit.” Call me a gold bug if you like, I don’t mind certain labels. And, I am truly open to being proved incorrect.

Weekly Support Levels

Back to regularly scheduled programming.

Unfortunately, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) broke down below key technical support this week. Since gold is in such an over-sold status, we could see a recover rally next week. The next key (broad) support levels for GLD are in the $114 and $112 range. If we break lower than these levels, there is not a lot of historical support until the $107 range.

GLD will need to over-take the prior support lines near $118 and above $119 in order to sustain an upward move.

Source: TradingView

Downward Momentum

I don’t know about you, but I have sworn off trying to catch knives without relatively tight stop loss orders! The downward momentum in the price of gold is undeniable. I would like to see – at a minimum – a recovery above the 4 day EMA with a held back-test above this same level before going long. Perhaps I will even want to see a back-test of $117 before going long.

The good news for gold bulls is that there is a lot of potential up-swing to capture if and when this turns around. I don’t see the point in trying to catch or call the bottom. Someone else can have those points.

OPEX Price Magnets

The upcoming option expiration for COMEX gold is July 26th. We have developed a trading indicator (what we call Price Magnets) on the option expiration dates which we use to supplement our other trading tools. Since June 2017 and among ten different commodities, we have seen mean reversion between the futures price and the Price Magnet about 75% of the time.

Source: Viking Analytics

The Price Magnet for gold is higher than the current futures price, but we also have seen the gamma and delta neutral values trend lower together along with the price. This means that options traders have participated in the sell-off by continuing to add more calls than puts.

So, while this indicator is flashing a mild “buy” signal, we would like to see at a slow in the decline in the blue and red lines to be more confident that the indicator is sending a “buy” signal. If you are interested to learn more about this indicator, please click this link.

Final Notes

I exited my prior long position in GLD on July 11th with a loss of 2.6%. I will be watching for what I perceive to be a confirmed reversal before entering another long position.

