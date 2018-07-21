The Dividend Champion Roars Back

Benefits from the change should be more notable in 2019 and afterwards while expenses are more visible in 2018.

Lower sales volume is expected to accompany some higher expenses as PM prepares for the next generation of IQOS devices.

Adjusted EPS guidance (excluding currency impacts) was revised down. Old guidance: $5.15 to $5.30. New guidance: $5.02 to $5.12. Decline of 3%.

Philip Morris (PM) reported their 2nd quarter earnings this morning (note: this was published midday on 7/19/2018). The quarterly result was positive, but the guidance was negative. The result so far has been a dip in PM’s price. It hit $77 in early trading, though it has rebounded slightly since then. At publication, shares were just over $79.00.

You can access the source material by clicking the links below:

Q2 Results

Adjusted earnings for Q2 came in at $1.41, smashing analyst estimates of $1.23.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance Revision

Old Guidance: $5.15 to $5.30.

Old Consensus Analyst Estimate: $5.14.

New Guidance: $5.02 to $5.12.

The reduction in guidance represents about 3% at the midpoint of the range.

What is Driving The Reduction?

The earnings call script is broken down much better than transcripts will be. We’ve added our commentary in color:

We’re expecting the expenses, much of which should be assigned to the second half of fiscal year 2018, to provide most of their benefits in 2019. That has a clear negative impact on earnings in the second half of 2018, but sets up 2019 for another solid year of earnings growth.

The next generation of IQOS devices should be a material improvement, but in the near term it should drive a reduction in demand for the current product.

The immediate impact of lower IQOS device sales is negative on revenues, but not on earnings. It the sale of HTUs (heated tobacco units) that is important to earnings, as demonstrated in the quote below:

The weakest period for revenues year over year is expected to be the fourth quarter:

They’ve also encountered a few other challenges, such as the situation in Korea:

Outlook

We remain bullish on PM here. Their dividend remains solidly covered and the reduction to guidance for 2018 appears to be partially driven by the timing of accounting charges. The expenses for their marketing improvements are a real cash expense. Those expenses should be recorded and are rightly recorded. However, analysts are focused primarily on what it means over the next 6 months rather than the next 6 years. The timing of the expenses seems immaterial when we look further into the future.

Update

The piece was initially sent out on 7/19/2018 and it was early enough for investors to catch the markets overreaction. On the morning of 7/20/2018, Cowen lost their bullish conviction. However, shares roared back and as of midday 7/20/2018 were already up to $83.78. When Seeking Alpha rounded up some coverage on the stock, the correct interpretation came from Adam Spielman of Citigroup. Referencing the solid base for 2019 growth was the correct way to frame this information. Out of the 3 research firms they looked at, he was the only one to recognize how this will most likely play out going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.