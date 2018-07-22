The upfront cash payment of $500 million will be paid by using amounts drawn from the company's $2 billion revolving credit facility.

Wheaton Precious Metals Strikes Again With Gold and Palladium Stream

Just a month after landing a massive cobalt stream, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has announced another huge deal. Wheaton has agreed to acquire a gold and palladium stream from the Stillwater and East Boulder mines, located in the U.S., from Sibayne-Stillwater (SBGL).

Wheaton will pay $500 million upfront to get 100% of the gold and an initial 4.5% of palladium, decreasing to 2.25% and then 1% of palladium, based on delivery thresholds, for the life of mine. The deal is effective dating July 1, 2018.

According to Wheaton, its estimated proven and probable gold reserves increased by 410,000 ounces and inferred resources increase by 920,000 ounces as a result of this deal.

Wheaton will also have estimated proven and probable palladium reserves of 610,000 ounces and inferred palladium resources of 430,000 ounces. Wheaton will make ongoing payments of 18% the spot gold price ($225/oz at current prices) and 18% of spot palladium price ($163/oz).

(Credit: Wheaton Precious Metals)

The company estimates that the deal is immediately accretive to shares, adding 5.5% increase in its 10-year cash flow per share and a 7% increase in its 20-year cash flow per share.

The Stillwater asset combined with the recently acquired Voisey's Bay cobalt stream should bring Wheaton back into a phase of production growth. The company estimates that by the year 2021, gold equivalent production will rise to just over 800,000 ounces annually or 60 million SEOs; this doesn't include potential upside from Pascua Lama, Rosemont and other assets, which could boost SEO production to 80+ million per year.

(Credit: Wheaton Precious Metals)

For 2018, Wheaton forecasts 5,400 ounces of gold and 10,400 ounces of palladium from the stream; for the 20-years starting in 2019 production is expected to average 14,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of palladium per year, equal to 33,000 gold equivalent ounces.

(Credit: Wheaton Precious Metals)

Current reserves support the Stillwater mine until 2041, but this could be significantly extended should inferred resources be upgraded. Currently, the Stillwater mine contains 420,000 ounces of gold and 240,000 ounces of palladium in inferred resources, while the East Boulder mine contains 500,000 ounces inferred gold and 190,000 ounces inferred palladium. So there is significant upside potential through potential conversion of inferred resources to reserves.

(Credit: Wheaton Precious Metals)

Wheaton also feels there is excellent exploration upside along the 45km strike of the J-M Reef (pictured above), and Wheaton's stream is covered by these claims. Exploration success at this property could further extend the mine life or add additional ounces to the current 20-year forecast.

Wheaton, of course, does not have to pay a penny for future exploration at any of these claims, and this is one of the key benefits of a streaming contract; you pay an upfront deposit once, then pay a fixed price per ounce for each ounce delivered.

So, is this a good deal for Wheaton?

At first glance, it looks like a relatively low-return deal for Wheaton.

I'll use the 20-year period to provide some rough estimates on what Wheaton could earn from the stream. Wheaton says the stream will average 14,700 gold ounces and 24,000 palladium ounces per year starting in 2019, for a 20-year period. The company will pay 18% for gold and palladium until its $500 million deposit is repaid, and 22% of the spot price thereafter.

Please note: These are rough estimates below for educational purposes, and do not factor in the production thresholds for palladium, which fall to 2.25% once 375,000 ounces have been delivered, 2.25% once 550,000 ounces have been delivered, and 1% thereafter, as well as an increase in the per-ounce payments from 18% to 22% once the entire upfront payment of $500 million has been recouped.

Using recent gold prices of $1,250 and a conservative palladium price of $800/oz, Wheaton would pay $225/oz for each gold ounce delivered and $144/oz for each palladium ounce delivered, resulting in margins of $1,025/oz gold and $656/oz palladium.

Based on expected production, the company would earn $12.8 million in cash flow from gold and $15.74 million in cash flow for palladium, or approximately $28.54 million annually, in total. This represents annual returns of 5.70% on Wheaton's upfront deposit of $500 million.

Of course, this is just the base-case returns, and the returns get much better with higher metals prices, and also don't factor in exploration upside.

Using $1,300/oz gold and $925/oz palladium (the current spot price), Wheaton would net $1,066/oz gold and $759/oz palladium; based on expected production, the company would earn $15.67 million in cash flow from gold and $18.21 million from palladium, or $33.88 million annually. This represents annual returns of 6.77%, which represent more appealing returns.

Using an upside case of $1,600/oz gold and $1,000/oz palladium, things get a lot more interesting. Wheaton would net $1,312 per gold ounce and $900 per palladium ounce, and the returns would rocket higher to $19.28 million in annual cash flow from gold and $21.6 million for palladium or $40.88 million total, for annual returns of 8.17%.

Finally, using a "super bullish" upside case of $2,000/oz gold and $1,300/oz palladium, Wheaton would earn $1,640 per gold ounce and $1,066 per palladium ounce; based on expected production, Wheaton would earn $24.1 million in cash flow from gold and $25.58 million from palladium, or $49.68 million annually, 10% annual returns.

This upside case isn't totally out of the question as gold prices came very close to $2,000/oz back in 2011, and palladium prices have traded as high as $1,100/oz recently. Over the long-term (5-10 year period) I certainly would not be surprised to see gold trading close to this price.

As you can see, the returns are decent, but don't look too exciting. However, there are a few reasons why I believe this is the case. Mainly, I think this is a relatively low-risk deal. First, the mine is producing and will provide immediate cash flow and growth for Wheaton, which de-risks the deal considerably. Second, the asset is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of the U.S., in Montana. There is little country risk here. Next, Stillwater is among the lowest-cost platinum group metals mines in the world, which lowers operating risk for Wheaton. The mine will not go out of business if gold and palladium were to fall by 20% - 30%, for example.

Finally, the expected mine life is currently 24 years, but this asset contains a total of 920,000 ounces of inferred gold resources and 430,00 ounces of inferred palladium resources, which provides nice upside for Wheaton. Converting these resources to reserves would double the current mine life, according to Wheaton, and this would really make the deal a winner for the company. There is also the potential for higher production rates which have not been analyzed here.

Final Thoughts

Wheaton will add quite a bit of debt with this deal as it is tapping into its revolving credit facility (its net debt will rise to $1.4 billion), and the returns on this stream don't look eye-popping at first glance.

However, I do think this is a smart long-term deal for Wheaton because it adds low-risk growth on a a low-cost asset in the U.S., with strong exploration upside, and it will likely add decades of production for the company. Wheaton has been much more active lately than its peers Royal Gold (RGLD) and Franco Nevada (FNV).

Looking outside of this deal, my biggest concern with Wheaton is still the ongoing tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency [CRA], which has yet to be resolved. The CRA is trying to bill Wheaton several hundred million dollars in back taxes, and this has certainly weighed on its shares. While the CEO is "incredibly confident" the issue will be resolved favorably, investors are still in wait and see mode.

